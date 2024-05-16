SILVERBOW RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SilverBow Resources, Inc. - SBOW

NEW ORLEANS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) to Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SilverBow will receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow, with the option to elect to receive all or a portion of the proceeds in cash at a value of $38 per share (subject to possible pro ration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $400 million). KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-sbow/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

