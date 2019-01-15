Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG), (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors approved an increase of more than 7% to the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.14 per share of Class A common stock to $0.15 per share of Class A common stock on February 12, 2019. The dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2019.

About Silvercrest Asset Management

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ: SAMG) was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston Virginia, New Jersey, and California, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of September 30, 2018, the firm reported assets under management of $21.7 billion.

SOURCE Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.silvercrestgroup.com

