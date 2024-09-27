Silvercorp Reports 2024 AGM Results

Silvercorp Metals Inc

Sep 27, 2024

Trading Symbol  TSX:  SVM
                              NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today reported that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 12, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today.  A total of 98,611,116 common shares, representing 45.55% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.  The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

70,764,482

92.97 %

5,352,585

7.03 %

Paul Simpson

67,986,944

89.32 %

8,130,122

10.68 %

Yikang Liu

75,341,650

98.98 %

775,417

1.02 %

Marina Katusa

74,601,006

98.01 %

1,516,060

1.99 %

Ken Robertson

74,894,673

98.39 %

1,222,393

1.61 %

Helen Cai

75,430,531

99.10 %

686,535

0.90 %

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long-life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) a long-term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

For further information:
Silvercorp Metals Inc. 
Lon Shaver, President
Phone: (604) 669‐9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224‐1881
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

