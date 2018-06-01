SilverCloud Health Drives Patient Engagement and Mobile Scalability with New Interface

"A fast accelerating digital transformation in healthcare has led consumers to demand a superior care experience on par with other markets, and constantly challenges payers and providers to reframe how they deliver care," said Ken Cahill, chief executive officer of SilverCloud Health. "SilverCloud delivers clinically-validated online intervention -- including tools and content -- in ways that thoughtfully meet the needs and expectations of today's consumers. We are constantly innovating to ensure our look, feel and experience is contemporary, useful and engaging to the patient."

SilverCloud has put the patient and a "mobile first" strategy at the center of the platform, providing highly responsive care delivery that is unique to the mobile and clinical care needs of each patient. Additionally, it offers payers and providers a measurable record of the patient's journey from on-boarding and clinical assessment to recovery and discharge.

"Continuous improvement of the SliverCloud platform interface and technology make it more compelling for the patient and in turn helps us to provide valuable insight to payers and providers," said Karen Tierney, head of content and design. "We based this recent innovation on feedback from users, design best practices and a truly mobile-first approach that provides patients a consistent, supportive environment that encourages interaction with our tools."

SilverCloud Health provides health systems with innovative and scalable mental health solutions that improve access and capacity at the provider level, addressing the national shortage of qualified mental health professionals.

"Finding resources to meet the demands for mental healthcare is an issue facing care organizations nationwide," said Mike Anderes, chief innovation and digital health officer at the Milwaukee-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network. "SilverCloud fits our criteria: it is evidence-based, expands the capacity of our providers to deliver responsive, timely treatment, and offers it in a way that is convenient and easily accessible for patients."

SilverCloud's updated UI provides patients with a supportive and rewarding online experience that also addresses the clinical delivery needs, engagement and outcomes requirements of payers and providers at all levels.

"Analytical feedback suggests SilverCloud is working just as well as more traditional methods of care," said Raymond Luke, manager of Behavioral Health Services, OSF Healthcare.

