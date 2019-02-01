Silversea Cruises Announces Royal Caribbean Guarantee Of Silversea Finance's 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises announced today that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean") agreed to provide a full and unconditional unsecured guarantee of the payment obligations of the 7.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 82845LAA8 (Rule 144A) and P9000L AA5 (Reg S)) (the "Notes") of its subsidiary, Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes or any other securities.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected payment of the Consent Fee. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "driving," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Silversea

Silversea Cruises, in which Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio serves as Executive Chairman, is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise line industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Wind, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit and Silver Muse – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Explorer, Silver Galapagos, Silver Discoverer, and with Silver Cloud recently joining the Expedition fleet, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, both Polar Regions and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of five new ultra-luxury ships.

