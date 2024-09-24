SilverBack Advertising Unveils Revolutionary PinPoint Data Service in Partnership with Placer.ai and Spatial.ai

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverBack Advertising, one of the fastest-growing marketing firms in the country, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new service, PinPoint Data. This innovative solution, developed in partnership with Placer.ai and Spatial.ai, signifies a transformative step in consumer behavior analytics and marketing strategy.

PinPoint Data empowers SilverBack Advertising clients with an unprecedented depth of insight into consumer behavior, leveraging advanced mobile device data analytics. This cutting-edge service provides actionable intelligence, enabling clients to make informed, data-driven decisions that enhance their organizational frameworks and media strategies.

Key features of PinPoint Data include:

Through comprehensive data analytics, SilverBack Advertising can identify promising opportunities and conduct comparative analyses between client locations and those of competitors. This level of detail supports the creation of in-depth customer profiles, enhancing the ability to forecast media consumption habits and demographics. By understanding where people come from, their age, demographics, income levels, and shopping preferences, clients can optimize their media strategies to target the right audience segments effectively.

SilverBack Advertising's diverse clientele, including auto dealerships, non-profits, home services, and more, stand to benefit significantly from PinPoint Data. This innovative service tracks footfall traffic into auto dealerships, providing detailed insights into where customers and shoppers originate. For a limited time, SilverBack Advertising is offering a free detailed report for new customers. Learn more and take advantage of this exclusive offer here.

"With the launch of PinPoint Data, we are entering a new era of precision marketing," said Jeff Cossar, CEO of SilverBack Advertising. "Our partnership with Placer.ai and Spatial.ai allows us to provide our clients with unmatched insights into consumer behavior, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that truly resonate with their target audience. We are excited about the transformative impact this service will have on our clients, particularly in the auto dealership sector, and look forward to helping them achieve unprecedented success."

About SilverBack Advertising

SilverBack Advertising is a leading advertising firm dedicated to providing innovative solutions that drive business growth. Led by their Data Fusion Marketing platform, the company delivers comprehensive marketing services, with a strong emphasis on digital and programmatic advertising. The launch of PinPoint Data further solidifies SilverBack Advertising's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance client success.

For more information about PinPoint Data and how it can revolutionize your marketing strategy, please visit https://silverbackadvertising.com/pinpoint-data.

