SilverBack Advertising Unveils Revolutionary PinPoint Data Service

SEATLLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverBack Advertising, one of the fastest-growing marketing firms in the country, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new service, PinPoint Data. This innovative service builds on SilverBacks robust data sources by adding access to Placer.ai insights to provide the most robust media planning and optimization strategies to their clients. SilverBack's clients will benefit from additional data and insights that now include transformative consumer location based behavior analytics with their marketing strategies.

PinPoint Data empowers SilverBack Advertising clients with an unprecedented depth of insight into campaign performance and online and offline consumer behavior, leveraging advanced mobile device data analytics, online analytics and campaign insights. This cutting-edge service provides actionable intelligence, enabling clients to make informed, data-driven decisions that enhance their organizational frameworks and media strategies.

Key features of PinPoint Data include:

Sophisticated Data Gathering: Collects data from all consumer devices via location services, apps, campaign delivery and various data collection channels.

Collects data from all consumer devices via location services, apps, campaign delivery and various data collection channels. Comprehensive Customer Mapping: Maps the entire customer journey with unparalleled precision, pinpointing entry and exit points.

Maps the entire customer journey with unparalleled precision, pinpointing entry and exit points. Granular Analytics Analysis: Organizing analytics data into reporting and AI based strategies to make mountains of data actionable.

Organizing analytics data into reporting and AI based strategies to make mountains of data actionable. Comparative Analysis: Conducts comparative analyses between client locations and those of competitors.

Conducts comparative analyses between client locations and those of competitors. Detailed Customer Profiles : Enhances the ability to forecast media consumption habits and demographics.

: Enhances the ability to forecast media consumption habits and demographics. Log Level Analysis: Granular insights into campaign data even when no click is present to understand audience behavior and marketing opportunities.

By organizing campaign information, online analytics, store visit information, and persona data, SilverBack Advertising can identify promising opportunities and conduct comparative analyses between client locations and those of competitors. This level of detail supports the ability to forecast media consumption habits and demographics. By understanding information from all sides of their business, clients can optimize their media strategies to target the right audience segments effectively.

SilverBack Advertising's diverse clientele, including auto dealerships, non-profits, home services, and more, stand to benefit significantly from PinPoint Data and the inclusion of new footfall traffic details. For example, for auto dealerships, one component of this innovative service is to leverage footfall traffic to provide detailed insights into where customers and shoppers originate and use this information to inform media strategy. For a limited time, SilverBack Advertising is offering a free detailed report for new customers. Learn more and take advantage of this exclusive offer here.

"With the launch of PinPoint Data, we are entering a new era of precision marketing," said Jeff Cossar, CEO of SilverBack Advertising. "Our access to dozens of data and analytics providers now includes Placer.ai which allows us to provide our clients with unmatched insights into offline consumer behavior, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that truly resonate with their target audience. We are excited about the transformative impact this service will have on our clients, particularly in the auto dealership sector, and look forward to helping them achieve unprecedented success."

SilverBack Advertising is a leading advertising firm dedicated to providing innovative solutions that drive business growth. Led by their Data Fusion Marketing platform, the company delivers comprehensive marketing services, with a strong emphasis on digital and programmatic advertising.

For more information about PinPoint Data and how it can revolutionize your marketing strategy, please visit https://silverbackadvertising.com/pinpoint-data.

