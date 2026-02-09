SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $47.9 MILLION, $0.22 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $132.9 MILLION FOR Q3 FISCAL 2026

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("Q3 Fiscal 2026"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q3 Fiscal 2026

Steady Silver Equivalent Production : Produced approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 2,096 ounces of gold, or approximately 2.0 million ounces of silver equivalent 1 (silver and gold only);

: Produced approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 2,096 ounces of gold, or approximately 2.0 million ounces of silver equivalent (silver and gold only); Record Quarterly Revenue : Sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 2,250 ounces of gold, 16.4 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, for revenue of $126.1 million, an increase of 51% over the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q3 Fiscal 2025");

: Sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 2,250 ounces of gold, 16.4 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, for revenue of $126.1 million, an increase of 51% over the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q3 Fiscal 2025"); Realized silver selling price : $49.0 per ounce after smelter deduction, with silver representing 72% of the quarterly revenue;

: $49.0 per ounce after smelter deduction, with silver representing 72% of the quarterly revenue; Cash cost per ounce of silver (net of by-product credits) 1 : negative $3.02, significant improvement from negative $1.88 in Q3 Fiscal 2025;

(net of by-product credits) : negative $3.02, significant improvement from negative $1.88 in Q3 Fiscal 2025; All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver ("AISC") 1 (net of by-product credits): $12.86, remaining flat with $12.75 in Q3 Fiscal 2025;

(net of by-product credits): $12.86, remaining flat with $12.75 in Q3 Fiscal 2025; Adjusted net income 1 attributable to equity shareholders : $47.9 million, or $0.22 per share, after excluding non-cash or one-time items, compared to $22.0 million or $0.10 per share in Q3 Fiscal 2025;

: $47.9 million, or $0.22 per share, after excluding non-cash or one-time items, compared to $22.0 million or $0.10 per share in Q3 Fiscal 2025; Adjusted earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") 1 : $66.7 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $40.1 million or $0.18 per share in Q3 Fiscal 2025;

: $66.7 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $40.1 million or $0.18 per share in Q3 Fiscal 2025; Net loss attributable to equity shareholders : $15.8 million, or $0.07 per share, mainly due to a $60.2 million non-cash charge on "mark-to-market" of the fair value of convertible notes;

: $15.8 million, or $0.07 per share, mainly due to a $60.2 million non-cash charge on "mark-to-market" of the fair value of convertible notes; Record cash flow from operating activities : $132.9 million, up $88.1 million, compared to $44.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025, including the $43.9 million draw-down from Wheaton Precious Metals in October 2025;

: $132.9 million, up $88.1 million, compared to $44.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025, including the $43.9 million draw-down from Wheaton Precious Metals in October 2025; Record free cash flow 1 : $89.6 million, up $69.0 million, compared to $20.5 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025; and

: $89.6 million, up $69.0 million, compared to $20.5 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025; and Cash position: Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $462.8 million, an increase of $80.6 million from the previous quarter, and a portfolio of equity investments with a total market value of $233.2 million, an increase of $53.0 million from the previous quarter.

________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measures, please refer to MD&A section 12 for reconciliation.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS



Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2025 2024 Changes

2025 2024 Changes Financial Results (in thousands of $, except per share)













Revenue $ 126,112 $ 83,614 51 %

$ 290,776 $ 223,782 30 % Mine operating earnings 77,068 29,230 164 %

153,749 97,405 58 % Net income (loss)* (15,832) 26,130 (161) %

(9,222) 65,775 (114) % Per share - basic (0.07) 0.12 (160) %

(0.04) 0.33 (113) % Adjusted earnings* 47,931 21,963 118 %

91,531 60,342 52 % Per share - basic 0.22 0.10 115 %

0.42 0.30 38 % EBITDA* 5,984 43,760 (86) %

45,321 107,236 (58) % Per share 0.03 0.20 (86) %

0.21 0.54 (61) % Adjusted EBITDA* 66,735 40,122 66 %

140,024 102,447 37 % Per share 0.30 0.18 64 %

0.64 0.51 25 % Cash flow from operating activities 132,943 44,847 196 %

220,404 107,930 104 % Sustaining capital expenditures 13,727 14,152 (3) %

36,516 34,580 6 % Growth capital expenditures 29,648 10,173 191 %

60,436 28,696 111 % Free cash flow 89,568 20,522 336 %

123,452 44,654 176 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 218,585,686 217,475,279 1 %

218,290,025 199,608,181 9 % Metals sold













Silver (million ounces) 1.9 2.0 (4) %

5.4 5.3 — % Gold (ounces) 2,250 1,875 20 %

6,234 4,112 52 % Lead (million pounds) 16.4 17.1 (4) %

46.4 46.0 1 % Zinc (million pounds) 7.0 6.6 6 %

17.9 19.0 (6) % Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges













Silver ($/ounce) 48.97 27.20 80 %

37.66 26.70 41 % Gold ($/ounce) 3,666 2,322 58 %

3,197 2,198 45 % Lead ($/pound) 0.98 0.94 4 %

0.95 0.98 (3) % Zinc ($/pound) 1.08 1.22 (11) %

1.01 1.12 (10) % Cost Data per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($)













Cash cost (3.02) (1.88) (61) %

(0.68) (1.46) 53 % All-in sustaining cost 12.86 12.75 1 %

13.41 11.46 17 % Financial Position (in thousands of $) as at December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025



December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 462,840 $ 382,254 21 %

462,840 369,056 25 % Working capital 94,573 311,882 (70) %

94,573 310,359 (70) %

*Attributable to equity holders

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE

The Ying Mining District delivered a strong Q3 Fiscal 2026, with record ore mined of 365,370 tonnes, up 23% over Q3 Fiscal 2025, driven by increased use of shrinkage mining relative to cut-and-fill re-suing. Mill throughput was 328,425 tonnes, up 18% over Q3 Fiscal 2025.

Production was approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 2,096 ounces of gold, or 1.9 million ounces of silver equivalent, 14.7 million pounds of lead, and 1.9 million pounds of zinc, representing an increase of 2% in gold and decreases of 2%, 4%, 4%, and 16% in silver, silver equivalent, lead and zinc, respectively, over Q3 Fiscal 2025. Lower production was due to lower head grades, as a result of the XRT sorter undergoing maintenance in October 2025 and higher dilution associated with shrinkage mining.

Cash cost per tonne of ore was $75.80 in Q3 Fiscal 2026, down 11% from Q3 Fiscal 2025 and below the Fiscal 2026 guidance range of $86.8–$88.4. The improvement reflects ongoing mine mechanization and greater use of cost-efficient shrinkage mining, boosting mine and mill productivity. On a per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits basis, cash cost was negative $1.22, compared with negative $0.30 in Q3 Fiscal 2025, driven by these factors and a $3.5 million increase in by-product credits.

AISC per tonne of ore improved 11% in Q3 Fiscal 2026, to $134.06, remaining below the Fiscal 2026 guidance range of $157.8–$160.5. On a per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits basis, AISC was $11.32, supporting robust margins amid higher silver prices.

The mines in the Ying Mining District are expected to be closed for three weeks during the Chinese New Year period in February, but the process plant will continue to operate during the holiday to process the 61,105 tonnes stockpiled at the end of this quarter together with ore stockpiled in January 2026.

Ying Mining District Three months ended

Nine months ended December 31,

December 31,

2025 September

30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024

2025 2024 Ore processed (tonnes)















Silver-lead ore 299,217 235,168 252,958 265,199 255,783

787,343 661,972 Gold ore 29,208 29,834 30,397 39,025 21,912

89,439 47,463

328,425 265,002 283,355 304,224 277,695

876,782 709,435 Average head grades for silver-lead ore















Silver (grams/tonne) 190 207 217 189 226

204 239 Lead (%) 2.3 2.6 2.8 2.9 2.9

2.6 3.0 Zinc (%) 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.6

0.5 0.6 Average head grades for gold-ore















Gold (grams/tonne) 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.4 2.1

1.3 1.9 Silver (grams/tonne) 57 81 51 62 67

63 80 Lead (%) 1.1 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7

0.9 1.0 Recovery rates















Silver (%) 95.3 94.8 94.6 94.2 94.7

95.5 94.8 Gold (%)** 92.8 94.2 93.4 91.7 94.6

93.5 93.6 Lead (%) 93.6 93.5 94.1 92.3 94.0

93.8 94.1 Zinc (%) 63.0 65.8 64.3 67.3 68.9

64.2 70.6 Cash Costs















Cash cost ($/tonne) 75.80 82.89 83.08 84.90 84.92

80.18 89.21 AISC ($/tonne) 134.06 139.22 129.83 120.62 150.87

134.13 146.58 Cash cost, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) (1.22) 0.97 1.26 3.05 (0.30)

0.30 (0.14) AISC, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) 11.32 11.75 10.10 11.35 11.05

11.04 9.16 Metal Production















Silver (million ounces) 1.7 1.5 1.7 1.6 1.8

5.0 4.9 Gold (ounces) 2,096 2,085 2,050 3,110 2,056

6,231 4,385 Silver equivalent (million ounces) 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.9 2.0

5.5 5.2 Lead (million pounds) 14.7 12.9 14.6 15.6 15.2

42.2 41.3 Zinc (million pounds) 1.9 1.4 1.8 2.0 2.3

5.2 6.5

**Gold recovery only refers to the recovery rate for gold ore processed.



The GC Mine produced approximately 0.1 million ounces of silver, 1.7 million pounds of lead, and 5.1 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2026, representing an increase of 15% in zinc and decreases of 28% in silver and 6% in lead over Q3 Fiscal 2025, primarily due to head grades. The GC mine is expected to process approximately 50,000 tonnes of ore in Q4 Fiscal 2026.

Cash cost per tonne of $53.37 and AISC per tonne of $68.53 were below the Fiscal 2026 Guidance, and improved 1% and 9%, respectively, from Q3 Fiscal 2025, due to higher ore production and lower sustaining capital expenditures.

On a per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits basis, cash cost and AISC were negative $29.05 and negative $15.66, respectively, compared to negative $19.14 and negative $6.13 in Q3 Fiscal 2025. The improvement primarily reflects a $0.7 million increase in by-product credits.

GC Mine Three months ended

Nine months ended December 31,

December 31,

2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31, 2024

2025 2024 Ore Production (tonne) 87,095 76,249 74,869 41,760 84,115

238,212 257,276 Head grades















Silver (grams/tonne) 52 64 69 61 77

61 67 Lead (%) 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.9 1.1

0.9 0.9 Zinc (%) 2.9 2.8 2.3 2.9 2.7

2.7 2.5 Recovery rates















Silver (%) 85.9 85.8 85.3 83.7 82.8

85.6 83.0 Lead (%) 89.1 89.0 90.1 87.4 90.3

89.4 89.6 Zinc (%) 92.7 91.1 90.0 90.3 90.3

91.4 90.3 Cash Costs















Cash cost ($/tonne) 53.37 58.20 62.53 77.46 53.69

57.79 51.40 AISC ($/tonne) 68.53 82.63 99.93 117.83 75.55

82.91 77.85 Cash cost, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) (29.05) (11.44) (0.80) (8.53) (19.14)

(13.21) (15.77) AISC, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) (15.66) 4.71 20.02 15.05 (6.13)

3.72 1.07 Metal Production















Silver (million ounces) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

0.4 0.5 Lead (million pounds) 1.7 1.3 1.1 0.7 1.9

4.2 4.6 Zinc (million pounds) 5.1 4.2 3.4 2.4 4.4

12.7 12.4

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND DEVELOPMENT FOR GROWTH

Total capital expenditures in Q3 Fiscal 2026 were $44.3 million, up 75% compared to $25.3 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025, mainly due to on-going construction at the El Domo project and the Kuanping Mine.

For the Ying Mining District, capitalized expenditures for underground ramps, tunnels and drilling amounted to $17.7 million, plus $4.0 million for plant and equipment, compared to $20.1 million for underground tunnels and $7.0 million for plant and equipment in Q3 Fiscal 2025.

For the GC Mine, capitalized expenditures amounted to $1.8 million, flat compared to $1.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025.

Capital expenditures for El Domo totaled $18.0 million, compared to $1.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025. Mine development activities focused on infrastructure construction such as internal roads, waste dump, process plant site preparation, starter dam for tailing storage facility ("TSF"), camp, and other site preparations.

Capital expenditures for Kuanping totalled $2.4 million, compared to $0.2 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025. Mine construction focused on ramp development for access to ore bodies and mining/ exploration tunneling. It is expected to start producing initial amounts of ores in June 2026, which will be shipped to Ying's process plant for recovery of metals.



Capitalized expenditures Plant and

equipment Total Capital

expenditures Expensed

Ramp, Development

Tunneling, and other Exploration Tunneling Exploration Drilling Mining

Preparation

Tunnels Drilling

(Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) (Metres) (Metres) Q3 Fiscal 2026



















Ying Mining District 15,533 $ 8,918 19,917 $ 7,424 47,890 $ 1,323 $ 3,972 $ 21,638 15,813 28,717 GC Mine 1,437 681 2,353 856 7,016 154 159 1,849 3,112 5,585 El Domo — 17,961 — — — — — 17,959 — — Condor — 495 — — — — — 495 — — Kuanping & other 3,297 1,701 693 194 — — 484 2,381 — — Consolidated 20,267 29,757 22,964 8,474 54,906 1,477 4,614 44,322 18,926 34,302





















Q3 Fiscal 2025



















Ying Mining District 9,742 $ 6,570 18,947 $ 6,954 15,979 $ 536 $ 7,007 $ 21,067 15,755 39,568 GC Mine 540 340 2,644 992 8,129 173 289 1,794 3,395 2,554 El Domo — 1,803 — — — — — 1,803 — — Condor — 273 — — — — — 273 — — Kuanping & other — 120 — — — — 198 318 — — Consolidated 10,282 9,106 21,591 7,946 24,108 709 7,494 25,255 19,150 42,122

Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

