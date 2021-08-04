Silversea Opens General Sales on Far East-West For 2024, Expanding Its Unrivalled Range of Ultra-Luxury World Cruises

MONACO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises today opened general sales on its World Cruise 2024, Far East-West—designed by the cruise line's destination experts in response to strong demand for far-flung destinations. With Silversea's two global voyages in 2022 and one in 2023, the addition of this 132-day Pacific-focused voyage for 2024 expands and diversifies the largest world cruise collection in ultra-luxury cruising, offering guests yet another way to discover the most remarkable travel experiences that our planet has to offer.

Silversea Cruise - World Cruise 2024 - Far East-West

"Luxury travel is today defined by choice," says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our guests have expressed an overwhelming yearning for extended voyages to far-flung destinations and our new world cruise for 2024—Far East-West—expands and diversifies our world cruise offering, which is the largest in the ultra-luxury cruise industry. Whether journeying in the company of the planet's foremost storytellers or embarking upon the world's first-ever expedition world cruise, our guests can choose between distinct world cruise concepts, delving deep into the world in a way that appeals to their interests."

Each with unique themes, enabling travellers to indulge their interests as they journey in superlative comfort between the world's most incredible destinations, Silversea's four world cruises include the following:

FAR EAST-WEST WORLD CRUISE 2024

The 132-day Far East-West World Cruise 2024 will connect the most immersive experiences throughout the Pacific, incorporating two of the world's extremes—from Alaska in the West, the final frontier of American civilisation, to the Russian Far East's extreme, remote beauty in the East. Travelling further than ever, guests will depart San Francisco aboard Silver Shadow on January 15, 2024, before calling in 65 destinations across 14 countries, including 40 new destinations for a Silversea world cruise. Following calls in the Pacific's remote islands of Hawaii, Samoa, and Fiji, among others, guests will continue onto Australia and New Zealand for an in-depth exploration of the region. After an extended period in Southeast Asia, with calls in Bali (Benoa), Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, as well as many lesser-visited gems, guests will enjoy a deep dive into the fascinating cultures of China and Japan. Subsequent explorations of the Russian Far East and Alaska mark inaugural calls to the regions for a Silversea World Cruise—among 40 new world cruise calls. With 23 overnight stays, guests will have many opportunities for deeper immersion into iconic destinations. A series of exclusive world cruise events and included overland programmes highlight the voyage, from an Evening on the USS Missouri in Honolulu, Hawaii, to an unforgettable overland to Uluru, the spiritual centre for Australia's indigenous population, among other remarkable experiences.

Silversea hosted an exclusive virtual premiere of its world cruise 2024 to unveil the voyage's itinerary and enrichments—shot over three days at the famous Villa Arconati near Milan and hosted by Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Silversea's President's Ambassador to the Venetian Society.

SOUTH SIDE STORY WORLD CRUISE 2023

Silversea's arts-inspired world cruise 2023, entitled 'South Side Story - All the World's a Stage,' fully sold out on the day of its general opening. The immersive voyage will take guests deep into the Southern Hemisphere, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest and beyond, calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries, across five continents. Guests travelling aboard Silver Shadow for South Side Story will depart Sydney on January 10, 2023, and arrive in Fort Lauderdale on May 28. The itinerary will present an extraordinary mix of destinations, from the remote wonders of Papua New Guinea, Mauritius, Réunion Island, and Cape Verde to iconic regions and cities—often unlocked on overnight calls (20 in total)—including 10 days spent exploring Tasmania and New Zealand, three days in Myanmar, and a full week in South Africa. And, for the first time on a Silversea world cruise, Silver Shadow will sail down the Amazon River to unlock the natural and cultural wonders of this legendary region. Exclusive world cruise events will open the doors to the sights, tastes and rhythms of local life, and shine a light on regional music, art, theatre, and dance traditions with authentic performances. Also launched by way of a virtual premiere, this exceptional journey will provide an epic stage for discovery, with each guest enjoying the role of both spectator and storyteller.

THE UNCHARTED EXPEDITION WORLD CRUISE 2022

Affirming the cruise line's leadership in ultra-luxury expeditions, Silversea's 2022 Expedition World Cruise, the 'Uncharted World Tour,' is the world's first expedition world cruise to set sail. Connecting the most rewarding experiences on the planet, this 167-day expedition will appeal to those with a passion for discovery, who like to stay active on their travels and continue to challenge their own sense of adventure. From Ushuaia to Tromsø, the expedition world cruise will call in 107 of the planet's most amazing destinations, in 30 must-visit countries. Departing on January 25, 2021, Silver Cloud will journey between Antarctica's highlight destinations, before setting course for the Chilean Fjords. Guests will subsequently set sail for Papeete, Tahiti, via Easter Island and the fabled Pitcairn Island, before voyaging towards Lautoka, Fiji. Calls in many other iconic destinations in Oceania—including Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea—precede guests' discovery of Australia's Kimberley Coast. Guests will next explore various destinations in Indonesia, before arriving in Singapore, Sri Lanka and India, followed by Piraeus (Athens), Lisbon, and Reykjavik. Part of an emphatic conclusion, guests aboard the Uncharted World Tour 2022 will discover the highlights of Iceland and the Svalbard region, ahead of the voyage's conclusion in Tromsø, Norway, on July 11.

THE TALE OF TALES WORLD CRUISE 2022

Silversea Cruises named acclaimed writer Paul Theroux as the first of nine Tale Tellers for the cruise line's world cruise 2022, the Tale of Tales. Theroux will board Silver Whisper in Fort Lauderdale on January 6, 2022, and will disembark in Lima (Callao) on January 18, journeying deep into Central and South America with guests on the first of nine voyage segments. This singular itinerary weaves together a story of magnificently contrasting destinations, from Turkey to South Africa, from South Georgia Island to the Seychelles. As well as entertaining guests with their travel stories, Theroux and eight other Tale Tellers will each contribute a chapter to the Tale of Tales anthology—a collection of artistic works presented to guests at the voyage's conclusion. Comprising immersive travel experiences, with guests journeying from the 65th parallel south to the 65th parallel north, touching both Antarctica and Iceland, the 137-day Tale of Tales 2022 departs Fort Lauderdale on January 6 to unlock a stunning range of cultures, climates, experiences, and landscapes in 69 destinations across 32 countries and six continents.

"I'm looking forward to the freedom of the seas, the luxury on board Silversea, the friendship of passengers, and the sunny stewardship of the indefatigable Fernando," says Paul Theroux.

Among the most comprehensive at sea, Silversea's all-inclusive world cruise offering comprises a bon voyage reception, dinner and overnight accommodation prior to embarkation; business-class air (from selected countries/gateways); a VIP meet and greet; a complimentary Silver Shore Baggage Valet; business class lounge access; and much more, including the customary onboard hallmarks of luxury that characterise a Silversea voyage. Moreover, guests travelling on Silversea's world cruises in 2023 and 2024 enjoy private executive transfers for a seamless door-to-door service that leaves them free to focus on enjoying each and every moment.

Discover more information about Silversea's four world cruises:

https://www.silversea.com/destinations/world-cruise.html

Download related materials:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tk2m5kq16kogadf/AABeT8iooBhJ8ggPOnP57h5ca?dl=0

Please refer to https://www.silversea.com/health-and-travel-notice.html for the latest health and travel advisories pertaining to cruise travel.

Read the full terms & conditions: https://www.silversea.com/terms-and-conditions.html

ABOUT SILVERSEA CRUISES

Part of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea Cruises is recognised as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Explorer, Silver Wind and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of three new ultra-luxury ships: Silver Dawn and two Evolution-class ships. Browse Silversea's blog, Discover, and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox.

SOURCE Silversea Cruises

Related Links

http://www.rclcorporate.com

