Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Global Footprint with London Presence to Serve UK and EU Clients

This expansion underscores Silver's commitment to helping clients navigate evolving global regulatory frameworks and provide on-the-ground advisory services to our clients.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Regulatory Associates (Silver), a boutique compliance consultancy serving investment managers, today announced its official expansion to London. This new presence extends Silver's Sustainability Risk & Strategy (SRS) practice to better engage with regulators, industry groups, and clients operating in the UK and the European Union.

A Strategic Expansion Rooted in Client Demand

Silver's decision to establish a London presence reflects the growing demand from clients for integrated sustainability and compliance advisory services in the UK and EU. The city's position as a leading financial center, home to organizations such as AIMA, BVCA and PRI, offers proximity to both regulators and institutional investors shaping global sustainability expectations. Silver's SRS team helps investment managers develop, enhance and implement sustainability programs that integrate seamlessly with investment, compliance and reporting functions.

"London represents a natural next step for Silver," said Fizza Khan, Founder and CEO of Silver Regulatory Associates. "Our clients are increasingly global in both structure and strategy; a presence in London allows us to provide real-time, region-specific insight into emerging sustainability regulations while maintaining the same high-touch service our clients have come to expect."

Core Offerings from Silver's SRS Team:

Program Support

Regulatory and Compliance Guidance

Education and Strategic Market Insight

Marketing and Disclosure

Framework Alignment and Reporting

Bespoke Sustainability Strategy and Support

On-the-Ground Leadership

Silver's London presence will be anchored by Jarod Riedl, Associate Director, who will oversee the firm's UK expansion efforts and client engagement initiatives.

"Our expansion into London brings us closer to the heart of global sustainability policy," said Trysha Daskam-Smith, Managing Director and Head of Sustainability Risk & Strategy. "We have always worked with clients managing cross-border products and investors. As this client base continues to grow, it's essential that we remain embedded in the markets that are driving regulatory change, and Jarod is well suited to lead this initiative. This effort allows us to continue offering pragmatic, regulator-ready sustainability solutions tailored to each client's investment strategy and culture."

A Continued Commitment to Growth and Client Partnership

With specialized practices in Sustainability Risk & Strategy, Cyber Compliance and Due Diligence, the New York-based consultancy continues to expand its reach while maintaining its hallmark focus on practical, high-touch compliance solutions that anticipate regulatory developments and investor expectations.

The London expansion represents the next step in Silver's global growth strategy, laying the foundation for future business lines to further expand into the region.

Looking Ahead

Silver will host its first London event in 2026, bringing together compliance, legal and investment professionals to discuss the evolving sustainability regulatory landscape. For more information on Silver's Sustainability Risk & Strategy services, visit https://silverregulatoryassociates.com/sustainability-srs/.

About Silver

Silver Regulatory Associates is an advisory firm focused on providing Regulatory Compliance, Sustainability Risk & Strategy, Cyber Compliance and Due Diligence services to investment management firms. Known for its practical yet rigorous approach, Silver helps firms align with evolving regulatory expectations while offering clarity and confidence without introducing unnecessary complexity.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873855/Silver_Regulatory_Associates_Logo.jpg