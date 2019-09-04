Silvercar by Audi and Outdoor Voices Partner to Make Austin Travel Even Better

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based companies Silvercar by Audi and activewear brand Outdoor Voices know the fun of travel is getting out there and Doing Things. To celebrate the wanderlust in all of us, now through October, every Silvercar rental in Austin comes complete with Outdoor Voices apparel and a Doing Things Guide to Austin; allowing travelers to get out there and explore the city, while dressing the part. Customers also receive an exclusive in-store promotion: $100 off a purchase of $250 or more at Outdoor Voices. Austin customers can tag #ROGO to join the conversation.

Traveling can wreak havoc on an active lifestyle -- from boring hotel gyms to limited food options at airports -- it can be hard to prioritize your wellbeing. According to an Instagram poll of Silvercar's followers, the brand found that 68 percent of consumers find it hard to prioritize wellness when they travel, and 96 percent said they would be more active if they were given the extra motivation to explore.

"Staying active is so important for your overall wellbeing, however we know that it's not always realistic when on-the-road," said Grace Glenewinkel, Brand Marketing and Partnerships Manager at Silvercar Inc. "Partnering with Outdoor Voices was a natural fit for us because we both believe in making Doing Things as easy as possible for our customers – from a seamless rental process to easing the stress of what to wear when on-the-go. Now, Silvercar customers will feel inspired to take a light stroll or break a sweat all over Austin."

"Our mission is to Get The World Moving by #DoingThings and we're excited to partner with Silvercar in order to make that happen in our homebase and brand HQ of Austin," said Ty Haney, Founder and CEO of Outdoor Voices.

From biking to hiking to dancing, Silvercar and Outdoor Voices know that the best way to stay active while on the road is to get out there and explore. Every Silvercar rental also comes with an easy to use, interactive Audi connect navigation system allowing customers to check out all of the local hot spots in Austin without worrying about getting lost or having to ask for directions.

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of the latest Delivery & Pick-Up service, as well as the Audi Q7 joining this fleet earlier this year. Silvercar now offers four models, including Audi A4, Audi A5 cabriolet, Q5 SUV and Q7 SUV. Silvercar has also experienced a rapid growth last year, now with 26 locations nationwide, and made travel hassle-free with the launch of travel accessories including complimentary Peg Perego premium car seats and pet carriers.

Silvercar offers customers access to current or previous model year vehicles fully-loaded with onboard Wi-Fi and SiriusXM satellite radio -- always included at no additional cost. All Silvercar renters will continue to benefit from no fuel upcharges, no mileage restrictions, no additional fees for toll charges, and no fees for car seat rentals. Prices start at $59 per day for the Audi A4 and $69 per day for the Audi Q5.

Silvercar continues to deliver on its promise of premium mobility solutions and hassle-free access to personal transportation with a seamless mobile-first booking experience. Customers can download the Silvercar app for iPhone or Android, or visit Silvercar.com .

About Silvercar by Audi

Silvercar by Audi is a next-generation premium mobility company whose fleet consists entirely of award-winning Audi vehicles. With its sleek mobile app, Silvercar removes the headache of traditional car rental. No lines or counters. No paperwork. No hassles. Just the best in customer service and premium products every time. Silvercar continually earns the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry and with 26 locations at airports and in select urban cores, Silvercar is the largest premium mobility company in North America. The company was acquired by Audi in 2017. For more information, visit www.silvercar.com .

About Outdoor Voices:

Outdoor Voices is an activewear brand that is on a mission to Get The World Moving. By freeing fitness from performance and bringing play back into everyday life, we are building a community of Recreational enthusiasts who believe that #DoingThings — moving your body and having fun with friends — is the surest way to a happy and healthy life. More information at www.outdoorvoices.com.

