SilverSneakers Announces National Inspiration Award Winner

When his fitness location re-opened under new ownership in early 2019, Lloyd, a Humana Medicare Advantage member, was the first person to sign up for SilverSneakers. Almost immediately, Lloyd impressed everyone with his dedication, routine and progress towards his fitness goals. At 92 years old, Lloyd has become famous for wearing overalls during his three-times-a-week workouts. Typically, Lloyd walks 30 minutes on the treadmill, focuses on strength training, and enjoys showing his fellow SilverSneakers members how to use equipment. To stay active during the pandemic, Lloyd finds time to improve his strength and stamina by cutting the grass across the seven acres of land he owns. Overall, Lloyd encourages everyone to not wait to get started on their fitness journeys.

"Lloyd exemplifies the spirit, passion and commitment of our members by finding ways to improve not only his own fitness journey, but the lifestyles of others," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO, Tivity Health. "Needless to say, our SilverSneakers members have been faced with challenges and obstacles this year due to COVID-19, but our annual Swanson Award is truly about empowering our members to continuously seek opportunities to enhance their physical and social well-being, and I couldn't be happier to see Lloyd taking this spirit to heart and living such an inspiring lifestyle each and every day."

"We couldn't be prouder to support Lloyd and millions of members like him on their fitness journey," said Stacy Anderson, Anytime Fitness Brand President. "Our gym communities are all about inspiring health and wellness anytime, anywhere and at any age. Especially during these challenging times, physical fitness is more important than ever - not only for boosting immunity but also for maintaining mental health. Lloyd is a shining example of that!"

"In a year filled with considerable challenges, Humana member Lloyd Black is an extraordinary example of dedication to achieving your best health," said George Renaudin, Humana's Senior Vice President, Medicare. "Mr. Lloyd's whole-person approach to maintaining his mental and physical well-being is a model for all, in 2020 and beyond."

Lloyd and nine other SilverSneakers members were selected as finalists for the award, and a public online vote determined the national winner. The award is named for SilverSneakers founder, Mary Swanson, whose father served as the inspiration for the nationally acclaimed fitness program.

SilverSneakers is a fitness program for seniors that is offered at no additional cost to the member through more than 60 Medicare Advantage plans. The program gives members access to more than 16,000 partner locations across the country. With national reciprocity, members have the freedom to travel and not miss a workout. The program offers access to the location, including weights, cardio equipment, pools and other amenities, as well as group exercise classes led by trained SilverSneakers instructors.

SilverSneakers has something for everyone at all levels of ability to support the more than 16 million seniors eligible for the program. To learn more about the SilverSneakers Swanson Award and the stories of the winner and finalists visit, SilverSneakers.SwansonAward.com. To check eligibility or to find a class near you, visit SilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

