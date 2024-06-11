SilverPoint Senior Living Announces Strategic Partnership with SGL Acquisitions and the Acquisition of WestMark and The Eastman Properties

SAN ANTONIO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living, a leader in senior living management, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SGL Acquisitions and the acquisition of two significant properties: WestMark Senior Living in San Antonio and The Eastman Senior Living in Longview, TX, both formerly owned by Brookdale Senior Housing.

"SilverPoint's rapid integration of the WestMark and The Eastman properties marks the beginning of a transformative phase. We are dedicated to enhancing these communities with innovative care and significant improvements aimed at elevating the quality of life for our residents," remarked Shimon G. Levy, Principal of SGL Acquisitions. "Our approach focuses on nurturing resident well-being, fostering vibrant communities, and ensuring excellence in every aspect of our operations."

SilverPoint Senior Living and SGL Acquisitions are committed to preserving the valued traditions of WestMark and The Eastman while implementing modern, thoughtful upgrades to enrich the living experience.

Residents, families, and the broader communities in San Antonio and Longview can look forward to a series of beneficial enhancements and developments as this partnership progresses. This venture marks a promising new chapter for both properties, ensuring the highest standards of senior care and living.

Shawn Corzine, CEO of SilverPoint Senior Living, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership, stating, "Adding WestMark and The Eastman to our growing family portfolio signifies the start of an exciting and fruitful collaboration with SGL Acquisitions. We are eager to continue enriching the lives of residents in San Antonio and Longview for many years to come."

SilverPoint Senior Living is renowned for its commitment to high-quality senior living services and enhancing resident well-being. SGL Acquisitions, with its extensive expertise in real estate investments and operational management, is ideally positioned to contribute to a brighter future for WestMark and The Eastman.

