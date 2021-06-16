SilverCrest Reports Results of AGM

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 15, 2021.

A total of 78,955,084 votes were represented at the AGM amounting to 54.66% of the issued common shares as of the record date.

Shareholders approved the fixing of the number of directors at seven. The following is the tabulation of proxy votes in the election of the seven directors:

Directors Tabulation of Votes in Favour submitted by Proxy Tabulation of Votes Withheld submitted by Proxy N. Eric Fier 58,077,796 (99.71%) 168,161 (0.29%) Laura Diaz 58,168,394 (99.87%) 77,564 (0.13%) Ross O. Glanville 54,283,976 (93.20%) 3,961,981 (6.80%) Ani Markova 57,895,061 (99.40%) 350,897 (0.60%) Hannes P. Portmann 57,723,288 (99.10%) 522,669 (0.90%) Graham C. Thody 51,647,789 (88.67%) 6,598,168 (11.33%) John H. Wright 50,521,903 (86.74%) 7,721,454 (13.26%)

The shareholders also approved the re‑appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of SilverCrest.

In addition, further to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021, the shareholders approved the adoption of a new "rolling 1.5%" Equity Share Unit Plan for the Company.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico, where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Startup of production at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for mid-2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng

Chief Executive Officer

SilverCrest Metals Inc.

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

