Silver Point Leads Financing of Acquisition of Central Wire Industries by Altair Industries

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that its Direct Lending business has led the financing facility supporting the acquisition of Central Wire Industries ("CWI"), a manufacturer of stainless steel, nickel alloy, red metal wire products, and engineered components, by Altair Industries ("Altair"). CWI primarily serves the aerospace & defense and industrial end markets.

"Silver Point is pleased to partner with Altair Industries and lead this financing in support of its acquisition of Central Wire Industries," said Anthony DiNello, Head of Direct Lending at Silver Point Capital. "This transaction is among the first investments from Altair's debut fund, and we're proud to work alongside the firm to deliver a financing solution designed to support CWI in its next phase of growth."

Altair completed its acquisition of CWI on August 4, 2026.

About Central Wire Industries

Founded in 1955, Central Wire Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of high-performance specialty wire and engineered components. With operations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, the Company specializes in stainless steel, nickel alloy, and red metal products serving mission-critical applications across the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and energy end markets. For additional information, please visit https://centralwire.com.

About Altair Industries

Founded in 2025 by David Waxman and Michael Livanos, Altair Industries is a private equity firm focused on middle-market aerospace, defense and mission-critical industrial companies. Altair partners with management teams in an effort to enhance operations and drive sustainable growth, combining organic initiatives with disciplined M&A to build and scale resilient, high-performing platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.altairindustries.com/.

About Silver Point

Silver Point is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 400 employees, Silver Point oversees $50 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. Silver Point's Direct Lending business works in close partnership with both private equity-backed and sponsor-less borrowers, with a flexible mandate designed to allow clients to execute on M&A, refinancings and growth capital, among a range of transaction types. Silver Point's Direct Lending business manages over $18 billion in investable assets. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

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SOURCE Silver Point Capital