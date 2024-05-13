SilverSneakers Celebrates 20 Years of Honoring Inspiring Seniors with the Opening of Nominations for the 2024 Member of the Year Awards

SilverSneakers spotlights seniors who inspire others through healthy living, physical activity and community involvement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading fitness program designed for older adults, is excited to announce the opening of nominations for the 20th annual SilverSneakers Member of the Year Awards. This prestigious national honor recognizes SilverSneakers members who embody the program's mission of inspiring others to lead healthy, active lives through their own extraordinary commitments to wellbeing.

"These award winners serve as powerful reminders that age is no barrier to living life to the fullest!" Post this Watch the 20th anniversary video featuring past Member of the Year winners

"Over the past 20 years, the SilverSneakers Member of the Year Awards have shone a spotlight on the incredible resilience and determination of our members," said Hill Ferguson, CEO of Tivity Health. "These award winners serve as powerful reminders that age is no barrier to achieving your best self and living life to the fullest. We can't wait to celebrate the inspiring stories of our 2024 nominees."

Meet the 2023 Silver Sneakers Member of the Year: Rita Yetsko

Encouraged by family and friends to stay active, Rita Yetsko is a shining example of the transformative power of SilverSneakers. The 83-year-old dances her way to fitness at the Groove Fitness Studio in Altoona, Penn., inspiring everyone around her with her energy and enthusiasm. "The best health tip I can share is to get involved with something and stay active," said Rita. "If I can do it, anyone can!"

Nominate an Inspiring Senior Today!

SilverSneakers is proud to open nominations for the 2024 Member of the Year Awards from May 13-24 at Silversneakers.com/MOYAward. The top 10 most inspiring stories will be showcased on the website for online voting, giving everyone the chance to support their favorite nominees. The national award recipient will be selected June 17-28, and the winner will be revealed on July 22.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program is available to more than 19 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. Eligible members can access thousands of fitness locations nationwide as well as virtual live-with-instructor classes, SilverSneakers Live, and Flex Community classes. To check eligibility, enroll in the program, or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, visit www.silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com .

