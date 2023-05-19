Silver Viper Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,150,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 5,150,000 common shares in the capital of Silver Viper. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Silver Viper has 9,450,000 stock options outstanding, representing 6.1% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

In addition, the Company wishes to clarify that its news release dated April 20, 2023, where it announced the closing of the final tranche of a private placement of units, should have said that the Company issued 19,222,000 units pursuant to the final tranche, not 19,222,200 units. Please see the press release dated April 20, 2023, for additional details with respect to the private placement.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

