Silverline and Acre Celebrate Milestone with The Frame Astoria Topping Off Ceremony

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone for the Astoria Queens Real Estate landscape, SILVERLINE GROUP, in collaboration with ACRE Realty, successfully concluded the Topping Off Ceremony for the much anticipated "The Frame" project on Saturday, April 15th 2023. This event marks a pivotal moment in the development of The Frame, a project that has captured considerable interest from its inception due to its fantastic location and the expertise of its seasoned development team.

The Frame, located at 31-19 29th Street, Astoria, NY is situated in an immaculate location. The Frame will be a 6-story boutique condo, consisting of 20 residential units with incredible amenities including a Sky Lounge overlooking Manhattan, state-of-the art gym, secured package system, keyless entry to the building, virtual doorman with mobile phone access, storage lockers, and car parking spots with EV charging. The Topping Off Ceremony symbolizes the successful completion of the concrete superstructure paving the way to the next critical phase of the project, bringing The Frame closer to its completion and presentation to the public.

Desmond Neill, Executive Director of Silverline Group exclaimed: "I'm thrilled we can all be here today to celebrate the topping off ceremony of our new project in Astoria. After months and months of preparation, we are excited to finish this remarkable step on this new project. Once complete, The Frame Astoria will be an operational asset; becoming a part of the living fabric on the streetscape of the community on 29th St. Queens, New York."

ACRE Realty, serving as the exclusive selling agent for The Frame Astoria, also expressed its pride in being associated with such a prestigious project. ACRE promised to keep the public updated with exclusive news and developments regarding The Frame and encouraged the community to stay engaged with the project's progress.

About Silverline Group

Silverline Group is a privately-held real estate investment, development, and management company based in Metro New York City, committed to building luxury residences. Having built, managed, invested, and renovated over $500 Million in the New York City Metro Area, Silverline Group has a track record of success during all market cycles & across multiple asset types.

About Acre Realty

Acre NY Realty is a New York brokerage firm dedicated to delivering unmatched service in the industry. We have an abundant supply of housing resources and utilize our exclusive market knowledge to help our customers find the best homes. Our team understands our customers' needs above all else. We also specialize in hosting a wide variety of events and gatherings to help young professionals gain knowledge and experience about the real estate market.

