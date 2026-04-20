SilverBow Strategies Launches RFPArchon™, the First Product in Its Artemis AI Solutions™ Suite

AI-powered platform transforms how organizations discover, analyze, and win RFP opportunities across industries

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverBow Strategies today announced the official launch of RFPArchon™, an AI-powered RFP discovery and management platform designed to help organizations identify, evaluate, and win more opportunities across a wide range of industries. RFPArchon™ is the inaugural product in the company's Artemis AI Solutions™ suite, a portfolio of intelligent tools built to modernize business development and proposal workflows.

RFPArchon leverages advanced artificial intelligence to streamline the traditionally complex and time-consuming RFP process. The platform automatically scans and analyzes solicitation documents, extracting key requirements, deadlines, and evaluation criteria while generating actionable insights for decision-makers.

"Organizations across industries are overwhelmed by the volume and complexity of RFPs," said Marcia Leighton, Founder & CEO of SilverBow Strategies. "With RFPArchon, we're eliminating manual effort and giving teams the intelligence they need to move faster, make better decisions, and win more business."

Smarter RFP Discovery and Decision-Making Across Industries

RFPArchon enables organizations to:

Discover relevant opportunities faster with AI-powered search and matching

with AI-powered search and matching Instantly assess fit using automated scoring aligned to company capabilities

using automated scoring aligned to company capabilities Summarize complex RFPs into executive-ready insights

into executive-ready insights Streamline proposal workflows from opportunity identification to submission

The platform is designed to support organizations operating in industries including:

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Information Technology

Defense & Aerospace

Construction & Infrastructure

Professional Services

Energy & Environment

Education & Training

Transportation & Logistics

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Agriculture & Food

Public Safety & Security

By automating analysis and surfacing the most critical information, RFPArchon empowers business development and proposal teams to focus on strategy rather than administrative tasks.

Built for Growth-Focused Organizations

Whether responding to government solicitations, enterprise procurement requests, or industry-specific bids, RFPArchon helps organizations navigate complex requirements and improve efficiency across the entire capture and proposal lifecycle.

The platform supports organizations of all sizes—from emerging firms building their pipeline to established enterprises looking to scale and improve win rates.

Part of the Artemis AI Solutions™ Vision

RFPArchon represents the first release in SilverBow Strategies' Artemis AI Solutions™ suite, a broader initiative focused on applying AI to high-impact business challenges. Future Artemis solutions will expand into additional areas of workflow automation, decision intelligence, and operational optimization.

"Our vision with Artemis is to bring practical, high-impact AI into everyday business workflows," added Leighton. "RFPArchon is just the beginning."

Availability

RFPArchon is available beginning April 20, 2026, with flexible subscription options for organizations seeking to modernize their RFP and proposal processes.

To learn more or request a demo, visit:

www.rfparchon.com

About SilverBow Strategies

SilverBow Strategies is a forward-thinking consulting and technology firm focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage. Through its Artemis AI Solutions™ suite, the company is pioneering the application of artificial intelligence to real-world business challenges.

Contact:

Marcia Leighton

***@mc-3consulting.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/13140362

SOURCE Silverbow Strategies, LLC