Silverberry Genomix Launches Four New DNA-powered Apps in Sequencing.com's App Market

"As a pioneer in DNA health services, Silverberry Genomix provides genetic assessments which empower users to design effective fitness plans. Whether your interest is weight loss, getting lean and fit, athletic training, or simply maintaining your health as you age, these apps can provide insights about your unique body," said Shayan Mashatian, CEO of Silverberry Genomix. "Along with our Weight Loss and Longevity apps, the four new apps address the needs of virtually everyone when it comes to making a fitness plan," he continued.

Sequencing.com's universal genetic data compatibility enables apps that analyze genetic data, including Silverberry's apps, to be compatible with data from all genetic testing services. With this unique capability, the apps available in Sequencing.com's App Market can analyze data generated from whole genome sequencing, exome sequencing and microarrays including testing offered by 23andMe, Ancestry.com, Helix, MyHeritage, Genes for Good, Family Tree DNA, Human Longevity Inc., Veritas, Thermo Fisher and Illumina.

Dr. Brandon Colby, CEO of Sequencing.com, stated that "apps in Sequencing.com's App Market help people unlock the tremendous value contained within their genetic data." Dr. Colby added that "by providing an integration of data and services, Sequencing.com and Silverberry offer a seamless experience for people to maximize the benefits of their DNA tests."

About Sequencing.com

Sequencing.com's first-of-its-kind HIPAA and Privacy Shield compliant online platform transforms genetic data into meaningful information. The platform includes an app marketplace with more than 50 DNA-powered apps that empower individuals and healthcare professionals to be able to easily tap into genetic data for deep and rich insights. It is a one-stop-shop that collates and organizes available genetic-based apps into the world's largest App Store for DNA. https://sequencing.com

About Silverberry Genomix

Silverberry Genomix, a pioneer in DNA Wellness and Health Services, uses machine learning (AI) and genetic assessments to help people optimize their fitness plans and daily wellness decisions. By analyzing thousands of genetic variations, Silverberry provides more than 100 DNA Health and Wellness Reports that include an assessment, recommendations and additional resource to learn about their genetic traits. Silverberry also offers genetic testing to those who haven't yet had a genetic test. The DNA Test Kit can be ordered directly from Silverberry website and is also available for purchase on Amazon. For more information visit silverberrygenomix.com

