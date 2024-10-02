SILVERSEA ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF THE SOUTHERNMOST HOTEL ON EARTH TO ENHANCE ITS ANTARCTICA EXPEDITION EXPERIENCE

The hotel will facilitate a uniquely frictionless journey to the 'White Continent,' allowing guests to enjoy Silversea's personalized service and warm hospitality throughout their voyage. Guests embarking on the cruise line's innovative Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program – the fastest and most direct route to Antarctica – will fly directly to Puerto Williams from Santiago, Chile's capital city, for a superior experience.

The new 150-room hotel will be built in partnership with a consortium of Chilean investors with completion scheduled for the end of 2025. The start of construction was celebrated at a groundbreaking ceremony where the partners were joined by Chilean government representatives and key stakeholders.

Silversea is the only cruise line that homeports from Puerto Williams during the Antarctica season. Located in the sub-Antarctic zone of the Patagonia region of Chile at the southern tip of South America, Puerto Williams is an ideal gateway for travelers seeking to explore the world's least visited continent. From there, Silversea guests can immerse themselves in the natural wonders of Antarctica, where they can discover uninhabited islands, snow-covered mountains, magnificent icescapes and a vast array of diverse wildlife.

"As we continue to push the boundaries on the ultimate vacation experience for our guests, this new hotel allows us to offer an unmatched Antarctic expedition that further enhances our diverse portfolio of world-class vacations across our brands," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Partnering with our experienced teams in Chile, we are providing guests with a unique opportunity to explore one of the world's most breathtaking and remote destinations that advances our promise to deliver a lifetime of vacations."

"We're thrilled to enhance the Antarctic travel experience by offering seamless journeys that remove traditional barriers for guests to this region," said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. "This development not only differentiates us from other polar expeditions but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence as Silversea continues to set the standard in experiential luxury travel."

Overlooking the Beagle Channel and surrounded by pristine forest, the hotel will feature views of the water and snow-capped Patagonian mountains. Amenities will include an expansive restaurant ideal for group gatherings, a bar and lounge, fitness center and gift shop showcasing handicrafts and art by local artisans. Due to its innovative architectural design, the hotel will blend seamlessly into the surrounding environment drawing inspiration from local traditional art, architecture, and materials.

Silversea is committed to fostering long-term partnerships with the communities of Puerto Williams. The cruise line will work with stakeholders to create opportunities for economic growth while preserving the unique cultural heritage and minimizing environmental impact in the area.

Silversea has a history of leadership and innovation in luxury expedition experiences, having led explorations to the far-flung Polar regions for over 15 years. With the opening of this hotel, the brand will further expand the most diverse polar offering in experiential luxury travel and strengthen its leadership in the expedition segment. Among the world's most luxurious expedition ships, Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind and Silver Cloud will offer a diverse range of six to 20-day Antarctic voyages appealing to every traveler seeking to discover the region in uncompromised luxury. For guests with limited time, the Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program provides the option to skip the Drake Passage and fly in comfort straight to Antarctica to start their expedition. Expeditions are led by a team of specialists who are experts in their field. With a crew-to-guest ratio of nearly 1:1, guests enjoy Silversea's hallmarks of luxury, including butler service for every suite and some of the most spacious accommodations in expedition cruising.

