Silvercar makes traveling with kids simpler!

When traveling, parents are often left to choose between lugging their own car seat through the airport or relying on lesser quality seats provided in a rental car. Based on a Silvercar study, 69% of parents said they're not comfortable with the car seats offered by other rental car companies.

"Your child is your most precious cargo, but as many parents can attest to, traveling with them isn't always the easiest. We're thrilled to be able to offer Silvercar customers the luxury and convenience of a Peg Perego car seat in their rental, leaving more time to enjoy the experience," said Silvercar CMO and mother-of-two Amber Quist. "Now, Silvercar customers will be faced with one less hassle."

"Our partnership with Silvercar will make traveling a better experience for parents," said Nicolas Perego, Executive Vice President of Peg Perego USA. "Parents can now enjoy traveling with little ones with the convenience of our Peg Perego car seats available at all Silvercar locations. Our products are created with the families in mind, while keeping the sleek Italian quality and the utmost in safety standards."

The Primo Viaggio Convertible was designed to provide the utmost in safety and fashion, following child from infancy through toddlerhood by converting from a rear-facing to a forward-facing car seat with maximum safety and Adjustable Side Impact Protection. The Primo Viaggio Convertible is made with the highest quality of materials, providing complete safety and peace of mind to parents of little ones. It offers added safety features like adjustable Side Impact Protection (SIP), a Shock Absorbing Foam Element (SAFE) device and Expanded Poly Styrene (EPS) energy-absorbing foam.

The Viaggio Flex 120 has the unique capability to fully accommodate a child's growth with its 4D Total Adjust Technology. Named for its flexibility and ability to conform to many different configurations, the Flex offers comfort and safety to children and peace of mind to parents. Securing the Viaggio Flex 120 to the car is made easier with the integrated rigid LATCH, equipped with a blind lock attaching system which prevents the seat from being accidentally released by another passenger.

Silvercar continues to deliver on its promise of premium mobility solutions and hassle-free access to personal transportation with a seamless mobile-first booking experience. Customers can download the Silvercar app for iPhone or Android, or visit Silvercar.com.

Silvercar offers new 2017 and 2018 fully loaded Audi A4 sedans and Q5 SUVs with onboard Wi-Fi, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio—always included at no additional cost. Audi vehicles also offer excellent driving dynamics with elevated design and advanced technology, including quattro® all-wheel drive, Audi virtual cockpit with Google Earth™, and Audi smartphone interface. The Audi Q5 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and received Best Auto Tech award from KBB.

Acquired by Audi in 2017, Silvercar is rapidly growing, doubling down on its plans to expand its footprint in 2018. The company is now available in 22 locations across the country, and opened multiple new airport locations in recent months; Orange County, San Diego, Tampa, and Salt Lake City. All Silvercar customers will continue to benefit from no fuel upcharges, no mileage restrictions, no additional fees for toll charges, and no fees for car seat rentals. Want to see all the extras Silvercar offers at no extra charge? Check them out here. Prices start at $59 per day for the Audi A4 and $79 per day for the Audi Q5.

About Silvercar

Silvercar is a next-generation premium mobility company whose fleet consists entirely of Audi A4s and Q5s. With its sleek mobile app, Silvercar removes the headache of traditional car rental. No lines or counters. No paperwork. No hassles. Just the best in customer service and premium products every time. Silvercar continually earns the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry and with 21 locations at airports and in select urban cores, Silvercar is the largest premium mobility company in North America. The company was acquired by Audi in 2017. For more information, visit www.silvercar.com

About Peg Perego

From our family to yours, designed and manufactured by the Perego Family since 1949. After 60 years of making carriages, strollers, car seats, high chairs and kid-sized riding toys, the Peg Perego family is known for designing products to meet our customer's needs. Every step in the process, from engineering, to production, to shipping, is performed by Peg Perego and no one else--ensuring our customers get top quality products. We're proud of our tradition, but we're always pushing to develop new and innovative products that make life easier and reflect Italy's most sophisticated trends. From urban to suburban to rural, from on-the-go features to stylized comfort, there's a product for you, your family, and your lifestyle. From one family to another, we invite you to explore our collection and discover a life with baby that's safer, easier, comfortable and more stylish.

