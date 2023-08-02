SILVERCORP DEFERS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE TO AUGUST 10, 2023

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM

NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports that, as a result of unforeseen travel by certain Board members of the Company, and in recognition that Monday, August 7 is a public holiday in many parts of Canada, the release date for its first quarter financial results of fiscal year 2024 (ended June 30, 2023), has been deferred by one week, to August 10, 2023.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

