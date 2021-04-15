Silversea Cruises Unveils Details On Its Long-Awaited Return To Sailing

MONACO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand at an all-time high, Silversea Cruises today opened sales on brand new voyages aboard Silver Moon to the Eastern Mediterranean, departing from Greece from June 18, 2021. The leading ultra-luxury cruise line unveiled a collection of nine voyages—each 10 days in length—which will sail round-trip from Piraeus (Athens), taking in many of Greece's most beautiful destinations, such as Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, and Crete, among others, as well as Haifa (Israel) and Cyprus.

"The entire team at Silversea, our colleagues at the Royal Caribbean Group, and our loyal guests have been waiting for this incredible news for over one year. We are delighted to open general sales on our new Silver Moon itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean," says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. "Our guests are yearning to continue their travels, exemplified by the unprecedented demand we are currently registering. We are excited to introduce them to our beautiful new flagship Silver Moon, as they travel deep into Greece, Israel, and Cyprus. On behalf of the entire Silversea team and our valued guests, we extend our deepest gratitude to Greece's Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, Ministry of Tourism – Hellenic Republic; port authorities; and other governing bodies for their valued support and their openness to collaboration. Greece has long constituted a key destination for our cruise line and we are thrilled to resume sailing in this magnificent part of the world."

"We welcome the announcement of Silversea Cruises' restart from Greece,'' says Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis.'' Once again, travellers will have the opportunity to discover our beautiful destinations and create memories to last a lifetime. We fully support the recommencement of cruising, as it is a very important pillar of our tourism strategy."

TRAVELLING DEEP INTO GREECE, CYPRUS, AND ISRAEL

During her inaugural season, Silversea's new flagship Silver Moon will take travellers deep into the Eastern Mediterranean, calling in many of the region's most beautiful destinations. To protect guests' health and safety, guests will only be allowed to leave the ship on Silversea's verified shore excursions which will be included in the fare—one included shore experience per day, from a selection in each port—with premium verified shore experiences available at an additional charge. Offering guests the possibility of combining voyages for extended exploration, the new collection includes the following sample itineraries:

Piraeus ( Athens ) to Piraeus ( Athens ) – June 18-Jun 28

Silver Moon's maiden voyage will depart Piraeus ( Athens ) on June 18 , calling in some of Greece's and Cyprus' most beautiful destinations, including Syros, Paros, Patmos, Rhodes, Limassol, Heraklion, and Mykonos, before returning to Piraeus ( Athens ) on June 28 . In Limassol, the ancient grandeur of Cyprus will come alive as guests discover Petra tou Romiou, or 'Aphrodite's Rock', the breathtaking mosaics of Paphos at the House of Dionysos, and the 3 rd -century Tomb of the Kings. A verified shore experience in Rhodes will unlock the destination's medieval past, with travellers stepping back in time in the walled Old City, the Palace of the Grand Masters, the Avenue of the Knights, and the Archaeological Museum, among other mesmerising highlights. Two days at sea will enable guests to discover the remarkable enrichments aboard Silver Moon , including those unlocked through the new S.A.L.T. programme, which will take guests deeper into each destination by showcasing the most engaging stories around food and drink. Silversea's President's Ambassador to the Venetian Society, Fernando Barroso de Oliveira , will accompany guests on this momentous voyage, gladly reconnecting with the Silversea family.





After departing Piraeus ( Athens ) on June 28 , guests travelling aboard Silver Moon will spend a day at sea, relaxing under the warm Mediterranean sunshine—perhaps with a cocktail on the pool deck. After discovering the delights of Limassol in Cyprus , guests will journey on to Ashdod ( Jerusalem ) and Haifa (Nazareth) in Israel , before travelling to Rhodes, Aghios Nikolaos and Souda Bay in Crete , and Santorini. Travellers will have the opportunity to visit some of history's most sacred and important sites in Jerusalem , including the Room of the Last Supper, the Tomb of King David , and Dormition Abbey, while touring the Old City. Spectacular scenery and laid-back village life await in Santorini's Oia, considered by many as the Cyclades Islands' most picturesque town.

SILVER MOON: PUSHING BOUNDARIES IN ULTRA-LUXURY TRAVEL

Delivered in October 2020, Silver Moon pushes the boundaries of ultra-luxury, immersive travel as the best ship in her class. Taking inspiration from her sister ship, Silver Muse, Silver Moon will maintain the small-ship intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodations that are hallmarks of the Silversea experience, while bringing elements of innovation and an array of enhancements.

With fewer than 300 suites, a personalised service, and a crew-to-guest ratio of almost 1:1, Silver Moon offers unparalleled levels of comfort and physical distancing to ensure guests can travel in unwavering confidence. Among her eight distinct restaurant concepts is the new S.A.L.T. Kitchen, which will serve regionally-inspired cuisine as one of three new venues to comprise Silversea's new S.A.L.T. programme. Elsewhere, guests will continue their culinary discovery of the Eastern Mediterranean's richest food and drink cultures in the S.A.L.T. Bar and the S.A.L.T. Lab—the former of which will serve guests cocktails, spirits and other drinks inspired by the visited destination, while the latter is a test kitchen that will enable guests to get hands-on with the best ingredients from the region.

FULL VACCINATIONS MANDATORY FOR GUESTS AND CREW

Full vaccinations will be mandatory for guests and crew embarking Silver Moon in Greece, forming part of a comprehensive, multi-layered set of science-backed protocols, which, approved by the Royal Caribbean Group's Healthy Sail Panel and the Greek Ministry of Health, will help to safeguard the health and safety of guests, crew, and visited communities. The protocol includes enhanced sanitation procedures, providing the highest standards of cleanliness in travel; increased air filtration to ensure the supply of fresh and filtered air from outdoors; high-quality onboard medical care with state-of-the-art medical equipment; and enhanced medical teams aboard Silver Moon. Silversea will continue to work closely with relevant governing bodies and health authorities to evolve its health and safety procedures, as new health recommendations are issued and as the fluid situation advances.

Part of Silversea's commitment to providing the best travel experience and safeguarding guests' wellbeing, guests travelling on Silver Moon will benefit from the cruise line's recently enhanced all-inclusive offer, which, as well as round-trip economy-class flights* and complimentary, verified shore excursions in every port, includes:

Pre- and post-cruise hotel night/s, or day-use hotel, depending on Silversea's air programme flight schedule

Transfers

Luggage handling

Butler service in every suite category

Onboard gratuities

Multiple open-seated restaurants, serving diverse cuisine and an in-suite 24-hour dining service

Sustainable caviar on demand 24 hours per day

Beverages in-suite and throughout the ship, including champagne and selected wines, premium spirits, soft drinks, and more

Unlimited Wi-Fi

View all voyages in the new collection:

https://www.silversea.com/lp-silversea-return-to-sailing.html

Find out more information about Silversea's health and safety protocols:

https://www.silversea.com/lp-silversea-hrts-consumer.html

Silversea's 'Cruise with Confidence' policy and its COVID-19 protections enable guests to book with full peace of mind. Find out more information:

https://www.silversea.com/temporary-amendment-to-cancellation-policy.html

Please note: All itineraries are subject to change based on a variety of external factors. Please refer to https://www.silversea.com/health-and-travel-notice.html for the latest health and travel advisories pertaining to cruise travel.

*Business-class upgrades are available at full fare, depending on availability. A non-use credit is also available.

About Silversea

Part of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea Cruises is recognised as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Wind, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of three new ultra-luxury ships: Silver Dawn and two Evolution-class ships. Browse Silversea's blog, Discover, and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox.

