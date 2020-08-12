Silverman & Roedel, LLC Answer the Most Frequently Asked Questions About Car Accidents

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifton, NJ attorney Pamela Roedel, partner at Silverman & Roedel, LLC , focuses on the most frequently asked questions regarding what your legal rights and options are when injured in a car accident.

What Should I Do If I've Been Hurt in an Accident?

The first thing to do following a car accident is to make sure that everyone is okay; call 911 if anyone has been injured. Otherwise, you should contact the police department directly to have an officer come prepare a police accident report. Be sure to get the contact and insurance information of the driver (and the owner of the vehicle if different from the driver). If possible, try to take photographs or video of the accident scene, including damage to the vehicles, the traffic controls at the scene, and the weather, road, traffic, and lighting conditions at the time of the accident. You must also report the accident to your own insurance company; however, you may also want to consult with a car accident attorney before giving any statements to an insurance company.

What If I Was Injured by an Intoxicated Driver?

In most cases, an intoxicated driver is determined to be at fault for a car accident. You may also be able to seek liability against a bar or restaurant or a social host if they continued to serve the intoxicated driver when he or she was visibly intoxicated; however, social host liability does not relieve an intoxicated driver of his or her negligence.

How Do I Pay for Medical Treatment?

Although you are primarily responsible for paying your medical bills, if you are injured by another negligent driver, that driver or his or her insurance company will be responsible to compensate you for your damages, including for your medical treatment expenses. You may also be able to cover your medical treatment costs through your personal injury protection coverage under your own auto policy, or by submitting a claim to your health insurance policy.

Should I Give a Statement to the Insurance Company?

Ideally, you will have a car accident attorney representing you; you can request that the insurance company direct any communications to your attorney, who can handle dealing with the insurance company on your behalf. If you must give a statement to an insurance adjuster, you should try to limit your statement to the facts of the accident as your remember them; don't embellish anything, try to blame someone for the accident.

About Silverman & Roedel, LLC

Located in Clifton, NJ, Silverman & Roedel, LLC has represented clients in the fields of personal injury, automobile accidents, medical malpractice, social security disability, bankruptcy, and beyond. With over 37 years legal experience, they are dedicated and committed to their clients and seek to achieve the best possible result in each and every case.

For more information, visit www.silvermanandroedel.com .

Silverman & Roedel, LLC Contact

Pamela Roedel

(973) 772-6411

SOURCE Silverman & Roedel, LLC

