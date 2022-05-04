Silverdome Gardens Sponsors the Permission Slip Podcast with Carmen Ohling

ALBANY, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverdome Gardens, which focuses on providing clean high quality CBD products, is proud to be a sponsor of episode 85: The Power of the Ask LIVE of the Permission Slip Podcast with Carmen Ohling!

"Carmen Ohling is a nutritionist, holistic life coach who is helping to redefine success and to take control of your life and business and be successful!" Sammi Thoreson of Silverdome Gardens explains. "As Silverdome Gardens is female owned and Carmen is a women inspirational coach, it was an honor to sponsor The Power of the Ask, which was aired live in Salem and can be heard on their website."

The episode The Power of the Ask teaches ways to harness your asking power, commit to yourself, and inspire action each and every day.

Silverdome Gardens donated goods for grab bags from their line of high-quality CBD products.

Silverdome Gardens offers high-quality CBD products in the form of:

CBD Body Butter

CBD Tincture

CBD Capsules

CBD Lip Balm

CBD Massage Oil

In addition to CBD products, Silverdome Gardens also offers high-quality CBD Flower and a new line of CBD Pet Products, including dog treats and pet tincture.*

*Always consult with a veterinarian before starting an animal on CBD treatment. If possible, seek out a veterinarian who is accepting of medical cannabis or hemp as a treatment and that has seen the benefits of it firsthand.

About Silverdome Gardens

As a startup company located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Oregon, Silverdome Gardens' mission is to create and distribute high quality CBD products for people and animals.

Silverdome Gardens has been family owned since 1932. The farm was originally a Hops farm and then turned into a dairy farm. It has since transitioned to a fruit and vegetable nursery, as well as an industrial hemp farm.

