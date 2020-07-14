Silvercreek Living Welcomes New Executive Director

Silvercreek is also proud to announce that its facility has remained free of Covid-19 throughout the current crisis by maintaining the highest health standards. Eberharter's highest priority will be to maintain and support the policies that have made Silvercreek a safe and comfortable home for residents, while continuing to provide a welcoming environment for the existing community and new residents.

Silvercreek recognizes the urgent need for quality care. While safety protocols are followed for new residents, move-in specials also offer flexibility in costs.

Silvercreek puts our residents at the center of all we do. We are now seeking a full-time Wellness Director to work side-by-side with the Executive Director and staff to oversee residential nursing care. To learn more about this career opportunity and the Silvercreek Senior Assisted Living Community, please visit SilvercreekLiving.com .

About Silvercreek Senior Assisted Living

Silvercreek Living is a thoughtfully-designed senior living community offering assisted living, memory care, and respite care services to the Wood River and Sun Valley area. Resident health and well-being remain Silvercreek Living's top priority, as is providing innovative care with rigorous safety procedures in all of our facilities. The everyday experience of Silvercreek Living is one of being among family, with active and engaged residents in a supportive care environment.

CONTACT:

Lori Eberharter, Administrator

[email protected]

PH: 208-890-4322

For further information:

http://www.silvercreekliving.com

SOURCE Silvercreek Living Assisted Living & Memory Care

Related Links

http://www.silvercreekliving.com

