Silvercar Brings Premium Mobility to Orange County

Silvercar continues to deliver on its promise of premium mobility solutions and hassle-free access to personal transportation with a seamless mobile-first booking experience. The award-wining Audi Q5 SUV and best-selling Audi A4 sedan are available for bookings starting today. Customers can download the Silvercar app for iPhone or Android, or visit Silvercar.com.

"Silvercar is thrilled to welcome Orange County to our rapidly growing roster," said Silvercar COO, Chris Donus. "With its pristine beaches, perfect weather and celebrated theme parks, we could not be more excited to provide our customers with premium vehicle rental to experience all that Orange County has to offer."

Acquired by Audi in 2017, Silvercar has doubled down on its plans to expand its footprint. The company has opened multiple new airport locations in recent months, including San Diego, Tampa, Salt Lake City, and Orlando.

Silvercar offers new 2017 and 2018 fully loaded Audi A4 sedans and Q5 SUVs with onboard Wi-Fi, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio—always included at no additional cost. Audi vehicles also offer excellent driving dynamics with elevated design and advanced technology, including quattro® all-wheel drive, Audi virtual cockpit with Google Earth™, and Audi smartphone interface. The Audi Q5 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and received Best Auto Tech award from KBB.

All Silvercar customers will continue to benefit from no fuel upcharges, no mileage restrictions, no additional fees for toll charges, and no fees for car seat rentals. Prices start at $59 per day for the Audi A4 and $79 per day for the Audi Q5. Want to keep it longer? For a limited time, Silvercar is offering 40-percent off rentals of five days or more using the code "WEEKLY".

Silvercar Locations:

Austin, TX (AUS) Chicago, IL (ORD) Dallas, TX (DAL) Denver, CO (DEN) Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL) Las Vegas, NV (LAS) Los Angeles, CA (LAX) Miami, FL (MIA) Miami, FL – South Beach Newark, NJ (EWR) New York, NY – Brooklyn New York, NY – Brooklyn Downtown New York, NY - Manhattan Orange County, CA (SNA) Orlando, FL (MCO) Phoenix, AZ (PHX) Salt Lake City, UT (SLC) San Diego, CA (SAN) San Francisco, CA (SFO) Seattle, WA (SEA) Tampa, FL (TPA)

About Silvercar

Silvercar is a next-generation premium mobility company whose fleet consists entirely of Audi A4s and Q5s. With its sleek mobile app, Silvercar removes the headache of traditional car rental. No lines or counters. No paperwork. No hassles. Just the best in customer service and premium products every time. Silvercar continually earns the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry and with 21 locations at airports and in select urban cores, Silvercar is the largest premium mobility company in North America. The company was acquired by Audi in 2017. For more information, visit www.silvercar.com

