Silver Star Properties Provides Update Regarding Southern Star

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc. ("Silver Star" or the "Company"), a self-managed real estate investment trust currently repositioning into the self-storage asset class, announced today that it is providing an update regarding Southern Star Self Storage Investment Company ("Southern Star"), an investment made by Silver Star.

Effective April 15, 2024, monthly distributions to Southern Star sponsored DSTs have been suspended pending the Company's further examination of the current operations of Southern Star and its sponsored DSTs. Each one of the DSTs was evaluated separately by Southern Star's management in reaching the decisions that were made, recognizing that all of these decisions were made in the best interests of the respective Southern Star DSTs unit holders.

On April 15, 2024, the Company announced that it is continuing an examination of the current operations of Southern Star. Based on an initial review, and subject to more extensive review and analysis, Southern Star is experiencing operating, economic, declining economic conditions in its area, management difficulties and other difficulties and potential circumstances with respect to the operations of four Southern Star-sponsored Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) that own income-producing self-storage assets. In connection with the Company's acquisition of Southern Star on May 5, 2023, Southern Star was designed, at the behest of its management, to operate in a largely autonomous manner, notwithstanding the consolidated accounting treatment of its financial results with those of the Company.

The Company is now beginning to take charge of Southern Star's day-to-day operations by placing David Wheeler, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, in charge of those operations. Gerald Haddock, the Company's CEO and Executive Chair, and the rest of Silver Star's management team, together with Mr. Wheeler, will be conducting a strategic review of Southern Star and alternatives to maximize its value going forward. Subject to further review and analysis, the Company intends to consider various alternatives, including the possible sale of Southern Star, the sale of specific assets within individual DSTs and dissolution of the respective trusts, and/or the outsourcing of various aspects of Southern Star's operations.

Mr. Haddock stated, "As soon as the Company develops information regarding the future direction and strategy for Southern Star, we will update investors as appropriate. Each decision relating to the operations of the DSTs will be made directly and separately for enhancing the best interests of the applicable unit holders of the pertinent DST; while contemporaneously fulfilling duties and responsibilities to all of our constituent interests."

As Silver Star continues its analysis, the goal is to determine the proper course of action for the respective DST unit holders. Under review and consideration is the operational turnaround of ongoing facilities management by Southern Star, reevaluation of outsourcing facilities management to a third party, or the sale of DST properties to the fullest extent practicable in an orderly fashion.

