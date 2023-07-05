SILVERCORP REPORTS HIGH-GRADE SILVER-LEAD DRILL RESULTS FROM THE SGX MINE

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report high-grade silver-lead intercepts from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the SGX mine in the Ying Mining District, China.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths):

Hole ZKDBS27E0301 intersected 1,660 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.21% lead ("Pb"), 0.12% zinc ("Zn") and 1.61% copper ("Cu") over a 0.51 metre ("m") interval of vein S54 at the 849 m elevation;

intersected 1,660 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.21% lead ("Pb"), 0.12% zinc ("Zn") and 1.61% copper ("Cu") over a 0.51 metre ("m") interval of vein S54 at the elevation; Hole ZKDB0S8E101 intersected 1,877 g/t Ag, 6.24% Pb, 2.89% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a 2.07 m interval of vein S8E1 at the 697 m elevation;

intersected 1,877 g/t Ag, 6.24% Pb, 2.89% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a interval of vein S8E1 at the elevation; Hole ZKDB4AS701 intersected 738 g/t Ag, 10.75% Pb, and 0.38% Zn over a 1.14 m interval of vein S7 at the 670 m elevation;

intersected 738 g/t Ag, 10.75% Pb, and 0.38% Zn over a interval of vein S7 at the elevation; Hole ZKDB55S16W01 intersected 1,259 g/t Ag, 6.61% Pb, and 2.96% Zn over a 2.03 m interval of vein S16W at the 637 m elevation;

intersected 1,259 g/t Ag, 6.61% Pb, and 2.96% Zn over a interval of vein S16W at the elevation; Hole ZK19S808 intersected 162 g/t Ag, 7.26% Pb, and 0.48% Zn over a 7.64 m interval of vein S8 at the 517 m elevation;

intersected 162 g/t Ag, 7.26% Pb, and 0.48% Zn over a interval of vein S8 at the elevation; Hole ZK21S7_108 intersected 7,948 g/t Ag, 22.47% Pb, 1.42% Zn, and 1.22% Cu over a 0.55 m interval of vein S7_2 at the 470 m elevation;

intersected 7,948 g/t Ag, 22.47% Pb, 1.42% Zn, and 1.22% Cu over a interval of vein S7_2 at the elevation; Hole ZK4AS2002 intersected 1,167 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb, and 0.34% Zn over a 0.96 m interval of vein S31 at the 432 m elevation;

intersected 1,167 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb, and 0.34% Zn over a interval of vein S31 at the elevation; Hole ZK00S2901 intersected 13,490 g/t Ag, 17.41% Pb, 5.37% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a 0.52 m interval of vein S14 at the 402 m elevation;

intersected 13,490 g/t Ag, 17.41% Pb, 5.37% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a interval of vein S14 at the elevation; Hole ZK12S2W2012 intersected 1,577 g/t Ag, 19.42% Pb, 4.26% Zn, and 0.16% Cu over a 2.22 m interval of vein S2W2 at the 376 m elevation;

intersected 1,577 g/t Ag, 19.42% Pb, 4.26% Zn, and 0.16% Cu over a interval of vein S2W2 at the elevation; Hole ZK12S7a104 intersected 1,206 g/t Ag, 4.74% Pb, 1.68% Zn, and 0.27% Cu over a 2.25 m interval of vein S21 at the 304 m elevation;

intersected 1,206 g/t Ag, 4.74% Pb, 1.68% Zn, and 0.27% Cu over a interval of vein S21 at the elevation; Hole ZK12S1001 intersected 2,783 g/t Ag, 66.19% Pb, and 4.40% Zn over a 0.90 m interval of vein S1 at the 290 m elevation;

intersected 2,783 g/t Ag, 66.19% Pb, and 4.40% Zn over a interval of vein S1 at the elevation; Hole ZK6AS2W06 intersected 1,317 g/t Ag, 9.78% Pb, and 2.25% Zn over a 0.93 m interval of vein S6 at the 193 m elevation; and

intersected 1,317 g/t Ag, 9.78% Pb, and 2.25% Zn over a interval of vein S6 at the elevation; and Hole ZK08AS2W2005 intersected 1,645 g/t Ag, 21.25% Pb, 3.11% Zn, and 0.29% Cu over a 1.79 m interval of vein S39 at the 156 m elevation.

From January 1, 2022, to June 15, 2023, a total of 88,194 m in 488 diamond drill holes, including 398 underground holes and 90 surface holes, were completed at the SGX mine. Assay results for 483 holes have been received, with 280 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are 15 rigs drilling at the SGX mine.

The drilling program has been focused on three areas: 1) silver-lead-zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn) vein structures in the resource area at higher elevations, close to surface, which have seen limited exploration; 2) infilling above or below previously-mined stopes where production stopped due to higher than modelled variability in grades, thicknesses, and attitudes of the vein structures; and 3) stepping out to test new vein structures to the southeast of the resource area.

Drilling Near-Surface Ag-Pb-Zn Vein Structures within the Resource Area

Drilling over the past few years primarily focused on testing the lateral and downdip extent of known vein structures and paid insufficient attention to their extension potential at elevations above 500 m. High-grade Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures intersected at higher elevations include the S7 series, S8 series, S16 series, S21 series, S1 series, S2, S6, S14 series, and S32 (Table 1).

Drilling Above or Beneath Previously-Mined Stopes within the Resource Area

Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks of known Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in thickness, strike and dip of the pay-zones in veins within the resource areas below the 500 m elevation. The high grade intercepts are mainly associated with the northwest-dipping S1 series, S2 series, S6 series, S7 series, S8 series, S14 series, S18 series, S19 series, S21 series, and the east-dipping S31, S28, S29, and S32 veins. These intercepts have led to significant expansion and upgrading of resources. Since access tunnels are already in place, these defined high-grade blocks can be quickly converted to reserves and mined.

Step-Out Surface Drilling Intersecting Ag-Pb-Zn Veins and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Veins to the Southeast of the Resource Area

Step-out surface drilling intersected high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn veins S26E and S54, and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn veins S51 and S57 to the southeast of the resource area. Hole ZKDBS511201, which intersected high-grade Au-Ag-Pb-Zn vein S51, is approximately 1,200 m southeast of the resource area.

Table 1: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the SGX mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Vein ZKDB14S2W001 38.21 38.76 516 0.55 263 9.77 12.34



S1 ZKDB14S2W002 56.84 59.62 498 2.78 77 2.56 1.45 0.01 0.01 S1 ZK12S2W2012 104.75 106.11 366 1.36 85 0.15 14.46 0.05 0.06 S1 ZK12S1001 64.02 64.92 290 0.90 2,783 66.19 4.40 0.00 0.00 S1 ZK12AS1001 51.9 52.5 289 0.60 280 16.00 5.33 0.00 0.00 S1 ZK10S102 155.65 156.25 244 0.60 845 16.51 8.00 0.00 0.00 S1 ZK10S2W004 149.24 150.84 230 1.60 753 10.49 2.60 0.02 0.03 S1 ZK08AS3912 140.85 141.48 200 0.63 107 4.84 7.76 0.05 0.05 S1 ZK08AS2W2005 128.84 129.38 158 0.54 644 8.97 0.84 0.10 0.07 S1 ZK14AS209 137.47 137.98 21 0.51 229 1.76 1.25 0.00 0.00 S1 ZK14AS208 141.14 141.64 18 0.50 39 3.05 5.70 0.33 0.12 S1 ZKDB14S1402 112.98 113.51 593 0.53 107 3.38 1.18 0.02 0.01 S14 ZK12AS14008 105.91 106.44 508 0.53 35 0.30 8.11 0.02 0.05 S14 ZK52S2912 16.34 16.88 449 0.54 901 30.91 3.21 0.11 0.12 S14 ZK02BS2901 9.66 10.21 403 0.55 403 2.27 0.21 0.05 0.07 S14 ZK00S2901 10.53 11.05 402 0.52 13,490 17.41 5.37 0.22 2.59 S14 ZK14AS1416 154.22 154.74 247 0.52 1,112 0.79 1.12 0.00 0.00 S14 ZK12AS601 272.22 273.6 239 1.38 848 10.61 0.80 0.19 0.06 S14 ZK10AS1404 93.2 94.83 208 1.63 605 14.05 2.97 0.00 0.11 S14 ZK12S1401 94.54 95.34 208 0.80 532 4.43 5.62 0.03 0.06 S14 ZK64S3104 104.03 105.38 203 1.35 169 1.36 0.70 0.11 0.33 S14 ZK12S1402 112.99 113.72 184 0.73 158 3.13 0.18 0.28 0.02 S14 ZK4S1404 80.91 81.44 148 0.53 306 0.97 0.31 0.02 1.21 S14 ZK4S1405 85.25 85.87 132 0.62 996 26.76 0.82 0.02 0.23 S14 ZK12AS14008 104.11 104.63 509 0.52 55 0.82 5.99 0.02 0.05 S14_1 ZK10AS14_104 150.09 150.76 285 0.67 82 0.95 5.18 0.05 0.04 S14_1 ZK12S14_102 177.26 178.05 284 0.79 317 0.04 1.26 0.06 0.01 S14_1 ZK10S14006 48.23 48.93 250 0.70 591 14.95 1.95



S14_1 ZK4AS31001 85.49 87.84 410 2.35 158 0.33 1.64 0.12 0.02 S14_2 ZK16AS1404 181.19 181.69 247 0.50 75 0.12 7.95 0.16 0.08 S14E ZK10AS1403 150.24 150.8 173 0.56 96 3.30 6.00 0.05 0.06 S14E ZKDB14S1402 111.31 111.94 593 0.63 139 0.90 1.79 0.01 0.03 S14E1 ZK12S1402 131.19 131.99 177 0.80 211 0.70 0.38 0.10 0.15 S14E1 ZK10AS1403 68.07 68.69 200 0.62 530 1.64 0.50 0.13 0.33 S14W ZK12S1402 99.02 99.62 188 0.60 424 1.60 0.39 1.07 0.02 S14W ZK10S14W005 77.54 78.05 139 0.51 125 3.57 2.68 0.00 0.00 S14W ZKDB55S16W02 154.35 155.14 696 0.79 6 0.02 0.08 3.47 0.53 S16E ZKDB53S16W03 162.6 163.13 690 0.53 303 0.16 0.33 0.06 0.12 S16E ZK56S16E001 87.74 89.07 519 1.33 848 0.58 0.16 0.10 0.00 S16E ZK10S16E003 97.83 98.59 440 0.76 225 10.54 1.54 0.12 0.08 S16E ZK10AS16E001 87.57 88.45 421 0.88 222 8.49 0.21 0.05 0.02 S16E ZK10S16E004 119.94 120.46 420 0.52 37 3.32 1.85 0.05 0.02 S16E ZK0S7W001 165.31 165.87 597 0.56 71 0.26 13.84 0.00 0.00 S16E1 ZK06AS21003 150.14 150.66 552 0.52 523 4.23 2.03 0.00 0.00 S16E2 ZK58S16E001 73.36 74 525 0.64 330 0.26 0.30 0.13 0.00 S16E2 ZK58S16E002 90.84 91.48 497 0.64 191 2.63 0.57 0.01 0.00 S16E2 ZKDB55S16W01 157.82 158.86 683 1.04 333 0.55 1.38 0.15 0.15 S16E3 ZKDB57S16E01 168.31 168.81 659 0.50 349 0.31 8.01 0.03 0.09 S16E3 ZKDB0S701 298.29 299.2 639 0.91 253 0.08 0.38 0.05 0.02 S16Ea ZKDB55S16W01 210.47 212.5 637 2.03 1,259 6.16 2.96 0.05 0.05 S16W ZKDB53S16W02 249.6 250.12 602 0.52 141 0.50 4.42 0.18 0.03 S16W ZK02AS16W013 85.97 86.95 521 0.98 73 1.42 7.99 0.05 0.00 S16W ZK4AS16E02 135.54 137.01 338 1.47 123 5.72 0.36 0.05 0.03 S16W ZK08S22005 174 174.56 302 0.56 155 5.99 2.10 0.03 0.19 S16W ZK06S2201 156.68 161.69 299 5.01 164 5.91 4.96 0.08 0.20 S16W ZK50S16W001 168.46 169.8 292 1.34 204 12.98 3.70 0.20 0.39 S16W ZK02AS7004 125.09 126.45 286 1.36 69 1.13 1.15 9.53 0.02 S16W ZK02AS7006 100.12 102.87 281 2.75 85 1.73 0.51 0.93 0.03 S16W ZK4S16W02 155.21 156.44 280 1.23 112 2.01 1.20 0.07 0.18 S16W ZK0S16W1002 132.02 132.52 473 0.50 218 0.73 0.59 0.05 0.98 S16W1 ZK0S16W1001 155.41 155.94 469 0.53 386 2.01 0.74 0.00 0.00 S16W1 ZK0S16W1004 162.55 163.05 441 0.50 57 8.82 1.07 0.00 0.00 S16W1 ZK65S16W003 86.48 86.98 440 0.50 675 23.40 3.14 0.02 0.12 S16W1 ZK65S16W002 74.12 74.73 438 0.61 1,127 2.79 2.23 0.15 0.08 S16W1 ZK65AS16W1003 73.52 74.23 392 0.71 564 2.30 1.60 0.02 0.07 S16W1 ZK65S16W1005 82.84 83.4 387 0.56 71 4.71 4.77 0.01 0.02 S16W1 ZK65AS16W1001 80.93 81.61 385 0.68 513 1.35 3.17 0.05 0.02 S16W1 ZK07S19010 139.98 142.94 474 2.96 225 1.77 0.99 0.00 0.00 S19 ZK07S19020 167.84 168.59 473 0.75 174 6.85 5.14 0.00 0.00 S19 ZK15AS19014 107.13 107.7 441 0.57 370 0.73 2.44 0.01 0.09 S19 ZK15S19013 122.88 123.39 432 0.51 551 19.92 15.43 0.01 0.28 S19 ZK15S19E01 192.2 195.25 360 3.05 55 3.38 1.88 0.02 0.03 S19 ZK15AS1920 64.63 65.25 294 0.62 765 23.52 10.16 0.02 0.33 S19 ZK15AS1908 45.04 46.92 293 1.88 221 19.39 1.55 0.02 0.05 S19 ZK15AS1909 47.83 50.35 292 2.52 334 14.60 7.22 0.02 0.11 S19 ZK13S1903 114.56 116.51 289 1.95 156 2.59 0.56 0.08 0.01 S19 ZK15AS1911 149.48 149.99 247 0.51 135 1.96 1.69 0.01 0.05 S19 ZK15AS1912 181.93 183.17 240 1.24 207 2.27 0.78 0.03 0.04 S19 ZK11AS19W001 168.38 169.16 186 0.78 275 20.94 0.34 0.00 0.00 S19 ZK11AS1906 95.23 95.84 132 0.61 728 22.11 2.76



S19 ZK11AS1909 107.85 108.42 94 0.57 311 1.74 1.12 0.00 0.00 S19 ZK11AS1907 129.04 129.7 81 0.66 44 4.29 0.36 0.00 0.00 S19 ZK15S19010 120.28 123.7 439 3.42 309 1.36 0.36 0.01 0.02 S19E ZK15AS1912 170.82 171.32 244 0.50 2,542 5.84 2.16 0.03 0.17 S19E ZK11AS19015 155.86 158.11 189 2.25 340 10.30 1.62 0.00 0.00 S19E ZK11S7_1002 118.84 119.6 81 0.76 773 15.32 5.62 0.00 0.00 S19E ZK11S7_1003 116.83 119.15 79 2.32 342 0.88 0.22 0.00 0.00 S19E ZK07S19020 195.94 196.78 469 0.84 34 1.22 6.77 0.00 0.00 S19W ZK07S19011 188.71 189.29 420 0.58 327 14.00 6.83 0.00 0.00 S19W ZK15AS1920 84.19 84.69 288 0.50 201 7.68 5.14 0.02 0.07 S19W ZK15AS1911 176.98 177.77 236 0.79 1,369 5.92 0.57 0.03 0.30 S19W ZK11AS19W01 118.3 119.45 142 1.15 258 1.56 0.35 0.00 0.00 S19W ZK11AS1905 135.15 136.25 113 1.10 291 0.05 0.03 0.00 0.00 S19W ZK15AS19014 104.19 104.87 443 0.68 170 0.17 3.80 0.01 0.07 S19a ZK15AS1908 55.62 56.73 288 1.11 331 2.14 2.91 0.03 0.05 S19a ZK14AS1W201a 78.9 79.4 252 0.50 69 4.90 0.68 0.00 0.00 S1W ZKDB12S1001 35.79 36.42 506 0.63 1,538 34.45 9.59 0.05 0.08 S1W2 ZK14S1W5011 8.47 8.98 303 0.51 317 1.14 0.88 0.00 0.00 S1W2 ZK14AS1W5006 13.89 14.39 295 0.50 965 9.86 2.20 0.00 0.00 S1W2 ZK14S1W2004 75.56 76.11 290 0.55 70 3.29 0.39 0.00 0.00 S1W2 ZK14AS1W5007 34.89 35.42 279 0.53 102 6.63 3.25 0.00 0.00 S1W2 ZK14AS1W201a 101.07 101.68 249 0.61 721 5.44 19.18 0.00 0.00 S1W2 ZK14AS1W204 88.93 91.65 247 2.72 438 7.74 2.36 0.00 0.00 S1W2 ZK12AS1W209 87.42 88.14 239 0.72 231 1.02 3.61 0.11 0.04 S1W2 ZK14AS1W203 120.84 121.56 206 0.72 181 0.90 0.64 0.02 0.07 S1W2 ZK14AS1W202a 95.52 98.09 200 2.57 398 2.46 3.00 0.27 0.05 S1W2 ZK14AS2W2002 32.48 33.02 130 0.54 349 2.21 0.35 0.00 0.02 S1W2 ZK14AS2W2001 34.83 35.34 129 0.51 102 0.20 5.87 0.00 0.00 S1W2 ZK14AS2W2002 39.83 40.8 128 0.97 163 0.60 1.05 0.00 0.10 S1W2a ZK10S2W205 249.34 249.91 362 0.57 568 9.83 1.16 0.05 0.03 S1W3 ZKDB2AS1W502 362.48 363 263 0.52 71 3.56 0.94 0.02 0.02 S1W3a ZK14AS1W5007 84.19 85.9 242 1.71 545 0.38 3.89 0.00 0.00 S1W5 ZK14AS1W5006 124.75 125.31 218 0.56 1,167 1.15 0.49 0.00 0.00 S1W5 ZKDB8AS6002 108.41 108.94 503 0.53 345 0.13 0.49 0.06 0.01 S2 ZKDB12S2001 151.56 152.07 413 0.51 296 4.40 13.34 0.03 0.10 S2 ZKDB16S2001 187.95 189.80 407 1.85 135 3.43 3.96 0.00 0.00 S2 ZKDB12S2002 152.95 153.46 406 0.51 584 16.51 3.72 0.00 0.08 S2 ZK04AS2010 123.83 124.37 284 0.54 172 1.31 0.77 0.00 0.00 S2 ZK08AS3912 3 3.61 260 0.61 184 5.16 0.34 0.05 0.02 S2 ZK06S6005 118.35 118.9 184 0.55 44 6.84 1.12 0.03 0.01 S2 ZK08AS2W2008 4.23 4.82 182 0.59 869 47.70 2.76 0.00 0.00 S2 ZK08AS2W2005 5.36 5.87 182 0.51 690 48.71 2.11 0.03 0.23 S2 ZK08AS2W2010 8.55 9.06 181 0.51 637 36.03 1.94 0.08 0.09 S2 ZK12S4E02 135.09 135.89 174 0.80 982 2.87 0.84 0.11 0.33 S2 ZK12AS4E02 149.98 150.49 172 0.51 807 16.21 1.94 0.13 0.10 S2 ZK10S202 96.19 97.93 164 1.74 427 8.58 0.96 0.02 0.10 S2 ZK10AS201 92.72 93.39 162 0.67 233 1.06 1.93 0.05 0.04 S2 ZK14AS204 360.42 361.09 -130 0.67 413 0.51 1.13 0.28 0.07 S2 ZK12S7a105 9.22 9.89 304 0.67 440 0.90 1.30 2.56 0.14 S21 ZK12S7a104 9.29 11.54 304 2.25 1,206 4.74 1.68 0.49 0.27 S21 ZK12S7a106 9.59 10.3 302 0.71 125 3.95 0.86 0.05 0.09 S21 ZK10AS705 10.68 11.43 302 0.75 233 1.82 2.07 0.18 0.11 S21 ZK12AS704 10.69 12.76 302 2.07 204 2.99 1.92 0.14 0.06 S21 ZK12AS703 10.66 11.18 300 0.52 184 6.79 1.45 0.06 0.04 S21 ZK06AS21003 114.64 115.38 557 0.74 1,238 0.86 0.54 0.00 0.00 S21W ZK56S16E002 34.25 34.76 545 0.51 544 8.84 0.70 0.00 0.00 S21W1 ZK08S22005 133.96 134.57 314 0.61 296 1.90 0.33 0.03 0.51 S21W1 ZK10S16E003 111.04 111.61 437 0.57 315 3.05 3.30 0.15 0.06 S21W1a ZK06AS21003 126.95 127.95 555 1.00 93 0.12 6.98 0.00 0.00 S21W1a ZK56S7W101 33.77 35.15 301 1.38 208 11.72 1.21 0.45 0.03 S21a ZK12AS702 29.18 30.18 301 1.00 161 0.90 0.14 0.03 0.02 S21a ZK12AS703 30.65 31.2 293 0.55 547 23.08 0.80 0.17 0.06 S21a ZK4AS16E02 106.26 107.03 352 0.77 216 0.42 0.19 0.05 0.02 S22 ZK08S22001 75.97 76.67 328 0.70 41 5.50 0.17 0.01 0.01 S22 ZK06S2201 121.51 124.29 321 2.78 182 0.96 0.17 0.07 0.03 S22 ZK4S16W02 128.27 128.8 301 0.53 365 1.30 0.55 0.02 0.02 S22 ZKDB3AS2302 61.97 62.51 774 0.54 341 3.86 1.45 0.03 0.09 S26E ZK09S2802 149.75 153.35 439 3.60 258 0.50 0.35 0.09 0.01 S28 ZK02BS2001 9.55 10.21 402 0.66 133 0.57 5.93 0.01 0.02 S29 ZK02BS2901 104.65 105.38 393 0.73 47 2.83 6.04 0.05 0.01 S29 ZK00S2901 101.34 101.97 391 0.63 155 1.92 5.97 0.05 0.03 S29 ZK08AS2W005 91.74 92.26 271 0.52 46 4.04 0.89 0.02 0.01 S29 ZK8AS3903 57.16 57.67 252 0.51 536 10.20 2.60 0.01 0.04 S29 ZK08S3904 69.25 69.76 244 0.51 1,281 54.50 8.23 0.02 0.27 S29 ZK60S3103 76.4 76.98 204 0.58 307 4.12 1.07 0.10 0.08 S29 ZK10S2W004 69.03 70.09 270 1.06 427 0.72 2.11 0.02 0.03 S29E ZK08S3903 41.07 41.65 260 0.58 36 8.05 1.06 0.03 0.01 S29E ZK8AS3901 44.83 45.36 260 0.53 83 10.24 1.12 0.05 0.02 S29E ZKDB14S1001 163.28 163.8 411 0.52 188 6.35 1.01 0.08 0.01 S2W ZK10S2W205 70.41 71.33 380 0.92 30 0.54 8.90 0.05 0.05 S2W ZK8AS3901 68.05 70.07 258 2.02 201 11.01 0.56 0.05 0.04 S2W ZK08S3903 78.39 79 257 0.61 169 4.11 0.23 0.02 0.02 S2W ZK12S201 88.28 89.52 165 1.24 304 7.18 0.58 0.08 0.05 S2W ZK14AS204 233.15 233.8 -34 0.65 201 5.94 1.06 0.05 0.14 S2W ZKDB18S2W201 191 192.04 446 1.04 565 7.22 10.44 0.03 0.07 S2W2 ZK12S2W204 52.2 52.72 404 0.52 109 1.52 1.72 0.03 0.02 S2W2 ZK12S2W2012 29.88 30.7 380 0.82 1,250 19.84 3.14 0.07 0.12 S2W2 ZK10S2W205 77.51 78.02 380 0.51 162 3.00 5.97 0.05 0.02 S2W2 ZK12S2W2011 58.97 59.56 378 0.59 463 13.29 20.60 0.12 0.17 S2W2 ZK12S2W2012 48.73 50.95 376 2.22 1,577 19.42 4.26 0.08 0.16 S2W2 ZK12AS1W5004 46.58 47.31 371 0.73 50 0.10 9.20 0.05 0.03 S2W2 ZK10S2W204 104.99 105.61 365 0.62 73 3.82 1.91 0.03 0.01 S2W2 ZK12S2W2013 56.25 56.77 362 0.52 57 1.20 5.27 0.02 0.05 S2W2 ZK12AS1001 3.29 4.17 304 0.88 106 1.92 2.50 0.00 0.00 S2W2 ZK10S2W001 72.78 73.38 289 0.60 1,494 51.82 1.27 0.03 0.07 S2W2 ZK14S1W2003 177.45 177.95 253 0.50 686 0.69 0.07 0.00 0.00 S2W2 ZK12AS1W207 164.37 164.87 223 0.50 127 2.21 0.87 0.12 0.05 S2W2 ZK08AS2W2008 119.66 120.17 160 0.51 173 3.60 1.29 0.00 0.00 S2W2 ZK08AS2W2005 123.1 123.73 159 0.63 592 0.18 0.46 0.09 0.10 S2W2 ZK14S2W2a101 130.55 131.27 133 0.72 295 0.20 0.51 0.00 0.14 S2W2 ZK12AS1W216 213.59 214.1 126 0.51 5,016 4.65 1.34 0.74 0.00 S2W2 ZK10AS2W204 98.54 100.91 124 2.37 189 0.65 2.03 0.00 0.00 S2W2 ZK14AS2W2001 143.62 146.33 83 2.71 128 10.26 4.32 0.00 0.00 S2W2 ZK14AS2W2002 164.37 165.03 79 0.66 85 3.23 1.81 0.00 0.19 S2W2 ZK08AS2W206 168.69 169.2 63 0.51 253 7.92 1.16 0.00 0.00 S2W2 ZK10S2W205 92.1 92.63 378 0.53 134 1.19 6.61 0.05 0.04 S2W2a ZK14AS2W2002 148.6 150.18 85 1.58 445 0.55 0.14 0.00 0.11 S2W2a ZK12AS2W208 20.54 21.09 397 0.55 989 5.14 12.84 0.10 0.09 S2W2a1 ZK12S2W204 19.72 22.99 393 3.27 167 1.35 0.30 0.03 0.02 S2W2a1 ZK8AS3901 34.02 34.63 261 0.61 703 5.29 0.53 0.05 0.03 S2W2a1 ZK8AS3903 34.04 34.59 256 0.55 445 30.30 0.10 0.01 0.09 S2W2a1 ZK08S3906 46.72 47.23 254 0.51 162 5.64 1.65 0.05 0.01 S2W2a1 ZK08S3904 50.62 51.15 249 0.53 151 6.62 2.26 0.02 0.02 S2W2a1 ZK12AS1W216 225.06 226.43 119 1.37 403 3.85 0.63 0.12 0.00 S2W2a1 ZK08AS2W003 63.22 63.83 246 0.61 141 3.48 2.26 0.01 0.01 S2Wa ZK8AS3903 26.58 27.08 257 0.50 121 1.24 1.35 0.06 0.02 S2a ZK08S3904 27.47 28.07 255 0.60 1,285 27.88 1.75 0.02 0.23 S2a ZK08AS3912 30.76 31.74 248 0.98 852 13.50 1.02 0.14 0.06 S2a ZK08AS3911 32.53 33.03 247 0.50 412 10.33 2.43 0.03 0.07 S2a ZK04S6013 68.19 68.69 434 0.50 72 0.83 4.98 0.05 0.03 S31 ZK4AS2002 63.47 64.43 432 0.96 1,167 0.70 0.34 0.22 0.05 S31 ZK56S3104 153.79 155.45 200 1.66 346 4.77 2.88 0.12 0.06 S31 ZK60S3102 115.87 116.6 200 0.73 154 7.31 5.45 0.05 0.04 S31 ZK10S14W007 62.36 62.86 132 0.50 125 0.55 15.01 0.00 0.00 S31E ZKDB71S3202 261.45 262.01 666 0.56 2,100 3.26 6.65 0.13 4.16 S32 ZK63AS8E1001 70.48 71.05 636 0.57 1,074 2.24 6.55 0.05 0.73 S32 ZK65S8E1001 69.09 69.75 632 0.66 472 0.47 14.34 0.00 0.95 S32 ZKDB71S3201 279.83 280.38 624 0.55 1,800 8.36 3.22 0.05 0.73 S32 ZK61S32023 109.63 110.13 572 0.50 51 3.81 0.82 0.00 0.00 S32 ZKDB71S3201 275.91 276.46 627 0.55 112 0.33 3.19 0.05 0.23 S32a ZK04AS37005 129.54 130.13 283 0.59 240 2.75 14.61 0.05 0.04 S37 ZK04S2002 23.8 24.33 442 0.53 752 22.62 8.81



S37E ZK08S3903 107.18 108.09 254 0.91 1,390 0.70 5.10 0.02 0.38 S39 ZK08S3904 108.38 109 234 0.62 1,415 26.50 5.99 0.02 0.14 S39 ZK08AS2W2005 141.54 143.33 156 1.79 1,654 21.25 3.11 0.07 0.29 S39 ZKDB14S2W001 138.56 139.07 442 0.51 185 7.02 4.65



S4 ZK08AS14_2001 44.46 44.96 301 0.50 422 0.53 0.83 0.00 0.00 S4 ZK08AS6010 55.79 56.32 293 0.53 720 1.65 1.02 0.01 0.02 S4 ZK12S608 102.42 103.02 346 0.60 100 2.62 0.29 0.00 0.00 S4E ZK12AS601 63.05 63.7 289 0.65 348 0.19 0.11 0.10 0.01 S4E ZK08AS6010 65.69 66.2 291 0.51 276 12.72 1.51 0.12 0.03 S5 ZKDBS511201 183.23 183.99 878 0.76 43 4.06 2.51 3.21 0.05 S51 ZKDBS511402 169.14 169.79 875 0.65 102 0.34 0.08 1.29 0.02 S51 ZKDBS27E0301 153.32 153.83 849 0.51 1,660 0.21 0.12 0.01 1.61 S54 ZKDB14S6004 45.05 45.64 591 0.59 281 4.53 2.59 0.02 0.04 S6 ZK12S1408 59.43 60.2 502 0.77 150 1.72 0.11 0.02 0.01 S6 ZK2AS2003 66.06 67.82 429 1.76 158 1.72 5.23 0.02 0.04 S6 ZKDB8AS6001 190.49 190.99 424 0.50 208 3.05 2.47 0.01 0.04 S6 ZK14S604 96.03 96.53 366 0.50 198 0.24 0.36



S6 ZK12S14_105 92.02 92.52 364 0.50 350 4.87 0.70 0.00 0.03 S6 ZK12S607 99.67 100.26 342 0.59 353 18.06 10.19 0.00 0.00 S6 ZK12S608 118.12 118.73 340 0.61 151 3.37 0.20 0.00 0.00 S6 ZK04S604 32.94 35.63 324 2.69 304 6.47 2.21 0.03 0.05 S6 ZK12S14_102 75.85 76.39 296 0.54 183 4.12 0.83 0.09 0.02 S6 ZK08AS14_2002 85.69 86.25 296 0.56 83 0.86 6.52 0.00 0.00 S6 ZK08AS14_2001 86.99 87.56 295 0.57 143 2.29 1.23 0.00 0.00 S6 ZK12S14_101 75.88 76.93 295 1.05 275 11.35 2.03 0.05 0.03 S6 ZK10AS14_104 79.41 80.14 294 0.73 69 0.91 9.07 0.05 0.07 S6 ZK12AS604 100.39 101.18 256 0.79 155 4.32 3.41 0.09 0.04 S6 ZK06S6008 83.14 83.67 199 0.53 79 3.36 3.25 0.05 0.01 S6 ZK6AS2W06 143.71 144.64 193 0.93 1,317 9.78 2.25 0.00 0.00 S6 ZK06S6006 96.47 97.82 186 1.35 945 13.62 4.85 0.09 0.10 S6 ZK06S6005 114.11 114.72 185 0.61 104 8.37 4.06 0.03 0.05 S6 ZK04AS6010 101.32 101.97 184 0.65 33 4.79 2.31 0.04 0.01 S6 ZK04AS6011 111.35 114.05 181 2.70 104 2.60 2.59 0.12 0.02 S6 ZK04S6007 163.31 163.91 143 0.60 76 0.53 4.92 0.01 0.06 S6 ZK12AS4E02 5.2 5.71 221 0.51 1,146 10.44 5.19 4.86 0.14 S6E1 ZKDB4S701 98.97 100.53 671 1.56 91 2.48 1.47 0.05 0.02 S7 ZKDB4AS701 92.79 93.93 670 1.14 738 10.75 0.38 0.05 0.01 S7 ZK4AS16E03 15.35 18.37 397 3.02 281 1.75 0.51 0.05 0.04 S7 ZK08S22001 33.08 34.51 343 1.43 263 0.10 0.08 0.01 0.01 S7 ZK02AS7004 85.2 86.91 292 1.71 151 0.77 1.90 0.08 0.05 S7 ZK10AS705 165.45 168.66 254 3.21 452 0.53 1.06 1.10 0.02 S7 ZK10S7006 174.92 175.94 234 1.02 398 4.03 0.60 0.02 0.20 S7 ZK17S7_1004 128.61 129.62 539 1.01 146 5.43 4.00 0.03 0.02 S7_1 ZK17S7_117 33.34 35.46 482 2.12 478 1.53 3.23 0.04 0.05 S7_1 ZK21S7_108 137.48 139.78 468 2.30 264 7.02 0.57 0.03 0.03 S7_1 ZK17S7_119 50.44 52.77 447 2.33 223 4.15 9.54 0.05 0.10 S7_1 ZK13AS7_121 54 56.21 439 2.21 142 2.35 4.13 0.00 0.00 S7_1 ZK21S7_111 136.26 136.79 422 0.53 134 20.74 0.17 0.03 0.01 S7_1 ZK15AS1912 11.79 13.72 304 1.93 501 11.62 13.10 0.10 0.18 S7_1 ZK03S7_201 121.28 123.07 247 1.79 645 1.21 3.77 0.00 0.00 S7_1 ZK03AS7_128 101.36 102.11 231 0.75 112 2.61 0.22 0.00 0.00 S7_1 ZK15S7_101 161.41 162.12 183 0.71 433 11.59 1.08 0.06 0.14 S7_1 ZK11AS19013 69.58 70.1 139 0.52 16 4.83 3.69 0.00 0.04 S7_1 ZK11AS1905 64.47 69.63 139 5.16 198 4.14 1.20 0.00 0.00 S7_1 ZK11S7_1002 103.68 107.17 91 3.49 296 3.87 3.63 0.00 0.00 S7_1 ZK11S7_1003 111.51 112.3 83 0.79 260 1.99 1.06 0.00 0.00 S7_1 ZK06S7_103 485.6 486.37 -171 0.77 137 5.90 0.13 0.46 0.00 S7_1 ZK11S7_1002 89.05 89.55 101 0.50 571 8.58 4.34 0.00 0.00 S7_1E ZKDB6S702 225.24 225.77 561 0.53 224 1.30 2.88 0.03 0.04 S7_2 ZK21S7_108 126.52 127.07 470 0.55 7,948 22.47 1.42 0.03 1.22 S7_2 ZK13AS7_121 102.82 103.89 424 1.07 58 0.26 9.32 0.00 0.00 S7_2 ZK15S7_1002 92.13 94.3 419 2.17 39 0.20 16.13 0.00 0.00 S7_2 ZK4AS16E03 22.68 23.64 395 0.96 178 3.34 0.66 0.05 0.03 S7_2 ZK4AS16E02 24.66 25.92 391 1.26 568 2.21 1.37 0.05 0.14 S7_2 ZK04S7_2006 149.4 149.91 197 0.51 165 9.21 0.05 0.00 0.00 S7_2 ZK17S7_103 69.48 70.03 600 0.55 161 1.90 0.20 0.05 0.02 S7_2a2 ZK17S7_116 103.39 104.06 507 0.67 157 0.61 2.07 0.01 0.02 S7_2a2 ZK11S1901 52.23 53.59 293 1.36 290 3.57 0.15 0.05 0.06 S7_2a2 ZK13S1903 65.39 66.05 297 0.66 27 0.39 8.85 0.11 0.10 S7_2a3 ZK17AS7_201 90 90.74 439 0.74 291 3.32 2.92 0.02 0.04 S7_3 ZK13AS1911 76.36 76.95 293 0.59 209 0.17 2.05 0.11 0.01 S7_3 ZK0S7005 90.74 91.29 618 0.55 1,934 19.79 3.14 0.02 0.35 S7E ZK61S3211 43.48 44.23 398 0.75 79 3.04 1.95 0.06 0.06 S7E ZK02S7E2005 162.36 162.87 515 0.51 859 12.13 0.26 0.00 0.00 S7E2 ZK08S8E01 16.73 17.41 360 0.68 218 0.22 0.56 0.07 0.03 S7E2 ZK8AS8001 17.39 17.89 353 0.50 204 0.19 0.25 0.05 0.01 S7E2 ZK06AS8W01 10.51 11.19 211 0.68 139 1.86 0.28 0.00 0.00 S7E2 ZK06S8W01 10.1 10.74 210 0.64 223 2.66 0.95



S7E2 ZK06AS8W03 11.5 13.21 208 1.71 159 3.58 0.89 0.00 0.00 S7E2 ZK08S8W02 12.98 13.56 206 0.58 485 1.63 0.10 0.00 0.00 S7E2 ZK2AS7_2008 118.07 118.66 202 0.59 207 2.86 4.07 0.10 0.00 S7E2 ZK0S7004 124.57 125.07 630 0.50 1,182 28.77 1.86 0.00 0.00 S7W ZK0S7003 131.22 131.77 624 0.55 706 14.11 0.51 0.01 0.00 S7W ZK0S7005 130.02 131.87 607 1.85 745 8.82 1.81 0.02 0.16 S7W ZK12S7a105 112.79 113.37 287 0.58 284 6.14 1.47 0.25 0.08 S7W ZK12S7a106 123.98 125.52 267 1.54 200 0.53 0.69 0.05 0.02 S7W ZK12S7a105 99.4 99.94 290 0.54 70 1.18 0.62 2.38 0.02 S7W1 ZK56S7W101 142.31 143.4 288 1.09 1,186 24.35 0.20 0.20 0.07 S7W1 ZK12S7a106 109.88 110.75 271 0.87 231 0.89 0.83 0.35 0.01 S7W1 ZK12S7a105 124.13 124.71 286 0.58 480 4.51 0.45 0.03 0.04 S7W2 ZK10S7006 153.02 153.52 243 0.50 384 0.83 4.40 0.02 0.18 S7a1 ZKDB2BS8E103 152.74 153.48 736 0.74 149 0.52 1.57 0.01 0.08 S8 ZK19S808 145.86 153.50 517 7.64 162 7.26 0.48 0.01 0.03 S8 ZK19S810 179.13 180.33 472 1.20 197 5.11 0.41 0.03 0.02 S8 ZK11AS8E07 160.75 161.45 186 0.70 465 1.57 0.34 0.04 0.33 S8 ZK13S8E013 167.37 168.83 173 1.46 340 2.95 0.26 0.00 0.43 S8 ZK11AS8E08 166.9 167.77 170 0.87 326 10.80 0.16 0.02 0.09 S8 ZK13S8E014 186.84 188.78 144 1.94 214 2.25 0.31 0.05 0.39 S8 ZKDB32AS801 297.38 298.73 659 1.35 137 11.51 3.70 0.02 0.12 S8E ZK17S8E04 42.91 44.24 285 1.33 323 3.53 0.11 0.03 0.07 S8E ZK11S8E04 164.98 167.08 194 2.10 173 8.33 0.25 0.02 0.05 S8E ZK13S8E014 154.71 155.38 172 0.67 241 3.46 0.20 0.05 0.09 S8E ZKDB2BS8E103 150.05 151.91 738 1.86 84 0.43 5.08 0.04 0.09 S8E1 ZKDB0S8E102 246.53 248.6 699 2.07 617 4.57 2.52 0.07 0.27 S8E1 ZKDB0S8E101 228.51 231.69 697 3.18 1,877 6.24 2.89 0.06 0.77 S8E1 ZKDB0S8E105 232.38 234.66 668 2.28 113 0.33 6.30 0.00 0.00 S8E1 ZK13S8E013 47.43 48.09 270 0.66 465 5.51 0.53 0.00 0.10 S8Ea ZK11AS8E06 132.88 133.53 287 0.65 210 0.04 0.02 0.05 0.01 S8W ZK08S8W02 178.43 179.18 142 0.75 258 1.61 3.38 0.00 0.00 S8W ZK06AS8W03 174.55 175.05 139 0.50 106 1.51 18.13 0.00 0.00 S8W ZKDB0S8E102 182.86 183.39 730 0.53 346 0.22 0.11 0.05 0.10 S8W1 ZK06AS8W01 147.62 148.17 187 0.55 24 4.26 1.35 0.00 0.00 S8W2 ZK13S8E015 224.62 225.34 133 0.72 37 3.21 0.18 0.05 0.80 S8Wa ZK19S8007 122.99 123.63 555 0.64 113 2.13 0.45 0.05 0.01 S8a



Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by sawing. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"), and the other is digested by two-acid digestion for analysis of silver, lead, zinc, and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory ("Ying Lab") located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1 mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc, and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRMs, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

