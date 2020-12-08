SilverPoint Senior Living and Journey Capital Announce Development of Saginaw's First Assisted Living Community

The will mark the fourth collaboration and partnership between SilverPoint and Journey Capital. Edition of Saginaw will offer deluxe amenities and the maintenance-free lifestyle that today's active seniors demand. Residents will enjoy:

Private residences

Resort-quality amenities

Concierge-style services

Chef-prepared meals

24/7 professional care

"We're thrilled to be the first Senior Living Community within Saginaw," said Anand Patel, of Journey Capital. "Saginaw is a great thriving city, with lots of exciting developments happening, and we are proud to be a part of it."

"Our goal at SilverPoint is to make each resident's day better than the day before. We cannot wait to make a difference in the lives of seniors and their loved ones in Saginaw," said SilverPoint CEO Shawn Corzine. Passionate about delivering exceptional caregiving in a warm, nurturing environment that feels like home, SilverPoint introduces its distinct Engaged Life Program. The Engaged Life Program ensures memorable experiences, purposeful living, and flourishing physically. "SilverPoint believes that every resident needs to have a sense of purpose that will help them live a more abundant and fulfilled life and give a reason to get up every morning and make a difference," Corzine said.

"We have a great vision for Edition of Saginaw," Narayan Patel said of Journey Capital. "The community will provide the lifestyle that seniors deserve – one where moving in feels like a continuation of the life they have built for themselves but with the added benefits of personalized care, community amenities, and unmatched service."

About Journey Capital

Journey Capital is a Dallas-based investment and development company with a focus on senior housing properties. For more information about Journey Capital, please visit www.journeycaph.com.

About SilverPoint Senior Living

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas-based provider of assisted living and memory care communities. Established in New Braunfels Texas, the founders set out with a mission to provide a person-centered care approach designed to make lifestyles similar to living at home, rather than in a large and impersonal institution. Services and programs are successfully led each day for seniors by our compassionate and well-trained staff. SilverPoint currently has four properties under management.

