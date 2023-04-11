Silver Valley Metals Announces Exploration Results from the Ranger-Wyoming Complex at its Ranger-Page Project in the Silver Valley, Northern Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfield exploration Company with two potential high impact projects that comprise silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho, USA and lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to provide strong exploration results from the Ranger-Wyoming target, related to an under-developed complex of historical mine workings, at the Ranger-Page Project, Silver Valley, Idaho.

Ranger Wyoming Target Area at Silver Valley Metals' Ranger-Page project (CNW Group/Silver Valley Metals Corp.) Ranger Wyoming IP Anomaly at Silver Valley Metals' Ranger-Page project (CNW Group/Silver Valley Metals Corp.) Ranger Wyoming Resistivity Anomaly at Silver Valley Metals' Ranger-Page project (CNW Group/Silver Valley Metals Corp.)

To view the Ranger-Wyoming Target in a 3-D multi-media audio-video click: https://tinyurl.com/yc7327fs

Highlights:

Largest anomalous target area defined at the project.

Significant coincident induced polarization and resistivity geophysical anomalies measuring approximately 1,200 metres in strike length and up to 600 metres depth along the prominent 96 Fault structure that projects into the Bunker Hill mine hosting significant high-grade mineralization adjacent to the project area.

in strike length and up to depth along the prominent that projects into the Bunker Hill mine hosting significant high-grade mineralization adjacent to the project area. High values of silver, zinc, lead, and copper in soil and located coincident with the geophysics anomalies and on top of the 96 Fault with silver values as high as 21.9 g/t , lead values up to 7,640 ppm , copper values up to 339 ppm and zinc values up to 274 ppm . Cadmium, arsenic, and antimony are also elevated which are strong indicators of silver and lead mineralization found in the District.

, lead values up to , copper values up to and zinc values up to . Cadmium, arsenic, and antimony are also elevated which are strong indicators of silver and lead mineralization found in the District. Related to the Ranger- Wyoming complex historical mine workings.

complex historical mine workings. The Ranger- Wyoming target is situated parallel approximately 200 metres south of the East Curlew and Blackhawk targets.

target is situated parallel approximately 200 metres south of the East Curlew and Blackhawk targets. First assessment of the Ranger- Wyoming target and '96 Fault' with modern exploration technologies.

Dale Moore, Exploration Director for Silver Valley Metals, comments," We are excited about the target rich environment we have developed at the Ranger-Page project over the past year. This latest target at the Ranger-Wyoming complex is located along the 96 Fault, an important fault on our project, and at the Bunker Hill Mine located next door. The Ranger-Wyoming complex of underground workings mined mineralization related to the 96 fault and now, nearly 100 years later, we think we've located its extension. "

To view exploration results in Presentation format, click: https://tinyurl.com/2duxbskr

Brandon Rook, CEO, stated, "Our exploration efforts at Ranger-Page Project have paid off nicely with the addition of the Ranger-Wyoming target added to the list of high priority drill-ready targets. The potential extension of mineralization to surface, and along strike is very exciting for the Company, and we look forward to getting the drills turning in this area in 2023. We are using modern exploration techniques for the first time in the project's history, and it is allowing us to gain a stronger understanding for the potential of these zones."

Silver Valley Metals' Ranger – Wyoming target is closely related to the Ranger-Wyoming complex of mine workings, which extracted near surface high-grade silver, zinc, and lead ores. The Ranger and Wyoming deposits are associated with the 96 Fault which is a significant project scale structure traced across much of the Company's property. The 96 Fault merges with the Buckeye Fault (also a prominent fault) on the eastern edge of the property boundary, immediately east of the target area, where it projects into the Bunker Hill mine. This fault structure has been identified as a strong contributor to silver, zinc, and lead mineralization that has been mined on Bunker Hill's project.

To view an enhanced version of the Ranger-Wyoming Target Area, please click: https://tinyurl.com/33etaw5d

The exploration team identified a potential extension of the Ranger-Wyoming complex mineralization along strike, and up-plunge of the historic mine workings. Coincident ground induced polarization geophysics and soil geochemical results have constrained a target area with approximate dimensions of 1,200 metres of strike length and 600 metres of dip length. The anomaly is situated in the hanging wall of the 96 Fault representing a significant expansion beyond the known mineralization extent.

The ground induced polarization geophysics results are more than twice the observed background of the host rock and the high values of the resistivity ground geophysics also indicate the possible presence of silicic alteration, which is a strong indicator of mineralization in the Coeur d'Alene mining district.

To view an enhanced version of the Ranger-Wyoming target figure - Geophysics: Induced Polarization Anomaly, please click: https://tinyurl.com/5ysky2yu

To view an enhanced version of the Ranger-Wyoming target figure – Geophysics: Resistivity Anomaly, please click: https://tinyurl.com/bdfubnu7

A comprehensive surface geochemical program was undertaken and was positioned along and on top of the 96 Fault and on and near the geophysics anomalies. Results were significant with silver values as high as 21.9 g/t, lead values up to 7,640 ppm and copper values as much as 339 ppm, and zinc values up to 274 ppm. Cadmium, arsenic, and antimony are also elevated, which are strong indicators of lead and silver mineralization found in the Coeur d'Alene mining district.

Lastly, the historic Ranger-Wyoming complex; positioned closely to the former producing Blackhawk and Crown Point mines, 200 metres north and 500 metres north respectively - were only partially developed, to less than 70 metres in depth. The Ranger-Wyoming target shows great potential for further expansion, laterally and vertically, and the fact that many of the region's current and historic mines are developed to 1200 metres, 2,500 metres and beyond, the Ranger-Wyoming target is a top priority for the Company's upcoming drilling program in 2023.

Geophysics: Induced Polarization

Background induced polarization observed in the host rock at the Ranger-Wyoming complex and surrounding area in the western end of the Silver Valley is typically between 0 and 4 msec, as compared to the +20 msec background observed in the Prichard formation to the north of the Osburn Fault. The Ranger-Wyoming induced polarization anomaly are locally as high as 10msec, more than twice the observed background polarization of the host rock. The strike length of this anomaly is approximately 1200 metres. The depth is approximately 600 meters. High overlapping resistivity data at the Ranger-Wyoming target is interpreted to be silicic alteration associated with a potential mineralized system. This is a strong indicator of mineralization in the Coeur d'Alene mining district and complements both the induced polarization response in addition to anomalous geochemistry on surface.

Geochemical Program:

A follow up geochemical program was implemented to further validate the target, and results show the presence of anomalous silver, lead, and copper along the trace of the '96 Fault' in the target area. Soil geochemistry sampling over the induced polarization anomaly shows silver values up to 21.9 g/t compared to a background of <0.1. Lead, and Copper anomalies are as high as 7,640 ppm and 339 ppm respectively. Background levels of lead, copper and zinc in the project area are typically 10 ppm, 6 ppm and 40 ppm respectively based on all 2022 Silver Valley Metals geochemical data. Trace element vector analysis is ongoing, and we expect that will further validate the Ranger-Wyoming target.

Field Program description:

A north-south soil grid oriented over the Induced Polarization anomaly was used to guide sample locations. Samples of the B and C soil horizons were collected on a 30-metre spacing. At each location, a pit was dug until refusal (could not dig deeper). The C and B soil horizons were sampled separately, described, photographed, staked and location data collected via GPS. Results were loaded into Leapfrog Geo and displayed via a proportional grade plot to highlight high values.

B-Horizon Geochemical Sample data:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4 ppm Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) As (ppm) Cd (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ag (g/t) GCE-2-2B 561287 5263834 889 Trace 2.2 10.8 24.6 19.5 144.0 Trace GCE-2-3B 561313 5263863 890 6.8 2.4 16.1 219.0 19.8 169.0 Trace GCE-2-4B 561336 5263895 888 Trace 1.2 11.8 27.2 17.1 100.0 Trace GCE-2-5B 561366 5263928 887 Trace 2.8 15.8 24.1 14.4 274.0 Trace GCE-2-6B 561387 5263942 885 Trace 1.1 13.2 232.0 21.0 106.0 Trace GCE-2-7B 561412 5263970 883 7.4 2.4 17.2 24.0 16.3 144.0 Trace GCE-2-8B 561424 5263998 884 19.4 1.5 19.0 33.2 23.0 86.6 Trace GCE-2-9B 561444 5264023 883 6.2 Trace 9.2 140.0 16.0 74.6 Trace GCE-3-4B 561518 5264043 917 23.9 Trace 17.1 145.0 26.4 65.2 Trace GCE-3-10B 561506 5264017 894 28.6 Trace 28.5 57.5 21.4 54.1 Trace GCE-3-11B 561490 5263985 909 29.3 Trace 16.7 Trace 16.0 62.7 Trace GCE-3-12B 561470 5263961 912 43.5 Trace 17.4 7.2 17.3 41.8 Trace GCE-3-13B 561453 5263938 916 12.8 Trace 21.1 15.9 19.6 53.4 Trace GCE-3-14B 561431 5263915 915 10.6 Trace 21.5 Trace 21.6 41.0 Trace GCE-3-15B 561405 5263892 919 Trace Trace 4.4 Trace 17.7 45.0 Trace GCE-3-16B 561382 5263869 918 Trace Trace 5.7 15.3 20.1 64.3 Trace GCW-1-7B 561251 5264028 895 Trace Trace 6.7 31.1 18.8 87.8 Trace GCW-1-8B 561242 5263997 893 6.1 1.4 15.6 72.8 17.7 114.0 Trace GCW-1-9B 561236 5263965 894 Trace Trace 11.4 107.0 16.8 33.8 Trace GCW-1-10B 561228 5263934 896 Trace 1.9 16.7 231.0 18.7 127.0 Trace GCW-1-11B 561213 5263903 897 Trace Trace 12.3 125.0 19.9 59.9 9.5 GCW-2-1B 561169 5263934 938 Trace 1.6 16.6 177.0 19.2 114.0 9.3 GCW-2-2B 561177 5263972 941 Trace Trace 9.0 23.5 17.5 71.2 Trace GCW-2-3B 561189 5264008 946 Trace Trace 10.7 110.0 17.6 69.9 Trace GCW-2-4B 561199 5264045 950 Trace Trace 12.2 97.0 18.0 79.8 Trace GCW-2-5B 561210 5264086 950 7.0 Trace 17.2 140.0 17.7 96.5 Trace GCW-3-5B 561162 5264100 979 10.1 Trace 14.4 205.0 15.4 38.9 Trace GCW-3-6B 561153 5264072 977 8.1 Trace 11.8 84.4 18.8 63.4 Trace GCW-3-7B 561144 5264034 972 Trace Trace 8.6 42.0 17.1 56.2 Trace GCW-3-8B 561132 5263996 976 Trace Trace 11.4 28.2 18.6 90.4 Trace GCW-3-9B 561117 5263962 974 Trace Trace 11.8 127.0 18.1 55.4 Trace GCW-3-10B 561105 5263936 970 Trace Trace 5.5 31.8 24.1 45.1 Trace GCW-4-2B 561061 5263953 1001 Trace Trace 23.5 222.0 27.0 48.4 Trace GCW-4-3B 561082 5263975 1004 11.6 Trace 25.4 269.0 31.6 71.1 Trace GCW-4-4B 561091 5264005 1007 9.7 Trace 22.2 51.0 20.9 97.4 Trace GCW-4-5B 561106 5264044 1008 Trace Trace 27.9 472.0 19.1 68.2 Trace GCW-4-6B 561117 5264076 1010 Trace Trace 9.7 79.7 17.8 51.8 Trace GCW-4-7B 561124 5264113 1010 Trace Trace 9.6 110.0 19.0 58.2 Trace GCW-4-8B 561122 5264145 1014 9.3 Trace 5.9 133.0 17.8 30.1 Trace GCW-5-3B 561065 5264160 1049 Trace Trace 8.1 12.5 15.5 94.9 Trace GCW-5-4B 561059 5264133 1057 Trace 1.1 8.6 32.6 15.9 69.8 Trace GCW-5-9B 561020 5263993 1053 6.7 Trace 24.4 192.0 19.1 95.2 Trace GCW-6-1B 560978 5263988 1042 Trace Trace 12.9 26.2 16.0 107.0 Trace GCW-6-2B 560994 5264016 1039 31.0 1.2 52.3 1050.0 83.4 124.0 Trace GCW-6-3B 561001 5264048 1036 6.6 Trace 17.7 31.4 16.3 87.5 Trace GCW-6-6B 561015 5264141 1036 Trace Trace 12.3 92.9 16.0 102.0 Trace

C-Horizon Geochemical Sample data:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4 ppm Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation

(m) As

(ppm) Cd

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Sb

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Ag (g/t) GCE-2-2C 561287 5263834 889 Trace 4.6 5.0 12.6 16.8 116.0 Trace GCE-2-3C 561313 5263863 890 Trace Trace 4.8 7.5 17.8 51.0 Trace GCE-2-4C 561336 5263895 888 Trace 1.2 10.6 17.7 19.5 105.0 Trace GCE-2-5C 561366 5263928 887 Trace Trace 7.0 8.7 15.9 33.3 Trace GCE-2-6C 561387 5263942 885 Trace Trace 5.7 11.9 16.5 36.3 Trace GCE-2-7C 561412 5263970 883 7.7 Trace 24.4 21.1 16.0 115.0 Trace GCE-2-8C 561424 5263998 884 25.9 Trace 18.5 9.7 20.5 32.0 Trace GCE-2-9C 561444 5264023 883 22.6 Trace 13.2 33.4 15.7 33.8 Trace GCE-3-4C 561518 5264043 917 31.4 Trace 14.8 75.8 29.1 25.9 Trace GCE-3-10C 561506 5264017 894 24.8 Trace 10.8 6.3 23.5 56.7 Trace GCE-3-11C 561490 5263985 909 19.6 Trace 9.2 Trace 20.9 30.6 Trace GCE-3-12C 561470 5263961 912 11.2 Trace 4.5 Trace 16.5 27.3 Trace GCE-3-13C 561453 5263938 916 20.2 Trace 34.5 13.9 22.6 47.8 Trace GCE-3-14C 561431 5263915 915 7.8 Trace 9.9 Trace 19.9 26.8 Trace GCE-3-15C 561405 5263892 919 Trace Trace 12.5 Trace 25.2 33.4 Trace GCE-3-16C 561382 5263869 918 Trace Trace Trace 7.6 18.9 25.8 Trace GCE-4-8C 561567 5264048 937 26.7 Trace 7.8 5.3 18.4 44.4 Trace GCE-4-9C 561549 5264028 938 17.3 Trace 4.4 19.2 17.2 28.4 Trace GCE-4-10C 561533 5264002 940 20.4 Trace 15.8 Trace 14.5 14.2 Trace GCE-4-11C 561513 5263975 944 54.8 Trace 10.6 Trace 15.0 21.5 Trace GCE-4-12C 561494 5263953 942 20.2 Trace 8.3 Trace 12.4 39.6 Trace GCE-4-13C 561481 5263933 941 14.3 Trace 104.0 26.0 39.2 49.3 Trace GCE-4-14C 561462 5263901 944 Trace Trace 2.9 Trace 13.1 20.5 Trace GCE-4-15C 561442 5263886 940 Trace Trace 5.0 7.8 17.3 70.6 Trace GCE-5-2R 561493 5263918 951 Trace Trace Trace Trace 16.9 22.3 Trace GCE-5-3R 561514 5263929 959 19 Trace 6.7 6.6 12.4 20.0 Trace GCE-5-4R 561524 5263944 960 Trace Trace 3.0 6.0 14.0 18.3 Trace GCE-5-5R 561535 5263957 946 8.1 Trace 2.5 Trace 14.4 20.5 Trace GCE-5-6R 561531 5263964 948 13.0 Trace 2.5 Trace 9.4 11.8 Trace GCE-5-7R 561548 5263990 958 53.2 Trace 19.6 Trace 19.3 22.6 Trace GCE-5-8R 561567 5264018 950 31.5 Trace 4.8 Trace 16.7 25.5 Trace GCW-1-7C 561251 5264028 895 Trace Trace Trace Trace 16.0 51.3 Trace GCW-1-8C 561242 5263997 893 Trace Trace 8.9 Trace 13.9 80.2 Trace GCW-1-9C 561236 5263965 894 Trace Trace 8.5 122.0 15.2 27.6 Trace GCW-1-10C 561228 5263934 896 8.68 Trace 12.3 57.4 23.4 41.7 Trace GCW-1-11C 561213 5263903 897 Trace Trace 8.3 17.3 11.0 34.0 Trace GCW-2-1C 561169 5263934 938 21.0 Trace 13.1 13.2 17.6 51.6 Trace GCW-2-2C 561177 5263972 941 6.2 Trace 8.5 35.2 14.6 30.6 Trace GCW-2-3C 561189 5264008 946 Trace Trace 7.2 Trace 14.1 38.9 Trace GCW-2-4C 561199 5264045 950 Trace Trace 5.0 23.1 16.5 33.7 Trace GCW-2-5C 561210 5264086 950 Trace Trace 6.6 11.0 37.2 72.9 Trace GCW-3-5C 561162 5264100 979 8.68 Trace 16.8 303.0 12.0 25.2 4.1 GCW-3-6C 561153 5264072 977 7.4 Trace 5.5 9.1 18.4 40.2 Trace GCW-3-7C 561144 5264034 972 8.0 Trace 14.3 24.5 17.4 50.8 Trace GCW-3-8C 561132 5263996 976 6.7 Trace 7.5 5.1 18.8 60.8 Trace GCW-3-9C 561117 5263962 974 Trace Trace 3.2 6.7 36.5 100.0 Trace GCW-3-10C 561105 5263936 970 Trace Trace 6.9 83.1 33.1 62.9 Trace GCW-4-2C 561061 5263953 1001 Trace Trace 34.9 86.0 22.1 132.0 Trace GCW-4-3C 561082 5263975 1004 13.0 Trace 23.1 69.2 16.7 45.6 Trace GCW-4-4C 561091 5264005 1007 10.3 Trace 18.4 10.2 19.9 55.1 Trace GCW-4-5C 561106 5264044 1008 Trace Trace 8.5 40.4 16.8 39.8 Trace GCW-4-6C 561117 5264076 1010 8.2 Trace 7.8 81.4 33.6 57.4 Trace GCW-4-7C 561124 5264113 1010 Trace Trace 11.6 74.7 30.1 61.0 Trace GCW-4-8C 561122 5264145 1014 Trace Trace 4.3 55.5 29.6 49.8 Trace GCW-5-3C 561065 5264160 1049 Trace Trace 2.9 12.5 40.3 86.9 Trace GCW-5-4C 561059 5264133 1057 Trace Trace 4.9 7.9 30.3 62.6 Trace GCW-5-5R 561050 5264102 1058 35.0 Trace 339.0 7640.0 42.9 52.8 21.9 GCW-5-6R 561043 5264074 1055 27.2 1 113.0 4950.0 53.4 134.0 6.2 GCW-5-7R 561038 5264054 1059 8.8 Trace 102.0 27.9 37.2 115.0 Trace GCW-5-8R 561031 5264024 1057 23.7 Trace 32.0 59.1 29.3 50.1 Trace GCW-5-9C 561020 5263993 1053 Trace Trace 7.9 9.1 30.4 53.9 Trace GCW-6-1C 560978 5263988 1042 Trace Trace 2.0 Trace 17.5 29.6 Trace GCW-6-2C 560994 5264016 1039 5.2 Trace 17.9 69.3 30.7 38.2 Trace GCW-6-3C 561001 5264048 1036 21.5 Trace 14.4 11.7 29.3 93.9 Trace GCW-6-4R 561005 5264075 1035 Trace Trace 18.9 41.5 32.6 155.0 Trace GCW-6-5R 561004 5264110 1033 5.2 Trace 58.6 856.0 23.4 71.7 Trace GCW-6-6C 561015 5264141 1036 13.2 Trace 20.1 11.4 28.5 59.8 Trace

Lab Analysis – QA-QC:

Atomic absorption analysis for Silver:

American Analytical Services, Inc ("AAS") is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, located in Osburn, Idaho. All analysis includes quality control measures to ensure an acceptance standard established within AAS methods. All samples sent to AAS were checked for accuracy between the chain of custody and the samples with the client present. Samples are dried before starting the prep process. The prep process includes crushing the sample in its entirety to 80% passing a 10 mesh, split in a riffle box to make a 250g sub-sample and pulverized to 85% passing a 140 mesh. Analysis for AA-Ag is done by 2 or 4 acid digestion. Detection limit for AA-Ag is 0.100 Oz/ton - 15.0 Oz/ton. Any results over the detection limit are sent to fire assay to do Ag gravimetric finish.

ICP-OES analysis for 35 element analysis:

All samples are subjected to a 4-acid digestion. Digestion QC consists of a reagent blank, control standard and for every 20 samples there is a duplicate of a sample pulp to check RPD. To begin ICP-OES analysis, the instrument is standardized with the five working standard solutions (multi-point linear fitting). Samples are then measured with the reagent blank, control standard and a CCV (continuous calibration verification). Once samples are analyzed, all QC is checked, and results are sent to LIMS system to be made into the client's report.

Qualified person

Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME, is the qualified person for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mosey supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About: MexiCan lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) project:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,056 hectares on three mineral concessions (the "Mexican Projects") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion.

About: Ranger-Page project:

The Ranger-Page Project ("The Project") is in the Silver Valley, northern Idaho, USA, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. In 2020 Idaho was ranked the first in the world in policy perception and 9th best mining jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey). The Project borders the famous Bunker Hill Mine to the east and for the first time consolidates the western extent of the prolific Silver Valley mining corridor by one operator in the past 100+ years.

The Project comprises 6 historical mines on patented claims, without royalties. The largest of these, the Page Mine, was a top ten producer in the Silver Valley yielding over 1.1 billion pounds of zinc and lead and 14.6 million ounces of silver. The Page Mine has high grade silver-zinc-lead historic reserves and remains open at depth and along strike beyond what has been identified to date.

Historical mining on the properties shared underground infrastructure which connected the larger Page mine with five shallow historic mines within the larger Project area. The Company has underground mining data and surface geological data that supports high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike.

Exploration potential beyond the historic mines is considered significant as modern systematic exploration is being applied to the project for the first time.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

Link to Website: http://www.silvervalleymetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

