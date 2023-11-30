Silvercorp Considering Perseus Announcements

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) notes the announcements made by Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus") (ASX: PRU) (TSX: PRU) in relation to its acquisition of a 19.9% interest in OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") (ASX: ORR). Silvercorp is considering these announcements to determine an appropriate course of action in the best interests of Silvercorp shareholders.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

