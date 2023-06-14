SILVERCORP ANNOUNCES HIGH-GRADE GOLD AND SILVER DRILL RESULTS AND THE DISCOVERY OF NEW LOW ANGLE GOLD VEINS AT THE LMW MINE

Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the LMW mine within the Ying Mining District, China.

Highlights:

Discovery of new, low angle copper-gold veins at the W Zone:

Hole ZKX1009 intersected 18.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 32 g/t silver ("Ag"), and 8.38% copper ("Cu") over a 1.11 metre ("m") interval of vein LM29 at the 1,028 m elevation; and 3.0 g/t Au, 1,167 g/t Ag, 1.49% lead ("Pb"), and 0.58% Cu over a 2.55 m interval of vein LM30 at the 1,023 m elevation

High-grade intercepts from low angle gold veins LM50 and LM26:

Hole ZKX0597 intersected 10.79 g/t Au, 272 g/t Ag, 1.55% Pb, 0.19% zinc ("Zn") and 0.10% Cu over a 1.26 m interval of vein LM50 at the 782 m elevation

intersected 10.79 g/t Au, 272 g/t Ag, 1.55% Pb, 0.19% zinc ("Zn") and 0.10% Cu over a interval of vein LM50 at the elevation Hole ZKX0598 intersected 22.79 g/t Au, 31 g/t Ag and 0.13% Pb over a 0.59 m interval of vein LM50 at the 777 m elevation

intersected 22.79 g/t Au, 31 g/t Ag and 0.13% Pb over a interval of vein LM50 at the elevation Hole ZKX0778 intersected 0.33 g/t Au, 1,327 g/t Ag, 3.45% Pb, 0.63% Zn, and 0.15% Cu over a 2.99 m interval of vein LM26 at the 672 m elevation

intersected 0.33 g/t Au, 1,327 g/t Ag, 3.45% Pb, 0.63% Zn, and 0.15% Cu over a interval of vein LM26 at the elevation Hole ZKX3822 intersected 28.9 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag over a 1.24 m interval of vein LM56 at the 532 m elevation

High-grade Ag-Pb intercepts at the W Zone:

Hole ZKX0471 intersected 3,943 g/t Ag, 2.54% Pb, 0.95% Zn, and 1.07% Cu over a 3.43 m interval of vein W1 at the 1,084 m elevation

intersected 3,943 g/t Ag, 2.54% Pb, 0.95% Zn, and 1.07% Cu over a interval of vein W1 at the elevation Hole ZKX0623 intersected 2,991 g/t Ag, 2.52% Pb, 2.29% Zn, and 0.96% Cu over a 0.61 m interval of vein W1 at the 1075 m elevation

High-grade intercepts of Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization in the Production Zone:

Hole ZKX3414 intersected 1,112 g/t Ag, 3.09% Pb, 0.34% Zn, 0.17 g/t Au, and 1.35% Cu over a 2.83 m interval of vein LM17 at the 553 m elevation

intersected 1,112 g/t Ag, 3.09% Pb, 0.34% Zn, 0.17 g/t Au, and 1.35% Cu over a interval of vein LM17 at the elevation Hole ZKX3423 intersected 1,209 g/t Ag, 4.51% Pb, 1.75% Zn, and 0.93% Cu over a 1.47 m interval of vein LM17 at the 565 m elevation

From October 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, a total of 25,692 m in 189 diamond drill holes, including 165 underground holes and 24 surface holes, were completed at the LMW mine. Assay results for 145 holes have been received and select results are presented in Table 1 below.

This drilling program has been focused on four target areas: 1) expansion drilling of newly discovered high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins west of the LMW mine (W Zone) at elevations above 918 m to surface (1250 m); 2) expansion drilling of low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins LM50, LM26, and LM21; 3) drilling to extend the high-grade LM41E series veins; and 4) infill drilling of Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the Production Zone.

1) Expansion drilling of newly discovered high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins west of the LMW mine (W Zone)

Drilling at the W Zone intersected several new, low angle, and high-grade Ag-Au-Cu veins, including LM28, LM29 and LM30 (Table 1). These quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins were intersected at elevations between 1028 m and 990 m, striking between 210 and 240 degrees with a dip angle between 10 and 30 degrees.

At the W Zone, drilling also intersected high-grade Ag-Pb veins W2, W1, W18 series and W6 series at elevations between 1087 m and 905 m, with extension over 800 m along strike. The cross-cuts and drifts from surface at 1040 m and 988 m elevations have traced the high-grade Ag-Pb veins W1, W2 and W18 for up to 100 m in length in tunnels. The W2, W1, W18 and W6 vein series clearly cut and only slightly off-set the new low angle veins.

2) Expansion drilling of low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins LM50, LM26, and LM21

Drilling for the low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins targeted LM50, as well as LM21, LM26, LM22, LM51, LM54 and LM55. A continuous LM50 vein block extending 1000 m along strike and 400 m downdip has been defined and will be developed for test mining. Test mining of vein LM26 is underway.

3) Drilling to extend the high-grade LM41E series veins

At the east side of the resource area (E Zone), drilling continued to extend the high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn LM41E series veins, including LM41E, LM41E1 and LM41E1Wa. In particular, vein LM41E has been expanded from 1,000 m to 554 m elevation.

High-grade Ag-Pb-Zn highlights from the E Zone:

Hole ZKX11142 intersected 2,114 g/t Ag, 5.17% Pb, 1.94% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.24% Cu over a 0.86 m interval of vein LM41E at the 779 m elevation

intersected 2,114 g/t Ag, 5.17% Pb, 1.94% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.24% Cu over a interval of vein LM41E at the elevation Hole ZKX10514 intersected 1,097 g/t Ag, 22.82% Pb, 0.14% Zn, 0.26 g/t Au, and 0.09% Cu over a 0.71 m interval ( 0.60 m true width) of vein LM41E at the 554 m elevation.

4) Infill Drilling of Ag-Pb-Zn Veins at the Production Zone

Most holes in this period targeted blocks of known Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the Production Zone, including blocks that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southeast-striking LM7 series, LM12 series and LM17 series of veins, and the northwest-striking LM8 series, LM14, LM19 and LM20.

High-grade Ag-Pb-Zn highlights at the Production Zone:

Hole ZKX3413 intersected 318 g/t Ag, 7.48% Pb, 0.43% Zn, 0.13 g/t Au, and 1.07% Cu over a 3.34 m interval ( 3.05 m true width) of vein LM17 at the 554 m elevation

intersected 318 g/t Ag, 7.48% Pb, 0.43% Zn, 0.13 g/t Au, and 1.07% Cu over a interval ( true width) of vein LM17 at the elevation Hole ZKX3610 intersected 862 g/t Ag, 10.82% Pb, 0.23% Zn, and 1.08% Cu over a 1.62 m interval ( 1.32 m true width) of vein LM17 at the 551 m elevation

intersected 862 g/t Ag, 10.82% Pb, 0.23% Zn, and 1.08% Cu over a interval ( true width) of vein LM17 at the elevation Hole ZKX0158 intersected 1,046 g/t Ag, 5.69% Pb, 0.74% Zn over a 0.91 m interval ( 0.86 m true width) of vein LM12 at the 850 m elevation.

Table 1: Selected intercepts from the 2022-2023 drilling program at the LMW mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Vein Ore Type Ore Zone Low Angle Gold-Copper-Silver Veins ZKX07X083 59.07 61.21 821 2.14 24 0.05 0.09 2.39 0.01 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX05X001 60.79 62.58 820 1.79 17 0.06 0.14 2.62 0.01 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX05X129 75.94 76.59 820 0.65 78 0.90 0.41 13.80 0.05 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX07X100 73.58 77.88 817 4.30 6 0.19 0.10 1.84 0.01 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX0595 94.28 95.72 796 1.44 3 0.01 0.02 3.03 0.01 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX10420 79.86 81.26 789 1.40 1 0.01 0.01 2.35 0.01 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX0597 30.01 31.27 782 1.26 272 1.55 0.19 10.79 0.10 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX0598 33.19 33.78 777 0.59 31 0.13 0.02 22.79 0.01 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX05X048 75.30 78.39 775 3.09 16 0.81 0.23 5.63 0.01 LM50 Au Au zone ZKX0238 46.68 47.30 813 0.62 8 0.14 0.26 2.54 0.03 LM21 Au Au zone ZKX0440 66.13 66.89 812 0.76 1 0.01 0.03 4.57 0.01 LM21 Au Au zone ZKX10731 64.96 65.46 771 0.50 1 0.01 0.01 4.37 0.01 LM21 Au Au zone ZKX10984 111.63 112.97 761 1.34 4 0.05 0.06 3.04 0.01 LM21 Au Au zone ZKX10517 66.51 67.67 744 1.16 3 0.03 0.02 9.67 0.00 LM21 Au Au zone ZKX0778 81.23 84.22 672 2.99 1,327 3.45 0.63 0.33 0.15 LM26 Ag-Au-Cu Au zone ZKX05X053 76.49 77.56 664 1.07 59 0.03 0.03 4.74 1.90 LM26 Au-Cu Au zone ZKX0388 55.68 56.22 604 0.54 84 0.01 0.14 1.69 9.98 LM26 Ag-Au-Cu Au zone ZKX13817 238.77 239.27 992 0.50 2,069 2.24 0.14 0.59 0.09 LM28 Ag-Au-Cu W zone ZKX0692 60.75 61.51 991 0.76 63 0.56 0.63 0.61 0.14 LM28 Ag-Au-Cu W zone ZKX1009 208.69 209.80 1,028 1.11 32 0.01 0.03 18.00 8.38 LM29 Ag-Au-Cu W zone ZKX0980 58.24 58.83 720 0.59 16 0.01 0.01 0.03 2.62 LM51 Au-Cu Au zone ZKX05X076 135.01 138.35 531 3.34 1,698 0.42 0.07 0.66 0.11 LM53 Ag-Au-Cu Au zone ZKX10744 119.29 120.32 566 1.03 5 0.14 0.39 1.98 0.01 LM54 Au Au zone ZKX10934 158.49 160.94 555 2.45 3 0.04 0.03 1.78 0.00 LM54 Au Au zone ZKX10741 337.30 338.20 406 0.90 7 0.62 0.06 8.08 0.00 LM55 Au Au zone ZKX1009 217.32 219.87 1,023 2.55 1,167 1.49 0.03 3.01 0.58 LM30 Ag-Au-Cu W zone ZKX3822 127.56 128.80 532 1.24 12 0.07 0.04 28.90 0.02 LM56 Au Au zone ZKX14007 48.66 49.40 1,114 0.74 1 0.01 0.01 2.93 0.15 NA Au-Cu Au zone High-Grade Silver-Lead Veins at the W Zone ZKX0674 14.70 16.15 1,087 1.45 505 0.09 0.03 0.02 0.06 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX0471 25.02 28.45 1,084 3.43 3,943 2.54 0.95 0.04 1.07 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX0623 77.79 78.40 1,075 0.61 2,991 2.52 2.29 0.02 0.96 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX0823 186.56 187.22 1,049 0.66 308 0.35 0.04 0.01 0.03 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX13817 201.67 202.44 1,015 0.77 27 7.15 0.11 0.01 0.01 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX13814 202.58 203.47 1,007 0.89 80 3.66 1.04 0.00 0.00 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX0656 61.02 62.15 1004 1.13 808 4.16 0.20 0.05 0.12 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX13814 164.85 167.82 1,032 2.97 189 2.99 0.25 0.00 0.00 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX13818 191.19 192.31 990 1.12 220 3.57 0.37 0.05 0.04 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX13815 209.43 211.09 976 1.66 582 2.14 0.18 0.05 0.19 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX14226 98.81 99.49 1,067 0.68 500 4.09 5.51 0.14 0.14 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX0673 142.53 143.14 1,020 0.61 133 2.11 0.04 0.01 0.01 W6 Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone ZKX13817 379.60 380.49 905 0.89 325 1.22 0.20 0.02 0.05 W6E Ag-Pb-Zn W Zone High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the E Zone ZKX11141 57.95 58.64 800 0.69 474 1.71 1.41 0.01 0.12 LM41_1 Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX1905 224.18 225.04 1,003 0.86 385 0.37 0.22 0.00 0.00 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX11142 106.78 107.64 779 0.86 2,114 5.17 1.94 0.05 0.24 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10731 122.30 122.90 744 0.60 318 1.31 1.21 0.01 0.03 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10954 112.89 113.74 679 0.85 184 2.15 1.13 0.03 0.02 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10955 124.46 125.48 672 1.02 245 0.96 0.13 0.05 0.02 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX11136 116.01 116.86 627 0.85 756 0.60 0.31 0.46 0.04 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10729 123.77 124.87 625 1.10 328 2.60 0.13 0.00 0.00 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10743 135.54 136.79 625 1.25 396 11.40 1.06 0.00 0.00 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10744 163.62 164.67 554 1.05 51 4.08 0.12 0.04 0.05 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10514 174.87 175.58 554 0.71 1,097 22.82 0.14 0.26 0.09 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX11141 136.42 136.92 794 0.50 309 1.26 0.18 0.01 0.03 LM41E1 Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone ZKX10954 118.95 119.72 678 0.77 534 4.33 0.91 0.06 0.12 LM41E1 Ag-Pb-Zn E Zone High-Grade Veins at the Production Zone ZKX07X079 5.44 6.33 750 0.89 823 1.05 0.47 0.00 0.00 LM10E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX07X080 3.80 4.99 750 1.19 595 1.75 0.30 0.00 0.00 LM10E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX07X081 2.90 3.54 750 0.64 239 0.62 0.06 0.00 0.00 LM10E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X121 9.12 9.68 747 0.56 325 1.25 0.11 0.00 0.00 LM10E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X120 50.64 52.38 742 1.74 251 0.98 0.16 0.00 0.00 LM11W1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX07X080 44.06 45.23 731 1.17 204 0.29 0.06 0.00 0.00 LM11W1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0158 37.48 38.39 850 0.91 1,046 5.69 0.24 0.00 0.00 LM12 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0159 34.14 34.69 845 0.55 1,816 4.98 0.07 0.00 0.19 LM12 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0398 65.74 66.27 805 0.53 568 0.98 0.37 0.18 0.13 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1350 124.32 125.56 690 1.24 22 5.26 0.03 0.05 0.00 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X076 147.87 148.99 520 1.12 225 3.39 0.08 0.05 0.11 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX11443 4.24 5.34 800 1.10 98 0.82 0.15 0.34 0.06 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX11239 9.22 10.29 798 1.07 99 7.62 1.16 0.08 0.03 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X053 65.34 69.06 669 3.72 154 0.92 0.42 0.14 0.06 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X047 67.06 67.91 668 0.85 1,810 4.20 4.73 0.21 0.51 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X151 151.28 152.72 609 1.44 663 5.11 2.01 0.13 0.55 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0570 63.21 63.98 811 0.77 670 1.60 1.37 0.67 0.15 LM12_3 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX11239 80.78 81.75 782 0.97 321 14.65 0.09 0.07 0.08 LM12_3 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X158 87.79 88.56 655 0.77 190 0.74 0.28 0.00 0.00 LM12E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX00X007 23.26 24.15 785 0.89 372 5.59 0.10 0.01 0.30 LM12E2 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX11443 106.74 107.63 786 0.89 669 0.83 0.13 0.03 0.38 LM13 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX10936 71.50 75.56 602 4.06 547 1.32 0.26 0.00 0.00 LM14 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX10937 77.27 78.54 597 1.27 166 1.29 0.22 0.00 0.00 LM14 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX4220 56.18 57.72 596 1.54 206 0.68 0.06 0.01 0.02 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX4025 58.71 60.78 595 2.07 376 8.29 1.67 0.00 0.00 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX3417 40.75 46.27 566 5.52 342 1.86 0.39 0.00 0.58 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX3423 35.21 36.68 565 1.47 1,209 4.51 1.75 0.00 0.93 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX4221 79.12 84.57 564 5.45 243 0.78 0.22 0.05 0.05 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX4219 79.61 82.21 559 2.60 134 1.39 0.37 0.00 0.00 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX3413 38.59 41.93 554 3.34 318 7.48 0.43 0.13 1.07 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX3414 41.33 44.16 553 2.83 1,112 3.09 0.34 0.17 1.35 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX3610 53.57 55.19 551 1.62 862 10.82 0.23 0.00 1.08 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX3418 48.87 49.94 544 1.07 96 0.77 0.14 0.00 1.39 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1905 304.01 305.29 968 1.28 136 0.76 0.03 0.00 0.00 LM17W Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX10210 125.49 131.35 790 5.86 197 1.30 0.09 0.00 0.00 LM19 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX07X090 64.08 64.98 624 0.90 50 5.11 0.52 0.05 0.05 LM29E3 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX11443 133.73 135.78 782 2.05 370 0.95 0.09 0.06 0.22 LM19Wa Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX11239 137.53 138.04 769 0.51 649 0.49 0.02 0.03 0.08 LM19Wa Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX03X024 88.81 89.52 619 0.71 51 3.22 0.11 0.03 0.25 LM19Wa Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0582 48.39 52.42 667 4.03 355 1.29 0.78 0.00 0.00 LM20 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0157 71.72 72.50 877 0.78 22 5.85 0.14 0.00 0.00 LM20W Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX03X086 32.28 34.97 778 2.69 415 1.47 0.13 0.70 0.06 LM20W Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0598 38.78 39.46 773 0.68 417 3.65 0.87 0.13 0.11 LM20W Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX00X002 142.43 143.20 911 0.77 1,178 1.75 0.04 0.03 0.14 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0397 125.66 128.01 815 2.35 124 3.56 0.21 0.00 0.00 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X041 126.13 127.39 806 1.26 64 2.76 0.03 0.00 0.00 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0759 42.23 43.18 770 0.95 129 1.21 0.05 0.05 0.05 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0179 77.98 79.38 770 1.40 161 1.10 0.07 0.00 0.00 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1153 104.93 105.65 654 0.72 329 1.76 0.22 0.00 0.00 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1353 101.87 103.43 638 1.56 67 2.97 0.20 0.00 0.00 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX09X079 86.13 87.72 628 1.59 62 2.77 0.03 0.05 0.09 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X051 131.93 132.60 777 0.67 42 12.64 0.18 0.00 0.00 LM7E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX05X048 123.20 126.13 758 2.93 164 0.62 0.05 0.02 0.09 LM7E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1153 122.94 124.39 647 1.45 193 0.45 0.35 0.00 0.00 LM7E Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0155 107.72 108.48 914 0.76 1,508 1.24 0.05 0.00 0.14 LM7W Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0759 29.55 32.91 782 3.36 608 0.64 0.09 0.13 0.10 LM7W Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0176 41.47 43.76 789 2.29 126 1.19 0.02 0.01 0.00 LM7W1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0179 31.32 32.54 789 1.22 127 0.66 0.24 0.10 0.05 LM7W1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX0177 40.32 42.86 776 2.54 70 3.11 0.22 0.08 0.01 LM7W1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX09X079 55.67 56.30 653 0.63 370 8.28 4.55 0.13 0.24 LM7W1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX09X079 16.18 17.66 685 1.48 191 0.79 0.12 0.03 0.07 LM8 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1352 14.34 14.93 695 0.59 43 16.27 0.05 0.00 0.00 LM8_1 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1351 41.64 42.46 742 0.82 224 0.40 0.04 0.00 0.05 LM8_3 Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone ZKX1009 31.93 32.70 1,125 0.77 144 0.44 0.12 0.01 0.24 NA Ag-Pb-Zn Production zone



5) Tunneling Programs at the LMW Mine

A total of 4,257 m of exploration tunnels have been developed at the LMW mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources, and to test for new parallel and splay structures.

Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by sawing. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested by two-acid digestion for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.4 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

