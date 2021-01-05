Silver State Schools Credit Union Celebrates 70 Years of Excellent Member Service

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas based Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU), a premier financial cooperative owned and operated by its members, announces it is celebrating 70 years of serving the educational and Southern Nevada community. On January 2, 1951, Harold McKay, a Clark County educator in the 1940's, along with six other educators, founded what is now known as Silver State Schools Credit Union. SSSCU continues to offer convenient and innovative banking services, by providing Excellent Member Service and Financial Solutions – for Life!

Upon its inception, the seven founding members each invested $5.00, bringing the total assets to $35.00. Over the past 70 years, the Credit Union has grown to serve over 55,000 members, with more than $950 million in total assets, deposits of $851 million, and loans of $639 million, as of September 30, 2020. The Credit Union has ten branch locations in Southern Nevada, with its newest branch location in Downtown Henderson.

"For more than 70 years, we have been committed to strengthening our community, supporting our members and Prioritizing People Over Profit. Credit unions are essential for the community as a whole and the members we serve," says Scott A. Arkills, President and CEO, Silver State Schools Credit Union. "Our valued members are the heart of everything we do. It is rewarding to grow alongside many of our member's families, from sharing savings and spending habits with Junior account members, to young adults opening their first checking account, or fulfilling a major milestone of buying your first car or first home. We are proud, that for the past 70 years, we have been committed to being by our members side to make their financial dreams a reality."

Continuing its commitment to excellent member service, Silver State Schools Credit Union supports everyday transactions and long-term financial goals by providing deposit and loan products, online and mobile banking tools, and a variety of convenient services to help members navigate their life's journey with financial solutions – for every stage of their life.

Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU), founded in 1951, is a state-chartered financial co-operative Prioritizing People Over Profit. The Credit Union serves over 55,000 members of the educational community and their families in Nevada with ten branches throughout the Las Vegas Valley. SSSCU provides "Excellent Member Service and Financial Solutions – for Life!" via a wide range of banking products, member benefits and resources. Accounts insured up to $500,000. American Share Insurance insures each account up to $250,000. Excess Share Insurance Corporation provides up to an additional $250,000 of insurance per account. This institution is not federally insured, and if the institution fails, the Federal Government does not guarantee that depositors will get back their money. For more information, visit silverstatecu.com.

