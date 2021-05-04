Silver Turns to Gold for Mean Mule Distilling Co.

In a year riddled with challenges brought on by COVID-19, Mean Mule has shown exceptional focus and determination that has enabled growth and success few have enjoyed in the spirits industry. "We are over the moon to have our Silver spirit recognized with the Gold medal from the SFWSC!" said Jeff Evans, CEO and founder of Mean Mule. "We are so grateful to our entire team and loyal customers. This award is a testament to their hard work and passion for our products."

In only their fifth year of operation, Mean Mule has quickly grown from scrapy start-up to standard bearer for American Agave spirits. In addition to the now award winning Silver Spirit, Mean Mule's product line-up also includes a Gold spirit that is aged for at least eight weeks in virgin Missouri White Oak barrels, and the recently launched Heritage spirit that is aged for a full year in Missouri White Oak barrels.

The growth in their product line is only one bright spot over the past year. Since 2018 Mean Mule has been aggressive in marketing their products through their own tasting room and private event space, both located in Kansas City's historic Crossroads district. When faced with the challenges that COVID-19 presented to in-person gatherings the team at Mean Mule quickly pivoted to a digital-first approach to promoting and selling their spirits and handcrafted cocktail kits. "This brand is all about delivering an experience that complements the product itself," said Meg Evans, COO of Mean Mule. "So to have the SFWSC acknowledge the Silver spirit as setting the standard for our category really validates our commitment to this standard of quality."

As one of the first American distillers to use Weber Blue Agave, Mean Mule considers this award a great honor for them and those distillers who are following in their footsteps. Master Distiller Tyler Gloe and his team acknowledge this important milestone and are eager to repeat the achievement in 2022 by continuing to deliver products and experiences that enable customers to relax and enjoy unique, quality spirits time after time.

Mean Mule is the leading maker of American Agave spirits, which is a separate category from Tequila.

In addition to the distillery, Mean Mule operates the Tasting Room and private event space, the Agave Lounge, that offers guests an immersive experience of how founders Jeff and Meg Evans view Mean Mule's influence on the world.

The handcrafted cocktail kits are available through Mean Mule's online store, however delivery is subject to local laws and regulations.

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most influential competitions due to their exceptional reputation among trade professionals and consumers. This reputation is built on their commitment to these three founding principles:

LEGACY

Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is one of the oldest competitions of its kind. With nearly two decades of experience, our operation has become a fine-tuned masterpiece that blends passion and professionalism.

INTEGRITY

Throughout our judging process, we emphasize integrity and impartiality. Our blind tasting process guarantees that every entry is judged fairly and given equal consideration.

EXPERIENCE

With nearly two decades of experience, the SFWSC is one of the world's most respected spirits competitions due in large part to our esteemed judges. Each with a distinct story and trusted palate, these seasoned experts are one of the reasons an SFWSC medal indicates the highest caliber of quality.

About Mean Mule Distilling Co.

We are craftsmen and craftswomen who believe anything worth doing is worth doing well. From our humble beginnings working out of a tiny kitchen in our founder's home to the boutique distillery in Kansas City's historic Crossroads district where we operate today, we are continuously working on perfecting our distilling process to produce a spirit worthy of its inspiration.



Likewise, we chose Blue Weber agave as our raw ingredient because we believe it offers us the greatest challenge and greatest opportunity to showcase our Midwestern ingenuity, creativity, and work ethic.

