Silver Supply Deficit Enters Sixth Year, Gold Tops $5,100 American Independence Gold Executive Tells The Mike Gallagher Show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver prices have moved above $86 per ounce amid what industry groups describe as a sixth consecutive year of structural supply deficit, while gold has traded above $5,100 per ounce in early 2026.

American Independence Gold, a veteran owned precious metals firm based in Florida, reports increased interest from retirement focused investors responding to tightening supply conditions and expanding industrial demand.

Industrial Demand Expands With AI and Infrastructure Growth

According to the Silver Institute's December 2025 outlook prepared with Oxford Economics, global silver demand has exceeded annual mine production for multiple consecutive years, with recent deficits estimated between 160 and 200 million ounces. Industrial applications now account for more than half of total silver demand, reflecting the metal's growing role in energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

Silver is widely used in semiconductors, solar photovoltaic systems, communications infrastructure, and high-performance electronics. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, including hyperscale data centers, has added to forward demand projections. Major technology firms have committed significant capital toward AI development and data center capacity, industries that rely on silver for conductivity and reliability.

Defense applications also contribute to demand. Radar systems, communications equipment, and precision technologies use silver-based components, and global defense spending remains elevated across multiple regions.

Structural Supply Constraints Persist

On the supply side, most silver is produced as a byproduct of mining for zinc, lead, and copper, limiting the industry's ability to quickly increase output in response to higher prices. New primary mining projects typically require multi year development timelines and regulatory approval.

Market data shows that registered inventories on major exchanges have declined meaningfully since 2020, further tightening available supply.

"These dynamics are structural rather than cyclical," said David Harper, Director of Operations at American Independence Gold. "We are seeing more retirement investors evaluate whether a portion of their portfolio should include physical precious metals as part of a long-term strategy."

Gold's rise above $5,100 per ounce has reinforced its traditional role as a store of value during periods of inflation concerns, fiscal expansion, and geopolitical uncertainty. Gold has appreciated more than 25 percent since the start of 2025, drawing continued interest from investors seeking diversification.

A Veteran Founded Firm With a Service Based Mission

Founded by a combat veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, American Independence Gold emphasizes an education first approach to precious metals investing. The firm works with clients nationwide on physical gold and silver purchases as well as self directed retirement accounts.

The company also supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage free homes to injured service members, first responders, and families of the fallen. A portion of company proceeds contributes to the foundation's housing initiatives.

American Independence Gold works with established mints and refiners to provide authenticated products for direct delivery or IRA placement and maintains a buyback program for clients seeking liquidity.

