Silversmith Capital Partners Announces New Senior Advisor

"We have known Rick for years, having had the opportunity to work with him as he helped to build Dealer.com into one of the most successful vertical market SaaS companies in the country," said Todd MacLean, Managing Partner of Silversmith. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Rick again. We know entrepreneurs often talk to each other in short-hand based on shared experiences and adding Rick's voice to our platform will be invaluable as we continue to build Silversmith. As with our other Senior Advisors, we also have a selfish motive - we enjoy spending time with great people and we want to keep them close to the firm."

A technology entrepreneur with over 20 years of operating experience, Rick is a highly regarded product and technology executive. His background of having led a large, high-growth software business from origins in engineering and product development provides him with perspective on emerging technology companies that is rare in both depth and breadth.

Gibbs co-founded Dealer.com, a cloud-based marketing platform serving the automotive industry which was acquired by Dealertrack Technologies in 2014 for $1.0 billion. At Dealer.com, Gibbs served first as Chief Technology Officer and President before becoming CEO. Post-acquisition, Gibbs served as Co-President of Dealertrack where he led all aspects of product development including engineering, product strategy and integration of new product and platform solutions. Upon Cox Automotive/Autotrader's $4 billion purchase of TRAK in 2015, Gibbs was appointed to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer for all of Cox Automotive.

Gibbs holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with a focus on Software Engineering from Clarkson University. He and his family live in the Burlington, Vermont area where he is an avid enjoyer of the outdoors, particularly telemark skiing.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. The firm seeks to invest $15 million to $75 million per company. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Centauri Health Solutions, Digital Map Products, Impact, LifeStance Health, Nordic Consulting Partners, and Partners Surgical. The founders have over four decades of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including Ability Network, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Net Health, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Yapstone. For more information, visit www.silversmithcapital.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversmith-capital-partners-announces-new-senior-advisor-300623924.html

SOURCE Silversmith Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.silversmithcapital.com

