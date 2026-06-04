Silver Point Provides Debt Financing for Acquisition of Signal Peak Silica by Iron Oak Energy Solutions

GREENWICH, Conn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that its Direct Lending business has participated in the term loan facility supporting the acquisition of Signal Peak Silica, a leading manufacturer and reseller of high-quality local proppant, by Iron Oak Energy Solutions ("Iron Oak Energy" or "the Company"), a leading diversified proppant provider in North America.

"The acquisition of Signal Peak Silica solidifies Iron Oak's position as the leading multi-basin proppant supplier across North America," said Michael Segura, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Oak Energy. "Signal Peak brings high-quality assets and strong operational capabilities that establish a meaningful position in the Mid-Con and deepen our leadership in the Eagle Ford. We are thankful for the support provided by Silver Point Capital and its partners in the term loan facility."

"The Silver Point team is pleased to partner with Iron Oak to structure and deliver this customized financing solution," said Anthony DiNello, Head of Direct Lending at Silver Point Capital. "We congratulate the companies on the close of the acquisition, which will broaden Iron Oak's reach and further enhance its ability to serve customers through the greater deliverability and reliability inherent in operating multiple facilities across key basins at meaningful scale."

Jefferies LLC acted as Sole Placement Agent for the term loan facility, and Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor to Iron Oak Energy for the acquisition and financing.

About Iron Oak Energy

Iron Oak Energy is a leading diversified proppant provider in North America with fifteen active production facilities and the capability to supply every major shale basin across North America. The Company provides in-basin sand to operators from strategically positioned facilities in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and Mid-Continent region. The Company also supplies premium northern white sand to operators primarily in the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, and DJ Basin through an expansive terminal distribution network. The Company is privately held and is backed by Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P., Golden Gate Capital, NGP, High Roller Group, and HPS Investment Partners. Iron Oak Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.ironoakenergy.com.

About Signal Peak Silica

Signal Peak Silica is a leading manufacturer and reseller of high-quality local proppant, operating production facilities in Carrizo Springs and Poteet, TX, as well as in Dover and Oakwood, OK. The SPS team serves the Eagle Ford, Mid-Con, and Permian basins by providing redundant and customized sand solutions.

About Silver Point

Silver Point is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 400 employees, Silver Point oversees over $48 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. Silver Point's Direct Lending business works in close partnership with both private equity-backed and sponsor-less borrowers, with a flexible mandate designed to allow clients to execute on M&A, refinancings and growth capital, among a range of transaction types. Silver Point's Direct Lending business manages over $18 billion in investable assets. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

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SOURCE Silver Point Capital