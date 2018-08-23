Silver Spring Foods Poised for Growth with New Management Team Members

Formerly serving as the Silver Spring Foods VP of Sales and Marketing, Eric Rygg assumed his new role as the company's President following a storied career with the horseradish grower and processor, a business founded by his great grandfather. His diverse roles at Silver Spring Foods, have included production, distribution, sales and marketing, and farming, as well as serving as president of Kelchner's, a regional line of horseradish products from Silver Spring Foods. Rygg will continue to provide the vision and set the strategy as the company expands into new markets with its product portfolio of more than 100 horseradish products, specialty mustards and sauces. Exciting new marketing initiatives are also on the horizon for the brand, like the recent partnership with Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, to serve Silver Spring Foods horseradish wherever bloody marys are sold in the stadium.

"As a family-owned company, hiring talented people with integrity is at the root of what makes Silver Spring Foods horseradish the number one retail brand for prepared horseradish in the United States," said Eric Rygg, Silver Spring Foods President. "I welcome Mark and Aimee to our management team as we continue to make our quality products, like award-winning mustards, and proudly serve our loyal customers and fans."

Mark Scholze rejoined Silver Spring Foods as VP of Sales and is responsible for administering, directing and coordinating sales to help identify new markets and maximize product adoption. Scholze previously served as a Regional Sales Manager for Silver Spring Foods from 2001 to 2007. He most recently served as a National Business Development Manager for Franklin Farms, and his experience in sales and marketing management includes Back11Basics, Sparrer Sausage Company and Stefani Premium Foods.

Aimee Pernsteiner joined Silver Spring Foods as CFO and is responsible for directing all financial and accounting functions of the company. She possesses more than 20 years of accounting experience in both the public and private sectors, including manufacturing. Aimee earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and Doctorate degree from the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, Minn. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

In addition to the new management team members, Silver Spring Foods announced two gold medals the brand was awarded from the 2018 World-Wide Mustard Competition. Silver Spring Foods won in the horseradish category with Silver Spring Beer'n Brat Mustard and in the Deli category Silver Spring Deli-Style Mustard. The competition is held annually under the auspices of the National Mustard Museum, a non-profit institution dedicated to promoting its beloved condiment. Mustard entries in the competition have hailed from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, France, England, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, South Africa, Canada and the United States. For more information about Silver Spring Foods specialty mustards, please visit https://www.silverspringfoods.com/products/specialty-mustards .

Silver Spring Foods is a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, Inc., the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish. The company, which has been family owned and operated since 1929, processes, packages, and markets horseradish along with a variety of specialty mustards and other quality food products to retail, food service, private label and industrial customers. In 2020 Huntsinger Farms will host Wisconsin Technology Farm Days, the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the nation. The three-day outdoor event showcases the latest improvements in production agriculture, including many practical applications of recent research findings and technological developments. Visit www.silverspringfoods.com for more information about products and recipes, or follow on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

