Silverbelly Whiskey, A Premium Spirit Distilled Exclusively for and Hand-Selected by Alan Jackson, Announces First Annual Allocated "Birthday Whiskey" Varietal in Honor of Musician's 66th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverbelly Whiskey is pleased to announce the latest launch of their Silverbelly "Birthday Whiskey" offering, in honor of the acclaimed musician's 66th birthday.

The brand's most recent release, priced at $99, features a 6.6-year-old straight bourbon whiskey (in tribute to Alan's 66th birthday), coming in at 101.7 proof (to commemorate his actual day of birth: 10/17). The whiskey also incorporates a highly unique mash bill of 66% corn, 29% rye and 5% barley distilled, aged and bottled in the hills of Tennessee.

Silverbelly Whiskey

Silverbelly plans an extremely limited release of 1,958 bottles (in honor of Alan's birth year) online on silverbellywhiskey.com as well in select markets across the country (TN, OK, WI, MI, TX and FL), available for presale now and shipping in early November.

"One of the most exciting things about working for Alan Jackson is his innovation when it comes to pushing the boundaries from a creative perspective," states Robbie Goldsmith, CEO of Silverbelly Whiskey. Goldsmith continues, "Given how hyper-competitive the spirits industry is at the moment, I truly believe it's important to find ways to continue to differentiate and I think we're continuing to show our ability to do just that with this product. We are excited to be able to continue our focus on authenticity with products paying homage to a lifetime of achievements, legendary music and great whiskey."

About Silverbelly Whiskey

Silverbelly Whiskey combines two American traditions - whiskey and country music - to create a spirit worthy of honoring Jackson's historic career.

Named after the color of the country icon's Stetson cowboy hat, the "classic" (UPROXX) whiskey uses a unique batch numbering system, with each batch named in chronological order after Jackson's 35 career chart-topping songs.

Available via 1000+ retailers in over 15 states, online in 47 states and the United Kingdom, Silverbelly's current release follows the early success of releases named after the fan-favorites "Here In The Real World", "Wanted" and "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow" and "I'd Love You All Over Again."

For more information on Silverbelly Whiskey, visit silverbellywhiskey.com or on social media at @silverbellywhiskey.

Company Contact

Robbie Goldsmith

Silverbelly Whiskey

[email protected]

815-325-8208

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE Silverbelly Whiskey