Silverpush Acquires Vidgyor to Fuel its CTV Capabilities

News provided by

Silverpush

11 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverpush, a global contextual advertising leader, has announced the acquisition of Vidgyor, a media technology company that offers solutions for monetization on digital to broadcasters & video content creators. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Silverpush's technology offerings for publishers and expand its contextual capabilities into CTV for brands.

Vidgyor's Dynamic Ad-Insertion technology enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads on digital streaming platforms including CTV, it also provides cloud-based media technology SaaS solutions for all the top TV broadcasters in India to power their streaming and monetization requirements for digital, OTT and CTV.

Vidgyor's advertising marketplace aggregates video ad inventory across various platforms, allowing advertisers to effectively reach their target audience. Advertisers on SilverPush can now target specific TV channels, TV shows, and geographical locations, along with context-specific targeting for their advertisements. Earlier last year, SilverPush acquired Chocolate SSP to strengthen its supply-side capabilities.

"Vidgyor has built a world-class technology, which is in line with our ethos. With our global presence, we are looking to take Vidgyor to multiple markets. I have been very impressed with Mahaboob and his team and how they go about solving the problems of the clients. With a major shift in the viewing behaviors of users, advertiser spends will keep moving from linear TV to CTV. In the absence of device identifiers, our contextual technology combined with Vidgyor tech will enable the advertisers in targeting the right users on CTV." said Hitesh Chawla, CEO of Silverpush.

"Silverpush's contextual advertising solutions, combined with the company's relationships with brands, and advertising partners along with its global presence, will help Vidgyor continue to grow and differentiate itself in the high-growth media tech and video advertising solutions market. I am proud of what the team has already accomplished here at Vidgyor and we couldn't be more excited about joining such a fast-moving, entrepreneurial company. We look forward to working together with Silverpush to accelerate Vidgyor's growth in the market and bring new competencies to Silverpush," stated Mahaboob Khan, Founder & CEO of Vidgyor.  

About Vidgyor

Vidgyor was founded in 2014 by Mahaboob Khan and Parth Desai who were earlier working in online video space and MNCs like Yahoo! & STMicroelectronics. The company works with several leading TV broadcasters and OTT platforms in India and is based out of Bangalore. It is also one of the seven alumni of the fifth batch of startups from the Noida-based T-labs and has raised seed funding in 2015 from Prime Venture Partners.

LinkedIn | Twitter

About Silverpush

Founded in 2012, Silverpush is a prominent advertising technology company that specializes in providing hyper-contextual solutions to advertisers, enabling them to reach their target audience at the most relevant moments. With a global presence spanning over 18 offices worldwide, Silverpush helps brands globally in reaching their consumers at the right moments.

 LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

SOURCE Silverpush

Also from this source

Silverpush and 4D Announce Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Contextual Targeting to Boost Cookieless Advertising Solutions

Silverpush has incorporated Generative AI into its contextual AI platform, thereby enhancing its ability to target without the use of cookies.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.