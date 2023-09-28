SilverPoint Senior Living Welcomes Nickelle Minsloff as Director of People and Culture

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nickelle Minsloff as the Director of People and Culture, a pivotal role designed to fortify the organization's commitment to its team members and residents alike. Shawn Corzine, Chief Executive Officer of SilverPoint Senior Living, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the team, stating, "When I started SilverPoint, my desire was to create a culture-driven company that puts people first. After all, everything about Senior Living is centered around caring for people. In order to care for our residents, we must also take care of the people serving them, which is why we are so excited to add Nickelle Minsloff to the SilverPoint Team as our Director of People and Culture.

Nickelle's impact will go far beyond normal Human Resources. She will be instrumental in helping us infuse our core values into the team members who meet the needs of our residents each day." Nickelle Minsloff brings a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering a nurturing workplace environment. She understands that people are at the heart of SilverPoint Senior Living's mission, stating, "When we take care of our people with an authentic approach, acknowledging they are much more than just a badge number, we foster a culture of respect, trust, and connection."

In her new role, Nickelle Minsloff will spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being, growth, and satisfaction of SilverPoint Senior Living's dedicated team members. Her expertise will be pivotal in shaping a culture of empathy, compassion, and excellence, aligning with the company's core values and its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier care to its residents.

SilverPoint Senior Living is confident that with Nickelle Minsloff at the helm of People and Culture, the organization will continue to flourish as a leader in senior care, setting new standards in the industry and reaffirming its dedication to the people who make it all possible.

