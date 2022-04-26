Silverline Group Breaks Ground on a 20-Unit 29 Haus Rental Project in Astoria

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony held by Silverline Group took place on April 20 to mark the commencement of construction on 29 Haus apartments.

29 Haus in Astoria is Silverline Group's latest development rental project. The 7-story boutique building will consist of 20 rental units. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

Project 29 Haus, at 31-19 29th Street, Astoria, is situated in an impeccable location. 29 Haus has easy access to local markets, bars, restaurants, and transportation, bringing the modern lifestyle and modern living experience into the area. This will be a tremendous addition to Astoria. The New York brokerage firm, Acre NY Realty is the exclusive listing agency for 29 Haus.

Desmond Neill, executive director of Silverline Group said: "I'm thrilled we can all be here today to celebrate the groundbreaking beginning of our new project in Astoria. After months and months of preparation, we are excited to begin construction on this new project, 29 Haus. Once complete, 29 Haus will be an operational asset; becoming a part of the living fabric on the streetscape of the community on 29th St. Queens, New York."

"We are grateful to have this opportunity to work as leasing team and marketing team for 29 Haus. We have high hopes for this project to be remarkably successful," Founder of Acre NY Realty, Cathy Huang said.

