Silvercorp Intersects Vein S16W With 2.21 Metres True Width Grading 25 Grams per Tonne Gold at the SGX Mine, Ying Mining District, China

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report results from its 2021 exploration programs at the SGX mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the SGX mine, and all other mines at the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.

From October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, 48,867 metres ("m") from a total of 298 diamond drill holes, including 242 underground holes and 56 surface holes, were completed at the SGX mine. Assay results for 254 holes have been received, with 166 holes intercepting mineralization.

The diamond drilling program at the SGX mine targeted: (1) blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins; (2) blocks of silver-lead-zinc veins with gold grades but low silver-lead-zinc grades; (3) gold veins in and above the existing production areas; and (4) newly-discovered gold veins outside the production areas. Currently, 20 rigs are drilling at the SGX mine.

Drilling Intersected High-Grade Veins In and Above the Production Areas

Detailed drilling of blocks of known silver-lead-zinc and gold veins in and above the SGX mine production areas intersected high-grade veins. These mineralized occurrences were previously missed due to limited drilling and tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The Company expects that these discoveries can be converted quickly into reserves and mined with existing underground workings.

The high-grade intercepts for this period are associated with parallel silver-lead-zinc veins S7, S7_1, S7_2, S7E2, S7W1, S14, S14_1, S14_2, S14W, S16W, S16W1, S16E, S16E2, S16E8, S21, S21W1, and gold veins S16W, H18E. Other veins include S1W2, S8W2, S19, S29, S31E, S33, and S33E.

Highlights of high-grade intercepts at the SGX mine production area:

Hole ZK74S16W07 intersected a 2.50 m interval ( 2.21 m true width) of vein S16W grading 20 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.46% lead ("Pb"), 1.07% zinc ("Zn"), 25.02 g/t gold ("Au"), and 0.03% copper ("Cu") at the 200 m elevation. S16W is a major production vein at the SGX mine and the blocks with gold grades but lower Ag-Pb-Zn grades were left over from previous mining;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S16W grading 20 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.46% lead ("Pb"), 1.07% zinc ("Zn"), 25.02 g/t gold ("Au"), and 0.03% copper ("Cu") at the elevation. S16W is a major production vein at the SGX mine and the blocks with gold grades but lower Ag-Pb-Zn grades were left over from previous mining; Hole ZK64S16W005 intersected a 1.25 m interval ( 1.25 m true width) of vein S16W grading 141 g/t Ag, 1.86% Pb, 0.63% Zn, 24.28 g/t Au and 0.02% Cu at the 321 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S16W grading 141 g/t Ag, 1.86% Pb, 0.63% Zn, 24.28 g/t Au and 0.02% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZK16S7407 intersected a 0.92 m interval ( 0.75 m true width) of vein S16W grading 1,376 g/t Ag, 13.43% Pb, 1.07% Zn, 0.37 g/t Au, and 0.21% Cu at the 444 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S16W grading 1,376 g/t Ag, 13.43% Pb, 1.07% Zn, 0.37 g/t Au, and 0.21% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZK53S2910 intersected a 2.05 m interval ( 2.05 m true width) of vein S29 grading 423 g/t Ag, 18.19% Pb, 8.29% Zn, 0.01 g/t Au, and 0.03% Cu at the 392 m elevation, which includes a 0.84 m interval ( 0.84 m true width) grading 962 g/t Ag, 43.55% Pb, 19.39% Zn, 0.01 g/t Au, and 0.05% Cu at the 392 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S29 grading 423 g/t Ag, 18.19% Pb, 8.29% Zn, 0.01 g/t Au, and 0.03% Cu at the elevation, which includes a interval ( true width) grading 962 g/t Ag, 43.55% Pb, 19.39% Zn, 0.01 g/t Au, and 0.05% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZK60S16W002 intersected a 2.19 m interval ( 1.54 m true width) of vein S21W1 grading 963 g/t Ag, 2.84% Pb, 0.34% Zn, 0.25 g/t Au, and 0.18% Cu at the 324 m elevation, which includes a 1.08 m interval ( 0.76 m true width) grading 1,841 g/t Ag, 5.63% Pb, 0.60% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au, and 0.34% Cu at the 324 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S21W1 grading 963 g/t Ag, 2.84% Pb, 0.34% Zn, 0.25 g/t Au, and 0.18% Cu at the elevation, which includes a interval ( true width) grading 1,841 g/t Ag, 5.63% Pb, 0.60% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au, and 0.34% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZK51S16W102 intersected a 2.02 m interval ( 2.00 m true width) of vein S16W1 grading 461 g/t Ag, 4.79% Pb, 1.76% Zn, 0.02 g/t Au, and 0.06% Cu at the 560 m elevation, which includes a 0.77 m interval ( 0.76 m true width) grading 1,031 g/t Ag, 12.53% Pb, 4.56% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the 560 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S16W1 grading 461 g/t Ag, 4.79% Pb, 1.76% Zn, 0.02 g/t Au, and 0.06% Cu at the elevation, which includes a interval ( true width) grading 1,031 g/t Ag, 12.53% Pb, 4.56% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZK02AS7_208 intersected a 1.25 m interval ( 0.74 m true width) of vein S7_2 grading 916 g/t Ag, 23.18% Pb, 0.54% Zn, 0.11 g/t Au, and 0.13% Cu at the 199 m elevation; and





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S7_2 grading 916 g/t Ag, 23.18% Pb, 0.54% Zn, 0.11 g/t Au, and 0.13% Cu at the elevation; and Hole ZK01BS7-1004 intersected a 1.19 m interval ( 1.01 m true width) of vein S7_1 grading 591 g/t Ag, 24.12% Pb, 1.79% Zn, 0.11 g/t Au, and 0.08% Cu at the 285 m elevation.

Surface and Underground Drilling Intersects Newly-Discovered Gold Veins in the North and Northeast Sides of the Resource Area

Exploratory surface drilling and underground drilling in the north and northeast sides of the resource area at the SGX mine discovered gold veins S16W, S18E, S7-2E, S7_2, S74, S74a, and S75. Gold mineralization in Ag-Pb-Zn veins, such as S16W, seems to be an earlier phase of mineralization which has been overprinted by Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization. Depending on the degree of overprint, gold grades in the Ag-Pb-Zn veins may vary substantially.

Surface hole ZKDB72S16W02 intersected a 0.48 m interval from 186.22 m to 186.7 m ( 0.32 m true width) of vein S74 grading 1,048 g/t Ag, 0.50% Pb, 1.67% Zn, 24.45 g/t Au, and 0.02% Cu at the 534 m elevation;





intersected a interval from to ( true width) of vein S74 grading 1,048 g/t Ag, 0.50% Pb, 1.67% Zn, 24.45 g/t Au, and 0.02% Cu at the elevation; Underground hole ZK74S16W1004 intersected a 0.62 m interval ( 0.41 m true width) of vein S74, grading 21 g/t Ag, 5.88% Pb, 6.05% Zn, 5.06 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the 244 m elevation; and





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein S74, grading 21 g/t Ag, 5.88% Pb, 6.05% Zn, 5.06 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the elevation; and Surface hole ZKDB34AS8001 intersected a 1.10 m interval from 107.51 m to 108.61 m ( 0.69 m true width) of vein S75 grading 8 g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb, 0.33% Zn, 4.97 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu at the 699 m elevation.

Table 1: Selected intercepts from the 2021 exploration programs at the SGX mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Vein Ore

Type ZK00S7_2001 136.44 137.30 230 0.86 0.65 88 3.53 1.83 0.09 0.02 S7_1E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK00S7_2001 152.84 153.67 221 0.83 0.63 99 1.96 0.32 0.07 0.01 S7_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7_1001 34.83 35.16 300 0.33 0.29 379 9.09 0.89 0.14 0.36 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7_1001 121.66 122.14 283 0.48 0.44 812 0.60 0.13 0.10 0.75 S7_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7_1002 135.85 137.27 255 1.42 1.20 40 0.53 3.77 0.01 0.05 S7_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7_1007 122.44 123.25 291 0.81 0.73 51 3.54 2.57 0.01 0.05 S7_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7_1010 101.30 101.96 282 0.66 0.59 164 0.10 5.54 0.03 0.02 S7_1E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7_1010 120.50 121.28 278 0.78 0.75 905 6.92 0.57 0.07 0.17 S7_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7_1014 47.88 49.01 298 1.13 1.01 46 1.11 2.47 0.05 0.04 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS7-1004 122.01 123.20 285 1.19 1.01 591 24.12 1.79 0.11 0.08 S7_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01BS8E001 95.80 96.56 260 0.76 0.68 143 0.06 0.09 0.03 0.06 S8E1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01S18002 114.04 114.57 563 0.53 0.47 282 10.57 0.88 0.01 0.06 S33 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01S7_1002 133.61 135.22 283 1.61 1.23 52 2.30 0.54 0.01 0.01 S7_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK01S7_1005 24.75 26.09 302 1.34 1.32 202 1.00 0.42 0.00 0.07 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK02AS16W03 63.38 65.08 238 1.70 1.22 471 5.36 0.10 0.13 0.05 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK02AS7_201 43.61 45.67 472 2.06 1.15 290 0.12 2.17 0.05 0.03 S7_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK02AS7_208 78.17 79.42 199 1.25 0.74 916 23.18 0.54 0.11 0.13 S7_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK04AS7_202 89.92 91.68 428 1.76 1.70 55 2.03 1.49 0.04 0.03 S7_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK04AS7_203 106.44 107.45 414 1.01 0.95 98 1.66 0.26 0.03 0.02 S7W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06AS14_203 7.10 7.95 260 0.85 0.84 189 0.85 0.47 0.29 0.09 S31E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06AS14_204 50.57 51.39 251 0.82 0.31 573 12.78 3.74 0.18 0.08 S14_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06AS14_206 49.20 49.88 236 0.68 0.29 420 15.73 2.84 0.05 0.06 S14_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06AS7001 92.00 92.33 256 0.33 0.13 416 11.94 0.20 0.04 0.44 S7 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06AS7003 101.33 102.58 189 1.25 0.28 551 7.19 0.50 0.04 0.45 S7E2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S1402 8.56 9.12 262 0.56 0.55 939 6.48 2.54 2.40 0.05 S14_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S1402 41.63 42.73 252 1.10 1.01 119 0.36 0.23 0.10 0.28 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S1403 10.59 11.13 262 0.54 0.52 210 1.85 1.44 0.22 0.03 S14_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S1403 43.75 44.49 254 0.74 0.55 481 0.83 0.06 0.23 0.25 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S18E005 314.97 315.53 282 0.56 0.50 142 0.31 0.40 3.75 0.02 S18E Au ZK06S18E009 4.46 5.05 452 0.59 0.57 154 0.31 0.61 0.13 0.02 S14E1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S18E009 127.62 128.28 406 0.66 0.62 320 0.14 0.18 1.73 0.01 S35 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S18E009 243.91 245.21 362 1.30 1.22 8 0.01 0.01 2.09 0.01 S18 Au ZK06S8005 100.74 102.50 187 1.76 1.26 258 14.88 1.52 0.10 0.03 S8W2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S8005 160.00 161.08 142 1.08 0.76 72 1.22 2.84 0.11 0.08 S8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S8011 132.20 132.88 167 0.68 0.61 57 5.10 0.75 0.01 0.02 S8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S8W201 142.84 143.17 157 0.33 0.22 45 6.06 6.70 0.01 0.09 S8W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK06S8W201 148.77 149.80 152 1.03 0.68 112 3.47 0.44 0.07 0.18 S8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31001 39.64 40.57 256 0.93 0.84 234 2.74 2.83 0.08 0.05 S31E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31002 7.29 7.55 261 0.26 0.21 369 7.78 0.43 0.29 1.92 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31002 12.92 13.27 260 0.35 0.28 404 7.29 0.37 0.24 0.23 S14W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31003 6.01 6.66 261 0.65 0.63 118 2.57 0.15 0.02 0.12 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31003 43.46 44.06 244 0.60 0.60 463 2.21 6.91 0.29 0.06 S31E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31004 8.84 10.10 259 1.26 1.06 210 11.39 0.30 0.05 0.08 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31005 70.20 71.09 242 0.89 0.63 164 0.18 0.42 0.09 0.01 S31 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31006 40.08 41.35 243 1.27 0.34 132 2.43 6.24 0.12 0.05 S31E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31006 56.94 57.83 235 0.89 0.81 679 6.99 1.13 0.48 0.01 S14_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31007 10.60 11.65 259 1.05 0.71 904 20.38 0.77 0.10 0.24 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31007 33.48 34.59 250 1.11 0.85 111 0.62 2.30 0.13 0.09 S14_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31008 13.63 15.95 260 2.32 0.99 141 3.22 0.86 0.01 0.11 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31009 18.18 21.01 253 2.83 2.19 76 2.22 0.57 0.05 0.06 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31009 123.43 124.01 193 0.58 0.45 603 23.83 2.69 0.05 0.06 S31E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31010 17.25 17.79 260 0.54 0.46 154 4.19 0.43 0.24 0.07 S14_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31011 11.62 12.81 255 1.19 0.94 146 5.09 0.30 0.12 0.29 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31011 15.26 15.94 253 0.68 0.54 853 22.40 0.43 0.26 0.07 S14W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31012 9.74 10.29 258 0.55 0.49 211 7.35 0.26 0.11 0.33 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31012 83.30 84.30 220 1.00 0.89 107 1.54 0.11 0.11 0.01 S31 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31012 95.80 96.84 213 1.04 0.93 58 1.38 1.21 0.12 0.02 S6E1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08AS31014 40.05 40.84 235 0.79 0.60 91 1.52 12.42 0.11 0.02 S31E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK08S18E10 70.70 71.67 379 0.97 0.88 36 0.12 0.28 2.78 0.01 S18E Au ZK08S18E11 81.41 82.19 342 0.78 0.63 10 0.01 0.02 2.88 0.00 S18Ea Au ZK08S18E11 93.84 94.88 333 1.04 0.83 10 0.02 0.02 1.80 0.00 S18E Au ZK10AS7W001 121.27 122.40 321 1.13 0.74 1,049 1.24 0.87 0.11 0.11 S7W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK10AS7W001 149.51 150.52 313 1.01 0.67 256 2.86 0.43 0.00 0.02 S7W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK10S3103 2.48 3.43 262 0.95 0.78 244 1.87 0.38 0.21 0.10 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK10S3103 90.61 91.12 213 0.51 0.37 431 2.08 3.80 1.60 0.06 S31E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK10S3104 6.36 6.92 263 0.56 0.53 259 0.10 0.14 0.00 0.10 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK10S3105 4.75 5.48 263 0.73 0.54 436 1.19 0.64 0.00 0.37 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK10S3105 18.61 19.25 259 0.64 0.47 609 19.64 0.36 0.27 0.06 S14W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK11AS8008 238.87 241.71 137 2.84 1.16 100 11.80 0.30 0.01 0.05 S8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK11AS8009 303.01 303.75 39 0.74 0.57 337 2.23 0.49 0.32 0.03 S8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK12S21001 45.12 46.11 326 0.99 0.83 196 0.62 0.56 0.21 0.03 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK12S21002 48.68 49.60 321 0.92 0.39 534 12.58 0.94 0.50 0.12 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK13AS1901 118.37 122.31 599 3.94 3.45 81 0.67 3.02 0.45 0.03 S19W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK15S1905 107.45 108.07 598 0.62 0.56 324 14.80 1.52 0.03 0.03 S19 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S1W301 15.74 16.83 139 1.09 0.79 113 1.74 0.36 0.17 0.06 S2W2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S1W301 86.71 87.64 121 0.93 0.72 528 0.74 6.85 0.70 0.13 S1W2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S1W301 156.02 156.91 103 0.89 0.70 239 1.29 0.60 0.23 0.13 S1W3 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S7_201 59.90 62.06 437 2.16 1.23 257 0.49 13.13 0.79 0.11 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S7_202 16.46 17.58 478 1.12 0.91 51 4.54 1.08 0.04 0.01 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S7_204 86.41 87.66 414 1.25 0.47 288 1.85 1.87 0.34 0.03 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S7407 51.22 52.14 444 0.92 0.75 1,376 13.43 1.07 0.37 0.21 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK16S7408 101.53 104.46 485 2.93 1.03 18 0.48 0.76 1.22 0.00 S16W Au ZK18AS2W205 5.33 6.50 300 1.17 0.84 40 2.08 2.81 0.01 0.02 S1W3 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK18S7407 173.26 174.04 279 0.78 0.75 148 3.29 6.12 0.33 0.18 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK18S7408 164.52 165.78 247 1.26 1.26 12 4.89 0.44 0.03 0.03 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK4AS18E01 199.09 199.45 135 0.36 0.30 28 0.66 0.49 1.39 0.01 S18E Au ZK4AS7001 27.38 28.50 447 1.12 1.07 362 12.33 0.76 0.10 0.07 S7 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK4AS7002 24.30 24.91 442 0.61 0.61 742 11.12 1.62 0.10 0.04 S7 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK4AS7004 30.56 31.85 445 1.29 1.22 121 3.41 0.33 0.06 0.01 S7 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK50S2904 136.14 137.55 436 1.41 1.30 83 1.76 0.10 0.01 0.01 S14 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK50S2904 195.15 197.83 428 2.68 2.48 309 1.19 3.14 0.01 0.04 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51BS16W103 68.78 70.69 559 1.91 1.61 68 0.26 6.09 0.03 0.03 S16W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51S16W06 49.66 50.51 258 0.85 0.83 702 11.02 0.33 0.30 0.99 S7E2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51S16W06 53.52 54.20 258 0.68 0.66 334 1.80 0.12 0.06 0.02 S7E2a Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51S16W06 55.63 56.32 258 0.69 0.67 115 1.18 0.36 0.02 0.06 S7 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51S16W06 83.42 84.51 254 1.09 1.05 112 4.92 0.14 0.03 0.04 S7_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51S16W102 54.84 56.86 560 2.02 2.00 461 4.79 1.76 0.02 0.06 S16W1 Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 56.09 56.86 560 0.77 0.76 1,031 12.53 4.56 0.05 0.15 S16W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51S2907 192.14 193.31 292 1.17 1.03 223 1.05 0.23 0.01 0.07 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK51S2910 85.25 86.02 415 0.77 0.61 163 0.27 1.22 0.05 0.02 S30W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S16W04 56.98 58.80 257 1.82 1.49 329 7.06 0.36 0.03 0.29 S7E2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S16W04 78.42 79.40 254 0.98 0.79 178 5.20 0.72 0.16 0.12 S7a Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S16W101 60.50 61.02 550 0.52 0.46 225 2.40 5.04 0.05 0.02 S16W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S16W102 59.92 63.00 561 3.08 2.51 119 2.95 10.01 0.03 0.04 S16W1 Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 60.69 61.45 560 0.76 0.62 228 9.52 19.04 0.03 0.09 S16W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S2910 151.20 153.25 392 2.05 2.05 423 18.19 8.29 0.01 0.03 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 151.90 152.74 392 0.84 0.84 962 43.55 19.39 0.01 0.05 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S2911 154.26 155.13 387 0.87 0.83 54 0.06 5.46 0.05 0.02 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S2912 153.81 155.35 387 1.54 1.54 261 2.73 8.97 0.01 0.07 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK53S2913 158.44 159.40 370 0.96 0.60 168 0.13 1.88 0.03 0.03 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK55S16W01 85.07 87.42 250 2.35 1.57 151 2.06 0.32 0.02 0.05 S7E2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK55S16W01 112.36 114.73 245 2.37 2.10 260 6.09 0.32 0.04 0.17 S7_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK55S2903 73.38 74.23 479 0.85 0.35 91 4.31 0.85 0.01 0.01 S37 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK562901 85.99 86.78 338 0.79 0.75 42 3.01 1.49 0.05 0.02 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK562903 18.27 18.94 350 0.67 0.52 71 0.13 6.07 0.05 0.01 S14_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK562905 109.16 110.71 324 1.55 1.44 254 4.79 7.95 0.03 0.08 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 109.16 109.90 316 0.74 0.69 469 9.73 15.33 0.03 0.15 S29 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK57S37W02 168.49 169.00 483 0.51 0.29 3 0.01 0.01 3.09 0.02 S30 Au ZK60AS16W001 96.35 97.14 323 0.79 0.59 145 0.35 0.38 0.09 0.14 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK60AS16W001 100.09 100.65 322 0.56 0.42 56 3.38 5.15 0.03 0.03 S21W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK60AS16W001 110.99 112.84 318 1.85 1.77 42 0.40 2.59 0.66 0.02 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK60S16W002 108.10 110.29 324 2.19 1.54 963 2.84 0.34 0.25 0.18 S21W1 Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 108.10 109.18 324 1.08 0.76 1,841 5.63 0.60 0.46 0.34 S21W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK62S16W001 105.20 107.21 340 2.01 1.96 155 0.21 0.17 5.12 0.09 S16W Au ZK62S16W002 104.90 106.70 322 1.80 1.78 106 0.88 1.47 0.72 0.03 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK62S16W003 105.57 107.66 338 2.09 2.07 183 2.72 7.12 0.98 0.04 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK62S16W004 104.72 108.83 318 4.11 4.05 157 1.15 2.26 0.64 0.07 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK64AS16W003 1.81 2.41 353 0.60 0.46 301 18.27 1.06 0.11 0.05 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK64S16W005 100.32 101.57 321 1.25 1.25 141 1.86 0.63 24.28 0.02 S16W Au ZK64S16W008 21.20 21.88 349 0.68 0.42 438 0.73 2.77 0.23 0.13 S21Wa2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK64S16W008 106.87 108.63 328 1.76 1.09 42 4.63 2.27 0.14 0.01 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK64S16W009 104.52 105.44 329 0.92 0.87 90 2.68 0.06 0.31 0.02 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK64S16W010 101.19 102.24 331 1.05 1.02 392 2.69 1.24 0.20 0.15 S21W1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK66AS16W001 1.68 3.41 353 1.73 0.99 214 11.53 0.60 0.05 0.03 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK66AS16W001 65.25 69.09 331 3.84 3.66 103 0.46 0.96 0.20 0.09 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK66AS16W003 2.57 3.26 352 0.69 0.64 259 11.34 1.11 0.12 0.05 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK66S16W001 58.48 59.70 342 1.22 1.15 237 0.06 0.19 0.06 0.30 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK66S16W004 3.00 4.30 352 1.30 1.21 67 0.66 0.10 0.66 0.02 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK66S16W004 65.71 66.64 318 0.93 0.90 20 0.08 0.05 1.77 0.00 S16W Au ZK68S16W001 3.75 4.27 353 0.52 0.35 395 15.72 2.15 0.09 0.09 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK68S16W001 72.74 77.03 334 4.29 3.46 37 0.69 0.37 0.96 0.03 S16W Au ZK68S16W002 2.02 4.67 352 2.65 1.78 187 4.93 0.42 0.02 0.04 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 4.13 4.67 352 0.54 0.36 602 23.74 1.39 0.05 0.10 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZK68S16W002 72.00 74.47 321 2.47 2.22 68 4.47 0.18 0.20 0.03 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZK6AS14_1003 24.61 25.43 248 0.82 0.56 267 0.13 2.07 0.71 0.04 S14_1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK6AS14_2001 10.79 11.99 256 1.20 0.24 278 4.33 2.59 0.12 0.04 S14_2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK6AS18E01 144.35 144.64 150 0.29 0.19 14 0.01 0.02 3.26 0.01 S18 Au ZK70S16W201 161.83 163.40 364 1.57 1.22 85 0.28 0.09 0.58 0.01 S16Ea2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK72S16E805 31.00 31.85 475 0.85 0.56 25 5.78 0.43 0.01 0.01 S16E8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK73S32002 112.61 113.11 504 0.50 0.46 73 0.26 4.94 0.05 0.06 S32 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK74S16W1004 79.75 81.39 276 1.64 1.62 8 0.17 0.46 3.18 0.01 S16E2 Au ZK74S16W1004 173.10 173.72 244 0.62 0.41 21 5.88 6.05 5.06 0.15 S74 Au ZK74S16W07 177.53 180.03 200 2.50 2.21 20 0.46 1.07 25.02 0.03 S16W Au/Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 177.53 178.40 200 0.87 0.77 40 1.02 2.62 70.80 0.04 S16W Au/Ag-Pb-Zn ZK75S32001 118.87 120.64 503 1.77 1.73 78 0.18 8.20 0.03 0.17 S32 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK75S32002 113.04 113.77 504 0.73 0.66 13 4.14 0.47 0.05 0.01 S32 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK8AS18E01 98.38 99.04 186 0.66 0.36 205 1.05 0.96 4.66 0.01 S33E Au ZK93S28004 286.22 288.09 206 1.87 1.10 121 0.91 0.40 0.01 0.03 S28 Ag-Pb-Zn ZK9AS8007 204.16 205.50 141 1.34 0.88 54 1.05 0.16 0.01 1.32 S8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB100S16W01 274.82 275.50 331 0.68 0.63 8 0.01 0.02 1.84 0.01 S16W6 Au ZKDB101S3202 82.19 83.43 749 1.24 1.05 90 1.09 0.04 0.11 0.37 S26W Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB13AS1901 241.31 243.60 623 2.29 2.23 29 0.13 7.07 0.01 0.02 S7_3 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB16S21W01 153.01 155.94 646 2.93 2.52 268 0.28 0.68 0.17 0.02 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB16S21W01 189.27 190.69 645 1.42 1.16 108 0.36 5.17 0.05 0.05 S21W Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB16S21W02 134.04 136.76 673 2.72 2.49 267 0.68 1.33 0.09 0.02 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB16S21W02 164.20 164.96 650 0.76 0.71 201 0.33 1.90 0.05 0.06 S21W Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB16S21W04 158.48 159.00 676 0.52 0.48 277 0.79 0.35 0.03 0.04 S21W Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB16S21W06 187.92 188.85 618 0.93 0.73 48 3.45 2.27 0.03 0.02 S21W Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB18S21W02 124.44 125.34 650 0.90 0.69 61 0.19 3.23 0.13 0.03 S21Wa Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB18S21W03 67.34 68.54 709 1.20 1.15 116 0.16 0.42 0.34 0.01 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB23S7_101 173.85 175.80 640 1.95 0.78 78 3.70 2.19 0.01 0.01 S19 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB26AS1102 15.43 16.70 844 1.27 1.17 147 0.14 0.10 0.04 0.03 S10 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB26AS11E001 64.73 65.88 801 1.15 0.77 36 2.45 0.26 3.87 0.07 S10 Au ZKDB26AS11E001 383.80 386.02 535 2.22 0.73 11 0.37 0.13 2.25 0.01 S11E1 Au ZKDB28S11002 155.26 156.02 732 0.76 0.61 227 0.07 0.27 0.03 0.04 S10E Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB28S11002 158.95 160.31 730 1.36 1.09 107 0.16 0.04 0.64 0.01 S10E1 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB28S11002 247.17 247.88 667 0.71 0.41 11 0.24 0.08 6.16 0.01 S11W Au ZKDB28S11E004 247.67 248.79 643 1.12 0.52 5 0.18 0.04 2.06 0.01 S11 Au ZKDB32S16W601 16.23 17.28 551 1.05 0.79 7 0.02 0.05 1.77 0.00 S14Ea Au ZKDB34AS7_2E01 140.18 141.33 676 1.15 0.72 32 1.15 2.96 1.42 0.03 S74a Au ZKDB34AS7_2E01 247.45 248.73 588 1.28 1.11 9 0.51 0.59 4.12 0.01 S7_2E Au ZKDB34AS8001 107.51 108.61 699 1.10 0.69 8 0.22 0.33 4.97 0.01 S75 Au ZKDB34AS8001 199.05 200.66 618 1.61 1.02 12 0.33 0.24 2.55 0.01 S74 Au ZKDB34AS8001_1 113.03 113.58 692 0.55 0.33 0 0.05 0.07 2.24 0.01 S75 Au ZKDB34AS8002 122.68 122.99 711 0.31 0.26 10 0.04 0.05 3.52 0.00 S7_2b Au ZKDB34AS8002 167.14 168.54 681 1.40 1.18 0 0.06 0.11 2.41 0.00 S74 Au ZKDB34AS8004 228.14 229.73 612 1.59 1.24 4 0.24 0.26 2.25 0.00 S7_2E Au ZKDB34S7_201 206.10 206.86 638 0.76 0.58 6 0.14 0.08 1.93 0.01 S74 Au ZKDB34S7_202 108.51 110.00 702 1.49 0.92 9 0.12 1.27 1.25 0.01 S75 Au ZKDB34S7_202 229.90 230.87 602 0.97 0.68 11 0.46 0.43 2.89 0.01 S7_2E Au ZKDB36AS7_2001 369.84 371.57 438 1.73 0.59 8 0.30 0.47 1.52 0.01 S74 Au ZKDB36AS8001 161.25 163.08 677 1.83 1.39 5 0.07 0.08 3.44 0.00 S74 Au ZKDB36S8_101 98.96 99.32 723 0.36 0.29 5 0.27 0.16 4.91 0.01 S75 Au ZKDB72S16W01 291.40 292.69 442 1.29 0.79 90 11.57 0.40 0.01 0.01 S16E8 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB72S16W01 301.76 303.01 433 1.25 0.77 92 5.13 1.02 0.10 0.03 S16W Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB72S16W02 186.22 186.70 534 0.48 0.32 1,048 0.50 1.67 24.45 0.02 S74 Au ZKDB72S16W02 282.25 283.06 441 0.81 0.51 112 0.74 1.97 0.13 0.03 S16E Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB79S3203 66.75 69.89 774 3.14 1.71 113 0.85 0.79 0.01 0.06 S32 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB8AS2102 158.49 160.57 678 2.08 1.40 169 1.18 0.39 0.04 0.02 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB8AS2102 261.93 264.61 587 2.68 1.61 770 2.13 0.49 0.13 0.03 S16E2 Ag-Pb-Zn incl. 261.93 263.50 587 1.57 0.94 1,249 3.60 0.80 0.20 0.05 S16E2 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB8S2103 97.08 98.72 750 1.64 1.29 37 1.79 1.68 0.07 0.02 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB8S2104 126.31 127.32 715 1.01 0.70 178 0.89 7.65 0.04 0.07 S21 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDB97S3201 105.80 106.20 727 0.40 0.31 120 4.01 7.60 0.01 0.01 S32 Ag-Pb-Zn ZKDBS233A01 260.66 261.79 642 1.13 1.10 273 1.39 0.31 0.05 0.05 S23 Ag-Pb-Zn

Tunneling Programs at the SGX Mine

In addition to the drilling program, 11,958 m of exploration drift tunneling were developed at the SGX mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill defined mineral resources and test for new parallel and splay structures. The results of the exploration tunneling are summarized in the following table.

Major Target Veins Elevation

(m) Total

Tunneling

(m) Channel

Samples

Collected Drift

Included

(m) Total Mineralization Exposed by Drifts [1] Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) S1W2, S1W3, S1W5, S2, S2W, S2W2, S6,

S7, S7_1, S7_2, S8, S8E, S14, S14_1,

S14_2, S18E, S19, S32, S33, S37W 100-640 23,574 8,577 11,958 4,139 0.61 400 5.83 3.01

[1] Mineralization is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 145 g/t at the SGX mine. (Formula used for AgEq calculation: AgEq = Ag g/t + 35.63 * (Pb% + Cu%) + 22.45 * Zn% + 79.63 * Au g/t)

Highlights of selected mineralized zones exposed in the drift tunnels:

Drift Tunnel XPD-S37W-520-3ASYM exposed mineralization 30 m long and 1.02 m wide (true width) grading 961 g/t Ag, 19.71% Pb and 5.13% Zn within vein S37W at the 520 m level;





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 961 g/t Ag, 19.71% Pb and 5.13% Zn within vein S37W at the level; Drift Tunnel CM105-S2SJ-S2-140-16CL exposed mineralization 55 m long and 0.82 m wide (true width) grading 1,271 g/t Ag, 10.54% Pb and 1.19% Zn within vein S2 at the 140 m level;





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 1,271 g/t Ag, 10.54% Pb and 1.19% Zn within vein S2 at the level; Drift Tunnel CM105-S2SJ-S2W2-100-12ANYM exposed mineralization 45 m long and 0.99 m wide (true width) grading 732 g/t Ag, 11.63% Pb and 3.03% Zn within vein S2W2 at the 100 m level;





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 732 g/t Ag, 11.63% Pb and 3.03% Zn within vein S2W2 at the level; Drift Tunnel CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-220-12ANYM exposed mineralization 25 m long and 0.79 m wide (true width) grading 1,290 g/t Ag, 3.85% Pb and 10.53% Zn within vein S1W5 at the 220 m level;





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 1,290 g/t Ag, 3.85% Pb and 10.53% Zn within vein S1W5 at the level; Drift Tunnel CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-180-12ANYM exposed mineralization 25 m long and 0.75 m wide (true width) grading 1,147 g/t Ag, 7.43% Pb and 9.96% Zn within vein S1W5 at the 180 m level; and





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 1,147 g/t Ag, 7.43% Pb and 9.96% Zn within vein S1W5 at the level; and Drift Tunnel PD16-S6-110-4ANYM exposed mineralization 100 m long and 0.89 m wide (true width) grading 673 g/t Ag, 8.20% Pb and 2.12% Zn within vein S6 at the 110 m level.

Table 2: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the SGX mine

Tunnel ID Vein Elevation

(m) Ore Length

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) CM105-S2SJ-S1W2-220-12ANYM S1W2 220 60 0.39 382 6.67 1.11 0.05 0.01 CM105-S2SJ-S1W2-220-12ASYM S1W3 220 35 0.36 191 3.65 3.74 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W2-180-12ANYM S1W3 180 29 0.41 63 2.08 3.41 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W2-180-12ASYM S1W3 180 15 0.28 298 8.67 7.01 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W3-140-12SYM S1W3 140 20 0.38 286 9.15 6.45 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W3-140-12NYM S1W3 140 14 0.36 1,634 18.79 7.74 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-260-12ANYM S1W5 260 40 0.50 950 4.46 10.29 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-220-12ANYM S1W5 220 25 0.79 1,290 3.85 10.53 0.02 0.25 CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-220-12ASYM S1W5 220 20 0.71 631 2.65 6.30 0.02 0.11 CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-180-12ASYM S1W5 180 30 0.67 1,049 3.09 4.26 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-180-12ANYM S1W5 180 25 0.75 1,147 7.43 9.96 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S2W-140-12ASYM S2 140 15 1.11 160 3.53 0.60 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S2-140-16CL S2 140 55 0.82 1,271 10.54 1.19 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S2-100-12ASYM S2 100 35 0.65 143 2.59 0.64 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S2W-100-12ANYM S2 100 55 0.82 368 4.81 1.27 0.00 0.01 CM105-S2SJ-S2W-260-S2CL S2W 260 30 0.82 488 8.96 2.26 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S2W-140-12ASYM S2W 140 100 0.71 973 4.77 3.58 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S2W-100-12ANYM S2W 100 50 0.47 209 2.43 2.15 0.02 0.05 CM105-S2SJ-S2W-100-12ASYM S2W 100 75 0.44 553 6.86 4.32 0.01 0.02 CM105-S2SJ-S2W2-100-12ANYM S2W2 100 45 0.99 732 11.63 3.03 0.02 0.23 CM105-S2SJ-S2W2-100-12ASYM S2W2 100 45 0.85 562 10.59 0.72 0.05 0.45 PD16-S6-110-4ANYM S6 110 100 0.89 673 8.20 2.12 0.04 0.11 PD16-S6-110-4ASYM S6 110 45 0.66 430 8.83 2.31 0.00 0.00 PD16-S6E1-350-6SYM S6E1 350 115 0.50 683 4.62 4.80 0.00 0.00 PD16-S6E1-110-4ANYM S6E1 110 25 0.27 556 10.22 10.52 0.00 0.00 CM105-S7-350-14CL S7 360 45 0.48 303 6.17 0.59 0.00 0.00 CM105-S7-210-12CL S7 210 83 1.25 192 7.38 1.06 0.00 0.00 XPD-S7-1-300-S3CL S7_1 320 122 0.74 295 8.32 9.31 0.00 0.00 XPD-S7_1-110-5NYM S7_1 110 50 0.84 54 1.83 5.21 0.00 0.00 XPD-S7_1-300-13ASYM S7_1E 300 25 0.31 246 16.36 0.70 0.00 0.00 CM105-S7W-400-12SYM S7_2 400 15 0.70 376 5.33 0.48 0.00 0.00 CM101-S7_2-160-2ASYM S7_2 160 75 0.78 244 5.20 9.45 0.00 0.06 CM101-S7_2-110-2ANYM S7_2 110 10 0.49 1,088 18.95 0.13 0.00 0.00 CM101-S7_2-110-2ANYM S7_2 110 35 0.48 210 5.87 0.48 0.00 0.00 CM101-S7_2-110-2ASYM S7_2 110 65 0.53 248 7.17 0.65 0.00 0.00 XPD-S7_3-300-15ANYM S7_3a 300 15 0.46 158 0.51 1.89 0.00 0.00 CM105-S7a-400-54SYM S7a 400 15 0.49 341 1.83 0.65 0.00 0.00 PD700-S8-640-19ASYM S8 640 10 0.49 83 5.31 1.19 0.00 0.00 XPD-S8E-160-13ANYM S8 160 37 0.70 599 8.22 0.36 0.00 0.00 PD700-S8E-610-19ASYM S8E 610 15 0.47 269 13.58 0.67 0.00 0.00 XPD-S8E-260-7ASYM S8E 260 70 0.59 360 2.87 2.06 0.00 0.00 XPD-S8E-210-15NYM S8E 210 25 0.48 732 4.92 0.44 0.00 0.00 XPD-S8E-210-15SYM S8E 210 55 0.69 375 5.16 0.61 0.00 0.02 XPD-S8E-160-13ANYM S8E 160 44 0.49 269 4.94 0.36 0.00 0.00 CM101-S8W1-160-4ANYM S8W 160 30 0.68 462 3.79 1.69 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14-210-2ANCL S14 240 30 0.39 256 2.82 2.60 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14-210-2ASCL S14 240 50 0.45 1,517 12.50 1.76 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14-110-8NCL S14 140 40 0.67 538 11.95 1.87 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14-110-8SCL S14 140 30 0.75 474 11.17 2.37 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14-110-4ANYM S14 110 20 0.85 250 2.99 2.72 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14-110-4ASYM S14 110 75 0.25 237 2.52 6.60 0.00 0.08 PD16-S14_1-260-8SYM S14_1 260 45 0.56 315 6.76 2.05 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14_2-350-6NYM S14_2 350 28 0.53 314 7.09 6.16 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14W-160-NYM S14W 160 15 0.53 155 7.25 2.27 0.00 0.00 PD16-S14W-110-10NYM S14W 110 25 0.42 153 1.09 2.16 0.00 0.00 YPD01-S16E-585-52SYM S16E 585 10 0.44 496 8.17 3.18 0.00 0.00 CM101-S16E-450-60NYM S16E 450 60 0.56 782 10.99 0.91 0.00 0.00 CM101-S16E2-450-60NYM S16E 450 25 0.39 448 3.48 0.64 0.00 0.00 CM105-S16E2-300-14SYM S16E 300 14 0.39 246 6.95 0.17 0.00 0.00 CM105-S16W-350-SYM S16W 350 30 1.07 65 0.34 0.26 4.37 0.01 CM105-S16W-325-3CL S16W 325 20 0.55 285 1.52 4.41 0.00 0.00 CM105-S16W-300-62CL S16W 310 20 1.28 306 0.89 0.99 5.52 0.03 CM105-S16W-260-64NYM S16W 260 45 0.72 106 1.29 3.09 0.16 0.08 CM105-S16W-210-70NYM S16W 210 30 1.46 70 2.94 1.55 0.00 0.00 CM105-S18E-400-6ASYM S18E 400 25 0.42 63 0.11 0.12 3.16 0.00 CM105-S18E-400-8ASYM S18E 400 39 0.45 109 0.12 0.11 5.05 0.09 PD700-S19-610-13ASYM S19 610 45 0.65 284 7.00 3.91 0.00 0.00 PD700-S19-570-13TJCL S19 580 35 0.77 44 0.39 9.04 0.00 0.00 PD700-S19-400-13ASYM S19 400 35 0.50 116 5.00 4.09 0.00 0.00 PD700-S19-400-15SYM S19 400 115 0.63 431 5.04 6.16 0.00 0.00 CM101-S19-350-9ASYM S19 350 40 0.63 291 5.65 2.56 0.00 0.00 CM101-S19-350-5NYM S19 350 65 0.77 125 3.15 2.34 0.00 0.00 XPD-S19-300-9ASYM S19 300 25 0.37 239 12.04 0.38 0.00 0.00 XPD-S19-300-S3CL S19 300 28 0.64 182 7.92 5.23 0.00 0.00 XPD-S19-210-13ANYM S19 210 60 0.87 137 4.74 0.79 0.00 0.00 CM105-S19-160-10SYM S19 160 170 0.70 124 8.83 0.23 0.00 0.00 XPD-S19-160-13ASYM S19 160 60 0.66 92 2.35 2.37 0.00 0.00 XPD-S19-110-5NYM S19 110 45 0.43 39 2.77 4.67 0.00 0.00 XPD-S19-110-5SYM S19 110 25 0.72 193 2.12 2.54 0.00 0.30 PD700-S19a-610-15ASYM S19a 610 15 0.63 186 6.20 1.66 0.00 0.00 CM105-S21-490-16NYM S21 490 58 0.68 230 5.47 1.14 0.00 0.00 CM105-S21-160-16NYM S21 160 15 0.72 8 0.22 0.17 2.60 0.00 CM105-S21-490-14NYM S21W 490 15 0.57 405 12.16 4.11 0.00 0.00 CM105-S21W1-330-2LK S21W1 330 63 0.73 780 15.27 1.19 0.00 0.00 PD16-S31-160-4ASYM S31 160 50 0.65 869 3.88 5.30 0.00 0.00 PD16-S31E-210-66NYM S31E 210 25 0.69 497 5.82 4.33 0.00 0.00 PD16-S31E-110-68NYM S31E 110 45 0.72 832 13.77 1.90 0.00 0.00 CM101-S32-640-75SYM S32 640 65 0.71 659 2.26 3.95 0.03 0.68 CM102-S32-480-69TJLK S32 495 60 0.92 64 1.97 8.08 0.00 0.00 CM101-S32-300-59SYM S32 300 15 0.46 66 0.78 7.38 0.00 0.00 PD16-S35E-350-8NYM S35E 350 15 0.29 368 2.55 1.25 0.97 0.03 PD16-S37-260-58NMW S37 260 27 0.32 149 3.83 6.30 0.00 0.00 XPD-S37W-520-3ANYM S37W 520 18 0.45 237 5.63 3.04 0.00 0.00 XPD-S37W-520-3ASYM S37W 520 30 1.02 961 19.71 5.13 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S39-300-8ANYM S39 300 20 0.23 248 2.56 4.28 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-260-12ASYM S39 260 90 0.39 504 8.60 7.63 0.00 0.00 CM105-S2SJ-S39-260-12SYM S39a 260 40 0.30 277 5.91 2.15 0.00 0.00

Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All the three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split to a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc, and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1 mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, and silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

