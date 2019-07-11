Silverdraft Announces Elizabeth Baron as Their VP of Immersive Solutions

BOISE, Idaho, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverdraft announced Elizabeth Baron has been named VP of Immersive Solutions of the tech company that focuses on the use of disruptive technology solutions to solve workflow and visualization challenges.

"We are absolutely thrilled and excited that Elizabeth has joined our team. Her experience and technology trailblazing spirit is a perfect match for the Silverdraft team. As an extension of our customer's engineering and technology teams, we provide the pathway to tackling workflow challenges and significantly lowering time to market," says Amy Gile, CEO of Silverdraft

Baron comes to Silverdraft after spending 30 years working on visualization and immersive technology for Ford Motor Company. Throughout her tenure she spent her time developing multiple immersive realities using AR/VR/MR to provide information in context to the design studio, multiple engineering teams, UX developers, and CAE analysts. Baron realized several industry firsts, including actionable haptics for immersive virtual-physical interaction and real-time ray-tracing in 4k, in immersive environments, plus several XR applications to evaluate at-scale vehicle proposals.

The addition of Baron comes as Silverdraft continues to develop growth strategies that enable supercomputing in a compact and affordable way. Already a key provider in visualization solutions in Automotive, AEC, and other industries, Elizabeth Baron's extensive knowledge and experience will play a strategic role in supporting and enabling customers to implement and stay ahead of the technology curve.

Elizabeth Baron says, "I have worked with the Silverdraft team on previous projects, including showcasing immersive real-time ray tracing in 4k, and I am impressed with their unique ability to understand and solve key challenges with solutions that span across multiple organizations. I am elated to join the Silverdraft team. I am confident that together we can empower our clients to streamline their visualization workflows and increase ROI by enabling synergy between knowledge and insight."

Baron received her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Aided-Design Programming from Eastern Michigan University, and later became Six Sigma Black Belt qualified. At Ford, she received the Company's highest individual technical honor, the Haren Gandhi Research and Innovation Award. This award honored her innovations in immersive visualization and her technical leadership at Ford and for the industry.

Silverdraft uses unmatched expertise and innovation in hardware design and software architecture to deliver complete solutions to visualize the impossible, in real-time. With customers in entertainment, automotive, aerospace and retail, the team specializes in understanding the barriers and bottlenecks, in order to curate and design solutions that reduce overhead, cost and accelerates time to market.

