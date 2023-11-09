Silvercorp Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of US$0.0125 Per Share

News provided by

Silvercorp Metals Inc

09 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2023, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before December 15, 2023. 

The dividends are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and any future decision to pay dividends will be based on several factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.

For more details, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing and sustainable development.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President

Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free: 1 (888) 224-1881
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Also from this source

Silvercorp Reports Adjusted Net Income of $11.7 Million, $0.07 per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of $28.8 Million for Q2 Fiscal 2024

Silvercorp Reports Adjusted Net Income of $11.7 Million, $0.07 per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of $28.8 Million for Q2 Fiscal 2024

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM NYSE AMERICAN: SVM VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX:...
Silvercorp Releases Fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report

Silvercorp Releases Fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM NYSE American: SVM VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.