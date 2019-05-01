SilverSneakers by Tivity Health Calls for 2019 Richard L. Swanson Inspiration Award Nominations

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans by Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is currently accepting nominations for the 15th annual SilverSneakers Richard L. Swanson Inspiration Award. This prestigious national award honors SilverSneakers members who have improved their lives through a healthy lifestyle that incorporates fitness and social interaction, while helping others navigate their own fitness journeys.

The call for nominations is open through May 15, 2019. SilverSneakers members and fitness location staff can nominate themselves or someone they know by submitting their inspiring story online at SilverSneakers.com/SwansonAward. We will share the top 10 nominees' stories on the SilverSneakers website where participants can vote to name the national award recipient. Online voting will begin in early June, and the winner will be announced in early July.

"The Swanson Inspiration Award honors our SilverSneakers members who inspire, support and motivate others to improve their quality of life," said Donato Tramuto, Chief Executive Officer, Tivity Health. "We honor our award winners who are core to our mission and help us deliver a best-in-class program that addresses more than just fitness – we help seniors get and stay physically, mentally and socially active."

There will be one Swanson Award winner. There will also be nine finalists for the award. We honor the winner and our finalists at their local fitness location, and we invite fellow SilverSneakers class members to attend the celebrations.

"Our program is proven to help seniors achieve and maintain a healthier lifestyle and lower medical costs," said Steve Janicak, Division President, Healthcare, Tivity Health. "Our award members lead by example and exemplify the importance of incorporating SilverSneakers into a daily routine to enable healthy aging."

Over 15 million people are eligible for the SilverSneakers benefit at no additional cost through their Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and group retiree plans. The program is offered at more than 15,000 participating fitness locations nationwide, where members can take advantage of amenities and various class offerings including signature SilverSneakers classes and SilverSneakers BOOM™, all led by certified instructors for ongoing support. In addition, more than 50 SilverSneakers FLEX® classes, also led by certified instructors, are offered in neighborhood venues outside the traditional fitness center.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 15 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health®, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions at scale to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and create opportunities to feel better, work better and live better. With decades of clinical and operational expertise, Tivity Health touches millions of consumers through its integrated portfolio of brands and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Tens of millions of Americans are currently eligible for Tivity Health's SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living™ and flip50™ programs and millions of people have lost weight with Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet® and DNA BodyBlueprint™. As part of its commitment to tackling social isolation and loneliness, in 2017, Tivity Health launched a rural aging initiative at addressing challenges unique to older adults in rural communities. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

SOURCE Tivity Health

Related Links

http://www.tivityhealth.com/

