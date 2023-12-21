SILVERCORP REPORTS HIGH-GRADE GOLD-SILVER-LEAD-ZINC DRILL RESULTS FROM THE HPG MINE

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the HPG mine in the Ying Mining District, China.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths):

Location of the HPG mine within the Ying mining district (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc) Location of drill holes and target areas at HPG mine applicable to the reporting period. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Figure 1: Location of the HPG mine within the Ying mining district.

From January 1, 2022 to November 15, 2023, a total of 45,046 m in 297 diamond drill holes, including 215 underground holes and 82 surface holes, were completed at the HPG mine. Assay results for 270 holes have been received, with 139 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are 8 rigs drilling at the HPG mine.

The drilling program at the HPG mine has been focused on three main areas (Figure 2): 1) near surface gold-silver-lead-zinc (Au-Ag-Pb-Zn) vein structures within the resource area which have seen limited exploration drilling and tunneling (upper zone - U); 2) infill drilling above or below previously-mined stopes where production stopped due to higher than expected variability in grades, vein thicknesses, and attitudes of the vein structures (production zone - P); and 3) testing the Au-Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization potential and extent within a rhyolitic breccia dyke that is situated within the current underground mining infrastructure (breccia zone - B).

Figure 2: Location of drill holes and target areas at HPG mine applicable to the reporting period.

Drilling Near Surface Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Vein Structures within the Resource Area – Upper Zone (U)

Previous drilling was primarily focused on testing the strike and downdip extent of known vein structures with a limited focus being placed on the up-dip potential at shallower elevations above 600 m above mean sea level ("amsl"). Extensive drilling from surface and underground drill carbines yielded intercepts of high-grade Au-Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures at higher elevations, which include the H13 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, H32 series, H42 series, H5, H13, H14, H18, and H29 (Table 1).

Drilling Above or Beneath Previously-Mined Stopes within the Resource Area – Production Zone (P)

The majority of the drilling campaign targeted areas of known Au-Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures that were previously underexplored due to higher than expected variation in the thickness and trend of the high grade ore shoots of the veins within the resource areas below the 600 m amsl elevation. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the northwest-dipping H5 series, H 15 series, H16 series, H17 series, H11, H13, and H14, and the east-dipping H20 series, H41 series, H32 series, H29, H40 and H42 veins. These intercepts have led to significant expansion and upgrading of high-grade resources (Table 2).

Testing Au-Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization within the Rhyolitic Breccia Dyke – Breccia Zone (B)

Drilling has been ongoing to test the mineralization within a northwest trending rhyolitic breccia dyke (breccia zone B8) (Table 3) hosting disseminated Au-Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu mineralization across a currently defined zone measuring 50 m long, 30 m high, and 20m wide. The newly discovered B8 orebody has been mined since October 2023 by means of long-hole stoping.

In addition to the drilling outlined above, which focused on drilling vein structures within the current mining infrastructure, some drillholes were aimed at testing the down-dip extension of major vein structures including H15, H16, and H17 below 300 m amsl elevation within the Deep Zone (zone D). Initial drilling confirmed notable mineralization and down dip extension of mineralization along the targeted vein structures (Table 4).

Table 1: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the U zone of the HPG mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Vein ZK02N05 53.62 54.45 661 0.83 0.19 227 21.15 0.14 0.19 H32 ZK04N10 56.67 57.10 687 0.43 0.05 114 9.94 0.08 0.19 H32 ZK04N14 63.67 64.68 683 1.01 0.62 930 25.93 0.30 1.24 H13 ZK04N15 58.89 59.52 666 0.63 0.21 88 7.09 0.12 0.13 H32 ZK04W02 59.54 60.08 729 0.54 0.94 178 15.28 0.02 0.03 H15 ZK06N13 67.49 69.55 682 2.06 0.31 184 10.59 0.09 0.25 H13 ZK06S03 124.59 125.82 717 1.23 0.20 57 8.92 0.05 0.06 H13 ZK06S04 128.02 129.58 724 1.56 0.10 69 1.84 0.57 0.03 H15_2 ZK08N13 84.64 86.04 680 1.40 0.37 441 11.75 0.42 0.25 H13 ZK08N14 101.76 102.11 678 0.35 0.72 261 0.93 0.49 0.20 H13 ZK08S01 90.55 91.36 760 0.81 0.37 72 17.30 0.08 0.11 H13 ZK08S05 87.75 89.40 774 1.65 0.15 17 4.01 0.03 0.01 H15_2 ZK11004 105.13 105.60 605 0.47 0.04 592 0.94 0.37 0.01 H41W_1 ZK11205 103.81 105.45 614 1.64 3.31 1 0.01 0.01 0.01 H42a ZK14N23 80.61 81.11 705 0.50 0.97 110 13.55 0.53 0.80 H15W ZK14N25 89.92 90.75 676 0.83 0.81 41 4.37 0.02 0.04 H15W ZK14S22 36.91 37.94 731 1.03 0.07 42 3.40 0.11 0.01 H15 ZK1644 190.15 190.73 689 0.58 4.71 152 15.71 1.73 0.54 H32a ZK1645 56.28 64.52 819 8.24 4.31 15 2.10 0.01 0.02 H4 ZK1645 210.11 210.59 671 0.48 0.61 27 9.36 0.04 0.01 H32a ZK1646 66.45 67.61 809 1.16 2.48 13 2.48 0.02 0.01 H4 ZK1646 204.79 206.45 675 1.66 0.05 23 5.14 3.02 0.05 H4a ZK1646 218.66 219.85 662 1.19 0.39 32 4.71 0.12 0.06 H32a ZK1647 222.14 224.11 663 1.97 1.72 103 3.72 0.67 0.55 H32a ZK17N05 100.28 100.75 625 0.47 0.16 78 4.91 0.28 0.01 H9 ZK21N41 47.21 47.76 600 0.55 1.74 76 5.97 1.73 0.01 H39_2 ZK2346 113.21 114.22 716 1.01 2.59 8 0.20 0.53 0.01 H42 ZK2346 123.36 123.91 710 0.55 5.21 8 1.70 1.49 0.03 H15 ZK2347 106.66 107.46 740 0.80 1.48 19 1.61 0.48 0.02 H16_3 ZK2348 56.19 56.85 776 0.66 2.13 8 0.41 0.97 0.02 H14 ZK2348 64.67 66.39 771 1.72 3.16 4 0.12 0.43 0.01 H14a ZK2348 132.58 133.26 733 0.68 2.00 4 0.19 0.20 0.01 H15 ZK23S03 107.58 108.43 790 0.85 0.68 132 0.78 0.60 0.07 H16 ZK2412 172.03 173.06 720 1.03 1.98 6 0.01 0.02 0.01 H17 ZK24S01 199.44 200.03 721 0.59 0.34 95 14.67 0.88 0.01 H32a ZK29S02 211.70 212.20 684 0.50 0.16 89 17.02 4.86 0.04 H29 ZK3421 71.95 72.58 761 0.63 23.80 14 0.03 0.03 0.01 H17_1 ZK3638 37.58 37.96 804 0.38 1.10 197 0.19 0.08 0.03 H17_1 ZKH00N42 48.80 50.96 635 2.16 0.68 140 1.08 0.14 0.05 H5 ZKH04S01 50.64 51.27 656 0.63 0.15 659 0.31 2.29 0.14 H17 ZKH06N01 64.39 64.71 618 0.32 0.16 309 0.60 0.10 0.49 H32E1 ZKH06N02 50.40 51.01 615 0.61 5.10 28 0.48 0.12 0.01 H32E1 ZKH06S01 99.64 101.43 606 1.79 1.03 76 2.14 0.09 0.69 H15 ZKH06S01 102.56 109.99 605 7.43 0.61 89 7.08 0.19 0.36 H17 ZKH06S09 17.36 18.28 633 0.92 0.16 115 0.53 1.91 0.03 H13 ZKH12S52 45.57 47.28 718 1.71 0.11 33 3.33 0.04 0.08 H15 ZKH12S52 163.31 164.40 670 1.09 0.29 133 2.02 1.40 0.06 H18 ZKH130C01 92.85 93.96 712 1.11 4.04 3 0.02 0.01 0.01 H15 ZKH14S31 38.31 39.37 730 1.06 0.05 45 3.75 0.04 0.05 H15 ZKH14S31 153.43 154.53 712 1.10 2.56 41 1.32 0.82 0.02 H18 ZKH16S51 85.99 87.16 676 1.17 0.16 177 0.34 0.01 0.86 H15E ZKH16S51 168.41 169.33 619 0.92 0.45 128 3.23 1.25 0.04 H18 ZKH16S52 35.85 40.22 733 4.37 0.08 28 4.13 0.03 0.03 H15 ZKH16S52 171.30 172.25 719 0.95 0.12 211 1.21 0.63 0.06 H18 ZKH18N01 147.22 147.86 756 0.64 0.04 10 4.44 0.99 0.01 H6 ZKH24S05 157.87 159.05 741 1.18 0.17 22 5.65 0.81 0.03 H32a ZKH33N10 28.61 29.06 627 0.45 5.42 4 0.08 0.16 0.01 H12E1

Table 2: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the P zone of the HPG mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Vein ZK02N36 72.36 72.97 331 0.61 3.86 6,132 6.45 8.47 0.33 H5E ZK04N06 124.59 125.01 515 0.42 0.04 27 8.36 0.65 0.03 H5 ZK04N07 165.80 166.26 467 0.46 0.47 416 40.18 0.35 0.13 H5E ZK04N08 95.05 95.63 582 0.58 0.89 91 1.01 0.09 0.10 H5a ZK04N09 100.28 101.00 581 0.72 0.07 284 0.09 0.02 0.03 H5a ZK04N09 102.91 104.23 580 1.32 0.61 66 13.01 0.12 0.18 H5 ZK04N19 15.15 15.48 375 0.33 5.52 23 0.42 0.98 0.01 H5E ZK05N11 118.87 119.53 371 0.66 2.86 15 0.05 0.03 0.01 H5 ZK07N21 101.34 103.31 332 1.97 0.26 123 3.50 3.42 0.08 H5 ZK07N22 56.03 57.57 346 1.54 2.00 14 0.03 0.01 0.01 H5E ZK09N23 82.17 82.52 332 0.35 21.00 120 2.85 15.03 0.09 H5 ZK09N31 2.81 3.54 462 0.73 0.21 106 0.10 0.03 1.07 H5E ZK09N31 80.42 81.30 415 0.88 0.34 300 1.24 0.92 0.06 H5 ZK11007 240.47 241.68 497 1.21 2.39 2 0.08 0.07 0.01 H12_1 ZK11008 225.13 225.59 518 0.46 7.44 17 0.39 0.50 0.04 H12_1 ZK11204 205.86 206.86 555 1.00 2.92 5 0.14 0.04 0.01 H20W ZK11209 202.55 203.11 527 0.56 2.71 8 0.76 0.75 0.03 H20W1 ZK11211 82.05 82.40 591 0.35 4.42 26 1.79 0.05 0.01 H41W ZK11614 44.23 44.80 446 0.57 11.90 45 3.39 0.49 0.19 H20W1 ZK11614 46.12 46.95 445 0.83 3.26 84 0.94 0.49 0.10 H20W ZK14N18 13.94 14.58 380 0.64 1.55 58 2.54 9.79 0.21 H32E1 ZK14N19 28.10 28.52 377 0.42 7.00 10 0.31 0.25 0.01 H32E1 ZK19N15 148.64 149.09 599 0.45 25.80 216 0.04 0.01 0.01 H10_1 ZK19N20 8.53 9.40 462 0.87 0.97 108 16.84 0.33 0.26 H11 ZK19N20 208.43 208.94 369 0.51 3.25 5 0.40 0.14 0.01 H42 ZK21N11 148.72 150.77 381 2.05 3.75 128 2.26 1.05 0.20 H16_3 ZK21N37 131.58 132.30 435 0.72 7.51 15 0.10 0.18 0.01 H16_1 ZK21N39 126.31 128.05 432 1.74 2.10 56 2.71 1.25 0.08 H16_1 ZK21N41 114.86 117.14 559 2.28 0.25 49 5.17 0.06 0.01 H12_1 ZK21N42 55.06 55.50 589 0.44 1.01 164 2.23 0.85 0.01 H39_2 ZK21N42 131.24 131.92 533 0.68 1.35 94 0.65 0.26 0.01 H12_1 ZK22N01 99.79 100.94 588 1.15 4.59 23 0.94 0.07 0.11 H15 ZK23N05 141.55 142.62 381 1.07 1.63 16 1.13 0.62 0.01 H16_1 ZK23N32 54.49 54.93 429 0.44 3.36 43 0.15 0.10 0.35 H17_1W ZK23N34 5.54 6.15 466 0.61 1.75 27 0.31 0.82 0.06 H11 ZK23N34 121.72 122.34 439 0.62 2.43 11 0.48 0.23 0.04 H16_1 ZK23N35 5.59 6.59 465 1.00 1.43 28 1.88 0.24 0.09 H11 ZK23N35 181.11 181.60 405 0.49 0.09 52 10.80 0.04 0.13 H17_1 ZK25N04 55.72 56.13 435 0.41 4.48 77 0.34 0.56 0.01 H13 ZK25N05 83.43 84.69 515 1.26 1.73 9 0.35 0.33 0.03 H16_1 ZK25N08 94.53 95.59 417 1.06 2.05 3 0.03 0.04 0.01 H16 ZK27N04 161.78 162.48 484 0.70 1.98 9 0.24 0.15 0.02 H16_1 ZK27N07 105.32 106.13 552 0.81 2.00 13 0.20 0.08 0.03 H16 ZK27N07 137.48 138.13 534 0.65 2.21 15 0.40 0.36 0.06 H40 ZK27N08 143.28 143.82 480 0.54 2.96 7 0.14 0.06 0.01 H16 ZK29N10 136.81 139.45 530 2.64 2.09 4 0.39 0.21 0.01 H16_1a ZKH02N37 127.89 128.54 324 0.65 8.78 35 1.12 0.16 0.06 H5_2 ZKH02N38 116.61 117.60 328 0.99 9.21 8 0.08 0.14 0.09 H5_2W ZKH02N38 141.53 142.38 324 0.85 0.34 73 1.56 0.42 0.07 H5_2 ZKH02N38 172.02 172.65 320 0.63 0.13 67 2.49 6.17 0.04 H5E ZKH08N03 132.56 133.27 591 0.71 0.40 382 6.23 1.38 0.51 H15_2 ZKH12N21 67.10 67.77 330 0.67 1.17 172 3.23 12.97 0.22 H17_1 ZKH12N21 68.67 73.27 329 4.60 1.23 193 7.56 3.79 0.38 H17 ZKH12N22 28.43 28.88 361 0.45 0.28 76 4.92 0.13 0.01 H15 ZKH12N22 67.78 69.48 331 1.70 0.23 61 2.04 6.67 0.21 H17_1 ZKH12N22 71.25 73.94 328 2.69 0.53 86 4.33 2.61 0.18 H17 ZKH19N25 13.44 14.21 571 0.77 0.14 190 0.28 0.17 0.28 H39_1E ZKH21N20 64.38 65.22 361 0.84 0.29 54 1.44 1.70 0.01 H13 ZKH21N20 68.18 69.13 360 0.95 0.68 382 0.54 0.57 0.02 H13a ZKH21N20 141.43 142.15 339 0.72 1.62 13 1.30 1.00 0.03 H16_1 ZKH21N20 147.79 150.48 338 2.69 2.72 269 1.02 0.69 0.80 H16_3 ZKH21N20 160.42 161.02 334 0.60 5.66 7 0.24 0.08 0.02 H15Wa ZKH21N20 168.74 169.82 332 1.08 0.41 21 5.00 0.11 0.05 H15 ZKH21N20 188.06 188.68 326 0.62 1.87 45 0.75 0.13 0.52 H17_1 ZKH21N22 51.71 52.66 369 0.95 2.53 3 0.03 0.05 0.01 H11Ea ZKH21N22 68.83 69.73 366 0.90 0.99 84 0.28 0.61 0.01 H13 ZKH21N22 142.40 143.19 351 0.79 0.71 22 1.83 1.95 0.15 H16_1 ZKH21N22 151.45 152.40 350 0.95 6.62 507 1.77 1.35 0.97 H16_3 ZKH21N22 165.32 166.62 347 1.30 1.71 11 0.42 0.07 0.03 H15 ZKH27N02 16.60 18.68 535 2.08 2.10 74 0.31 0.12 0.28 H20W ZKH27N03 15.14 15.86 531 0.72 5.97 15 0.43 0.37 0.04 H20W ZKH27N03 120.16 122.82 473 2.66 1.27 23 1.27 0.10 0.02 H40 ZKH27N03 181.11 182.81 440 1.70 10.49 18 1.02 0.75 0.03 H14a ZKH27N04 94.47 95.70 510 1.23 1.43 32 1.10 0.69 0.01 H16_1 ZKH27N05 14.12 14.95 531 0.83 3.30 9 0.24 0.11 0.09 H20W ZKH27N06 24.51 25.40 535 0.89 4.05 197 0.69 0.15 0.99 H17_1 ZKH27N06 26.90 28.91 535 2.01 0.14 240 0.68 1.37 0.41 H20W ZKH27N06 114.53 115.25 522 0.72 1.65 293 2.09 0.47 0.54 H16 ZKH27N07 34.66 35.48 515 0.82 1.34 45 0.26 0.05 0.07 H20W ZKH29N16 93.05 93.84 581 0.79 1.20 33 6.92 0.77 0.04 H41W ZKH33N11 94.57 95.44 588 0.87 0.05 25 6.99 0.55 0.01 H12E ZKH36N06 132.35 133.48 368 1.13 0.11 37 2.41 4.59 0.03 H15_1 ZKH36N07 135.56 136.22 354 0.66 0.18 61 7.00 3.04 0.03 H15_1 ZKH38N01 127.63 128.77 373 1.14 0.51 32 2.36 2.85 0.04 H17

Table 3: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the B zone of the HPG mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Vein ZK09N23 61.99 63.77 345 1.78 1.56 63 0.21 0.05 0.11 B ZK09N31 18.91 19.47 452 0.56 3.04 120 0.12 0.02 0.35 B ZK1323 20.66 21.40 727 0.74 0.01 22 1.41 3.05 0.03 B07 ZK15N26 75.65 77.12 576 1.47 0.85 135 0.72 1.50 0.15 B08 ZK15N27 91.75 92.82 555 1.07 0.62 288 1.81 0.11 0.29 B08 ZK15N30 67.58 71.80 571 4.22 0.45 144 0.99 0.61 0.07 B08 ZK15N32 73.19 74.77 568 1.58 1.71 93 0.22 0.08 0.02 B08 ZKH07N12 48.07 48.81 346 0.74 1.88 17 0.03 0.02 0.01 B02

Table 4: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the D zone of the HPG mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Vein ZK03N35 174.26 174.81 267 0.55 15.55 52 1.67 2.46 0.01 H5 ZK03N37 143.41 144.00 295 0.59 0.83 236 12.14 7.04 0.01 H5 ZK40N02 233.57 233.92 179 0.35 0.72 185 6.51 0.01 0.01 H17 ZKH00N39 255.51 256.21 119 0.70 0.18 22 1.85 5.23 0.08 H5E ZKH06N34 106.37 107.11 -11 0.74 2.60 76 6.06 4.68 0.23 H15_1 ZKH06N34 159.08 159.74 -42 0.66 0.50 82 3.00 1.56 0.11 H17 ZKH4204 192.72 193.25 194 0.53 4.00 434 11.02 0.06 3.02 H15_1 ZKH4204 226.08 226.57 176 0.49 0.78 118 25.65 25.81 0.11 H15

Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by sawing. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"), and the other is digested by two-acid digestion for analysis of silver, lead, zinc, and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory ("Ying Lab") located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1 mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc, and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRMs, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve," "probable mineral reserve" and "mineral reserves" used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc