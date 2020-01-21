Silvercar, Inc. bolsters mobility strategy with new key executives

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive mobility solutions company Silvercar, Inc. is looking toward the future and continued growth with the appointments of three new executives including Jefferson Macks, CFO, Kerry McGowne, EVP of Corporate Communications and Brand and Nathan Yang, VP of Product.

The new members of the executive leadership team are a key investment in Silvercar's commitment to leadership in the automotive mobility space by steering new business model initiatives, developing innovative new products and growing the user base out of Silvercar's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

"Jefferson, Kerry and Nathan bring vast experience from the auto and software industries," said Matt Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer, Silvercar, Inc. "These new additions to our Silvercar leadership team will strengthen our position as a leader in mobility for the modern automotive market and will help position our company for continued significant growth and market leadership."

Jefferson joins Silvercar from Audi of America where he served as Director, Financial Planning and Forecasting and was responsible for all controlling, planning and reporting processes for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining Audi, Jefferson was Finance Manager at Volkswagen for nine years. He brings over 24 years of international financial and operational experience to Silvercar and will provide leadership as the company enters its next phase of rapid growth.

As EVP, Corporate Communications and Brand, Kerry will lead Silvercar's corporate communications efforts and brand strategy. Most recently, Kerry was Managing Director for Pivotal Communications Group where he advised clients on market strategy and communications. Prior to Pivotal, he served as VP, Corporate Communications and Market Strategy for Sysomos (now Meltwater) and was also responsible for corporate marketing at both Parallels and ServiceSource. Additionally, Kerry brings broad technology experience with Fortune 500 companies including IMS Health (IQVIA) and Microsoft, where he held senior roles in product management, product marketing and corporate communications.

Nathan joins Silvercar from Poly, where he led product management for data science and insights. He previously headed the global Experience Design (XD) team for Plantronics and Polycom, including industrial design, user interface design, and user research. In prior roles, Nathan managed test, automation and control products, defined new connected home experiences, and managed video collaboration products. He will be responsible for guiding the company's product roadmap and design as Silvercar continues to address solutions for automotive mobility.

ABOUT SILVERCAR, INC.

Silvercar develops and delivers mobility solutions for Audi in the U.S. With its unique combination of hardware, software, and operations expertise, Silvercar offers a variety of mobility services across a network of cities, airports, and dealerships with tens of thousands of vehicles under management. Silvercar was acquired by Audi in 2017. For more information, visit www.silvercar.com.

SOURCE Silvercar

